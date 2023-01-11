Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature DishesMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Ivy League Universities face allegations of running a 'dark-money, revolving-door nightmare' with foreign entitiesEdy ZooPhiladelphia, PA
NBC Sports
Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline
The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
Thunder vs. Sixers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (18-23) continue their East Coast road trip as they play the Sixers (25-15) on the road. In their last...
BREAKING: Former Miami Heat Player Will Reportedly Work Out For Los Angeles Lakers
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, former Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers.
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
Before Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets waived Alondes Williams.
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
NBC Sports
Steph hilariously conflicted about D-Lee's big game vs. Dubs
Steph Curry is one of Damion Lee’s biggest supporters. However, the Warriors’ star wishes that his former teammate didn’t go off for 22 points in the Phoenix Suns’ 125-113 win over Golden State on Tuesday night at Chase Center. Lee did most of his damage against...
BREAKING: Massive News About RJ Barrett
RJ Barrett has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game.
What Changes Now With Ben Simmons?
Now that life without forward Kevin Durant on the hardwood in underway, here's what changes with point-forward Ben Simmons.
OKC Thunder Pull Off Upset Victory vs. 76ers in South Philly
The Oklahoma City Thunder find success against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.
Charlotte Hornets at Toronto Raptors Game Preview
Everything you need to know in preparation for Tuesday's game in Toronto against the Raptors.
BREAKING: Miami Heat Player Suspended For Thursday’s Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended for Thursday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.
MLive.com
Pistons’ Bey and Bogdanovic combine for 58 points in win over Wolves
DETROIT -- On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons suffered one of their worst losses of the season, losing by 31 points to the Philadelphia 76ers. They followed that performance by having one of their best games of the season Wednesday, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118. Saddiq Bey led the Pistons...
NBC Sports
Steph pushes through lull in return, excited how he finished
Steph Curry's highly anticipated return to the Warriors' lineup Tuesday night didn't go as planned. In addition to a slow start for Curry, the Warriors played a lifeless, sloppy game and suffered their third straight home loss, falling 125-113 to the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. Curry missed the previous...
NBC Sports
Celtics-Nets takeaways: Total team effort gives C's fifth straight win
The Boston Celtics took care of business in Brooklyn as they defeated the Nets for their fifth consecutive win, 109-98. They overcame the absence of Jaylen Brown, who was ruled out with right adductor tightness and could a few games with the injury. Veteran big man Al Horford also was out on the second night of a back-to-back, and Brooklyn was short-handed with superstar Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) still sidelined.
76ers vs. Pistons: Nerlens Noel’s Memories of Philly, Joel Embiid
How Nerlens Noel felt returning to Philadelphia to start against his former teammate Joel Embiid for the Detroit Pistons.
NBC Sports
How Steph, Klay’s playing time convinced Jerome to join Dubs
Ty Jerome has been a revelation for the Warriors in the 2022-23 NBA season. The fourth-year guard stated on the latest episode of the "Point Forward" podcast, that one key factor in signing with Golden State was the playing time of the Warriors' two biggest stars, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
NBC Sports
Kuminga's physicality will be welcomed by Warriors upon return
SAN ANTONIO -- As the Warriors adjusted their eyes to the difficulties of shooting in the famed Alamodome for Friday's record-setting contest against the San Antonio Spurs, there was a welcome sight at Thursday night's practice. Jonathan Kuminga returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a right foot...
NBC Sports
NBA fines Iguodala $25K after ejection from Warriors-Suns
The NBA has fined Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala $25,000 following his ejection from Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns, the league announced Thursday. The Golden State forward was charged a hefty sum for "directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the ball into the spectator stands" during the fourth quarter of his team's 125-113 loss at Chase Center.
NBC Sports
Steph leads guards, JP vanishes in latest All-Star vote update
Steph Curry held his place as the top vote-getter among all guards in the second NBA All-Star fan voting update released Thursday morning. Curry was one of five Warriors who received enough votes to crack the top 10 among Western Conference guards and frontcourt players. Golden State guard Jordan Poole, who was included on the first fan returns last week, fell off the list.
