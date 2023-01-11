ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drivers stranded after US 101 was shut down due to heavy rainfall

By Ciara Encinas
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
You can see the sun is out right now.

That big storm system is now traveling southeast down to you in San Diego, where you're likely seeing most of the rain system that we saw up here in Ventura County Monday night.

The aftermath is this, more than 24 hours of barricades forcing drivers to turn off the 101 because it's full of mud.

Muddy ocean waves are filling Ventura beaches after the atmospheric river continues to cover the state- soaking the area with strong storms and winds.

It also led to debris, wet roads, and road closures.

"I go there two hours ago," said Brian Hardt.

The 101 heading towards Santa Barbara is completely closed, leaving drivers stranded.

Brian is hanging out the side of the 101 watching a movie in hopes the highway reopens.

"I knew that there was a lot of rain, but I didn't have to expect to stay the night," said Hardt.

He's from Montecito, where his family is seeing these flooded roadways with no end in sight.

He had to stay in a hotel in valencia because of the storm.

Just off the freeway, local business owner Kathy Biley is watching the cars stack up.

"Pretty much every time you get heavy rain. The r-v park that's over the bridge over there washes out, and the residual water goes over the freeway," said Hardt.

There is no set time on when the 101 will re-open, but Caltrans is working to remove the mud blocking drivers from passing through.

Related
kclu.org

14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River

There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Flash flooding traps Ventura resident in river overnight

VENTURA, Calif. - A Ventura resident was rescued Tuesday morning after flash flooding trapped on an island in the Ventura River overnight, officials announced. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the resident was trapped after rains caused the river to surge near the area of West Old Creek Road and North Ventura Avenue. Crews tried to rescue them on Monday, but access issues prevented crews from being able to get to the trapped resident. They had to shelter on the island overnight.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

18 rescued from Ventura River after getting stranded on island due to flash flooding

VENTURA, Calif. - Eighteen people were rescued after being trapped on an island in the Ventura River Monday afternoon as heavy rains continue to pound California. The Ventura County Fire Department reported that it was sending swift water rescue crews to the area of Main and Peking streets just before 2:30 p.m. Initial reports suggested that 6-12 people were trapped on an island in the river.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon

Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms

Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles

As the Pacific storm departs Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued

Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Storm Arrives in San Diego With Rain, Wind and Possible Thunderstorms

San Diego’s latest storm reached the region overnight Tuesday, bringing rain and gusty winds with the potential for some afternoon thunderstorms. At 12:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning for coastal waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican border. The warning expired a half-hour later and alerted those on the water that a severe thunderstorm off Carlsbad was moving northeast rapidly and was capable of forming waterspouts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

