Colorado Springs, CO

Air Force Academy football player Hunter Brown dies at 21 after 'medical emergency' on way to class

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Cadet Hunter Brown, a lineman on the Air Force Falcons' football team, has died after suffering a "medical emergency" on his way to class on Monday, the Academy announced.

He was 21.

The Air Force said Brown experienced a medical emergency on Monday morning while leaving his dorm room for class. First responders attempted to resuscitate Brown, but were unsuccessful. A cause of death has not been revealed.

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron," Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent, said in a statement released Tuesday. "The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man."

Brown, a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, assigned to Cadet Squadron 16, was "a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team" in 2022, Clark said.  Air Force finished this season 10-3, including a 30-15 win over Baylor in December's Armed Forces Bowl.

"Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate," Troy Calhoun, head football coach, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Calhoun continued: "He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."

Brown majored in management and minored in French at the Air Force Academy. He attended Barbe High School in Louisiana.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of one of our favorite sons," the school's Twitter page wrote. "Hunter Brown was a force on and off the field. Please join the Buc Family in prayer for all who loved him."

The Air Force and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are investigating Brown’s death, as is standard protocol for military members who die on base.

Brown's death comes a week after the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during a "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital Wednesday to continue his rehabilitation at home.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Air Force Academy football player Hunter Brown dies at 21 after 'medical emergency' on way to class

Guest
2d ago

This keeps happening everyday. Sometimes multiple times a day. Instead of arguing about what it can't be find out what it is. Human lives are not a political issue.

12
Nancy
1d ago

a 17 year old just died in Ohio. I have seen enough his school is mourning him and has grief counselors to help those close to him. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

3
BftT
2d ago

Too young. High chance of heart attack caused by the poison injection.

