ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Teen suspect in fatal shooting of 17-year-old charged as adult

WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2jp6_0kAO5sUZ00

A 17-year-old Greenacres boy accused of fatally shooting another teenager has been charged as an adult.

Gardy Strague was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail Tuesday. He has been identified as the teenage suspect in the shooting death of Emmanuel Castaneda , 17, of Lantana, a spokesman for the Palm Beach County state attorney's office told WPTV.

Castaneda was found shot to death Dec. 21 near 120th Avenue and 75th Lane North near Loxahatchee. The Lake Worth High School student had been missing for several days before his body was discovered .

Online jail records show that Strague is facing charges of second-degree murder, armed robbery, and discharging a weapon into a dwelling, vehicle, or aircraft.

Comments / 17

Barry Webster
2d ago

It seems the most violent nature of mankind is coming mostly from our youth. If you don't care about ruining the best part of life growing up then play around with guns because you might be apt to use it in a very seriously wrong manner. I feel crime of this nature needs to be held accountable and you will be found as an adult and not performing some accidental immature act. Think twice younguns.

Reply(1)
5
Pulp Fiction
2d ago

2nd degree murder? what do you have to do to be charged with first degree?

Reply
15
Thilly Wabbit
2d ago

He wanted Manny's car and killed Manny because of that reason. First degree murder!

Reply
8
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

AUTOPSY: Disturbing New Details In Boca Raton Murder-Suicide

WE OBTAINED WAYNE PFEISTER’S AUTOPSY REPORT. REVEALS GRUESOME SCENE. BENZODIAZEPINES. CANNABINOIDS. GUN SHOT. CLAIM: PFEISTER TRIED TO HIDE MOM’S MURDER WITH BLEACH. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wayne Pfeister, with Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids, and Opioids in his system, killed his mother — Deena […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Two men accused of fatally shooting man in South Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are in custody after detectives said they shot and killed one man and injured two others. The Broward Sheriff's Office said at around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, deputies responded to a shooting near 5500 Southwest 41st Street in Pembroke Park. Officers with the Pembroke Park Police Department responded to the scene and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and pronounced one man dead and two others were taken to Memorial Regional for treatment.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
CBS News

Reported shooting leads to lockdown of 2 Fort Lauderdale schools

MIAMI - Two Fort Lauderdale schools were briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a reported shooting. Here is what Fort Lauderdale police says led to the lockdown of Dillard High School and Dillard Elementary School:. "At approximately 12:10 pm, FLPD responded to the 2500 block of NW 11th Street...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPTV

Man critically injured in deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — A suspect has been critically injured after a deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach. The shooting occurred late Tuesday in the 600 block of Briny Avenue. Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Carey Codd said deputies were called to a crime in progress. Codd said when deputies arrived,...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Parkland Talk

Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Parkland Resident Arrested and Charged with DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide

A man has been arrested in a fatal head-on traffic crash on the Sawgrass Expressway that left Parkland resident Kenneth Scott Kraemer, 36, dead. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Eli Louis, 33, was arrested outside his Lauderhill residence on Wednesday morning by Traffic Homicide Investigators Louis is accused of driving the wrong way while intoxicated on the Sawgrass Expressway, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.
PARKLAND, FL
Mario Donevski

After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away

A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees

U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Alvarez said they are now questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a string of check-washing incidents in Palm Beach...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO: 17-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Ashley Neubauer was last seen around 7 p.m. on January 7 in the 2800 block of West Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach. Neubauer is about 5 feet...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO: 1-year-old child dead after exposure to fentanyl in Deerfield Beach, parents arrested

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested two parents accused of being responsible for the death of their 1-year-old child. On Monday, 30-year-old Wendy Previl and 33-year-old Shaneka Dean were arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter after their child died after being exposed fentanyl that the father was allegedly dealing.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

BSO homicide detectives arrest parents of dead child

Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives have arrested the parents of a one-year-old child for aggravated manslaughter of a child. According to detectives, at approximately 3:03 p.m. on September 24, 2022, BSO Deerfield Beach District deputies responded to 218 S.W. Third St. referencing a medical emergency. Upon arrival, they discovered a child in medical distress. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the child to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
NBC Miami

Miami Woman Stabbed Roommate During Argument Over Phone: Police

A Miami woman was arrested after she stabbed her roommate multiple times during an argument over a phone, police said. Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, was arrested Saturday on an attempted felony murder charge, an arrest report said. The incident happened at an apartment on Northwest 12th Court, when officers responding...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Caught on video: BSO searches for man accused of voyeurism in Weston

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to identify a man caught on video committing voyeurism on a minor and an adult female in Weston.BSO said it happened at around 8 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 6, as the man is caught on camera approaching the rear sliding glass door of a residence located near the 100 block of Bonaventure Boulevard in Weston. The video shows the bearded man touching himself while looking inside at the "adult female and a minor who were watching television," BSO said. Authorities said they canvassed the area looking for the man, but could not find him. Detectives are asking for anyone with information on the subject's identity to contact Det. Michael Moses at 954-626-4008 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. 
WESTON, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police officers injured in crash on Quail Roost Drive

MIAMI - Two Miami-Dade police officers were taken to the hospital after they were injured in a crash. It happened late Wednesday night where Quail Roost Drive meets the Turnpike. According to police, the officers were responding to a "priority call with emergency equipment activated" when they collided with another vehicle. The two officers were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable.
MIAMI, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy