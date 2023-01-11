ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Steph hilariously conflicted about D-Lee's big game vs. Dubs

Steph Curry is one of Damion Lee’s biggest supporters. However, the Warriors’ star wishes that his former teammate didn’t go off for 22 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 125-113 win over Golden State on Tuesday night at Chase Center. Lee did most of his damage against...
PHOENIX, AZ
MLive.com

Pistons’ Bey and Bogdanovic combine for 58 points in win over Wolves

DETROIT -- On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons suffered one of their worst losses of the season, losing by 31 points to the Philadelphia 76ers. They followed that performance by having one of their best games of the season Wednesday, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118. Saddiq Bey led the Pistons...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Steph pushes through lull in return, excited how he finished

Steph Curry's highly anticipated return to the Warriors' lineup Tuesday night didn't go as planned. In addition to a slow start for Curry, the Warriors played a lifeless, sloppy game and suffered their third straight home loss, falling 125-113 to the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. Curry missed the previous...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Nets takeaways: Total team effort gives C's fifth straight win

The Boston Celtics took care of business in Brooklyn as they defeated the Nets for their fifth consecutive win, 109-98. They overcame the absence of Jaylen Brown, who was ruled out with right adductor tightness and could a few games with the injury. Veteran big man Al Horford also was out on the second night of a back-to-back, and Brooklyn was short-handed with superstar Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) still sidelined.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

How Steph, Klay’s playing time convinced Jerome to join Dubs

Ty Jerome has been a revelation for the Warriors in the 2022-23 NBA season. The fourth-year guard stated on the latest episode of the "Point Forward" podcast, that one key factor in signing with Golden State was the playing time of the Warriors' two biggest stars, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kuminga's physicality will be welcomed by Warriors upon return

SAN ANTONIO -- As the Warriors adjusted their eyes to the difficulties of shooting in the famed Alamodome for Friday's record-setting contest against the San Antonio Spurs, there was a welcome sight at Thursday night's practice. Jonathan Kuminga returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a right foot...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NBA fines Iguodala $25K after ejection from Warriors-Suns

The NBA has fined Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala $25,000 following his ejection from Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, the league announced Thursday. The Golden State forward was charged a hefty sum for "directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the ball into the spectator stands" during the fourth quarter of his team's 125-113 loss at Chase Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Steph leads guards, JP vanishes in latest All-Star vote update

Steph Curry held his place as the top vote-getter among all guards in the second NBA All-Star fan voting update released Thursday morning. Curry was one of five Warriors who received enough votes to crack the top 10 among Western Conference guards and frontcourt players. Golden State guard Jordan Poole, who was included on the first fan returns last week, fell off the list.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy