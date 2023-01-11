Drivers stranded after US 101 was shut down due to heavy rainfall

You can see the sun is out right now.

That big storm system is now traveling southeast down to you in San Diego, where you're likely seeing most of the rain system that we saw up here in Ventura County Monday night.

The aftermath is this, more than 24 hours of barricades forcing drivers to turn off the 101 because it's full of mud.

Muddy ocean waves are filling Ventura beaches after the atmospheric river continues to cover the state- soaking the area with strong storms and winds.

It also led to debris, wet roads, and road closures.

"I go there two hours ago," said Brian Hardt.

The 101 heading towards Santa Barbara is completely closed, leaving drivers stranded.

Brian is hanging out the side of the 101 watching a movie in hopes the highway reopens.

"I knew that there was a lot of rain, but I didn't have to expect to stay the night," said Hardt.

He's from Montecito, where his family is seeing these flooded roadways with no end in sight.

He had to stay in a hotel in valencia because of the storm.

Just off the freeway, local business owner Kathy Biley is watching the cars stack up.

"Pretty much every time you get heavy rain. The r-v park that's over the bridge over there washes out, and the residual water goes over the freeway," said Hardt.

There is no set time on when the 101 will re-open, but Caltrans is working to remove the mud blocking drivers from passing through.