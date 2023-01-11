Read full article on original website
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
Sen. Jennifer McClellan Wins Democratic Primary, Set To Become Virginia’s First Black Congresswoman
Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D) won her primary on Dec. 22 and could become the first Black woman to be elected to Congress from the state, according to NBC News. McClellan won the Democratic primary to fill the seat of Rep. Donald McEachin (D), who died from cancer in November.
Five Senate Democrats who could retire ahead of 2024
All eyes are turning to a handful of Senate Democrats in key battleground states to see whether they’ll decide to run again in 2024 after Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced her retirement this week. Stabenow’s decision could be the first in a wave of potential retirements that would create GOP pickup opportunities in a tough…
Republican concedes in Virginia state Senate election
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) -- The Democrat in a closely watched eastern Virginia state Senate race appeared headed to victory after his opponent conceded on Wednesday in the special election. The outcome appears to boost the Democrats' narrow control of the state Senate, with abortion among the issues expected to...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Republican meltdown over House Speaker vote: ‘It’s hard to watch’
Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota, who served eight years in the House before being elected governor, says "it's hard to watch" the GOP speaker vote meltdown
Former W.Va. Lawmaker Who Went to Prison for Jan. 6 Riots Announces Congressional Run 2 Years Later
Convicted felon Derrick Evans was charged after he shared a video to Facebook on Jan. 6, 2021, during which he was inside the Capitol shouting: "We're in! We're in, baby!" A Republican lawmaker who went to prison for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, after live-streaming the event on Facebook chose the two-year anniversary of the insurrection to announce he is running for Congress. Derrick Evans, a former West Virginia state delegate, said in a statement released Friday that he is launching a run for the U.S. House of Representatives in...
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
Cruz: House Speaker fight due to 'disappointing' election and because GOP doesn't 'follow orders' like Dems
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said on his podcast that the ongoing House Speaker battle was due to the GOP's "disappointing" November election results.
House Republicans are closing the book on one-party Democratic rule
House Republicans have retaken the House with a slim, but crucial, majority. Now is the time to show the people what the end of one-party Democratic Party rule looks like by preparing to execute on a bold, unifying agenda for the 118th Congress . The people elected us to lead....
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
South Carolina Republican Congressman introduces resolution to place Zelenskyy bust in US Capitol
A South Carolina Congressman introduced a resolution that could result in a bust of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the U.S. Capitol.
AOC suggests a 'coalition government' in the House during McCarthy speaker battle
The Squad member hinted that her party could be open to a deal in order to help McCarthy get the votes to take the gavel with the GOP in disarray.
The Republican Majority’s Opening Debacle
Republicans today could take control of the House of Representatives, giving them a foothold of power in Washington from which to smother Joe Biden’s agenda and generally make life hell for the president and his family. Or they might not. It all depends on whether Representative Kevin McCarthy of...
Democrats supporting a moderate Republican as speaker would be 'mature,' 'patriotic': WaPo columnist
On Wednesday, Washington Post columnist Perry Bacon Jr. called on House Democrats to support a “moderate” conservative like Fred Upton as Speaker of the House.
Former West Virginia lawmaker jailed for Jan. 6 riot is running for Congress
Former West Virginia state lawmaker Derrick Evans, who spent three months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, announced a bid for Congress on the second anniversary of the riot.
Republican who backed McCarthy votes ‘present’ in fourth round of voting for House speaker
One of Kevin McCarthy's prior supporters in the House speaker's race voted "present" in the fourth round of voting on Wednesday, and said Republicans need to "stop wasting everyone's time."
U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal
WASHINGTON — Congress is trying to wrap up its remaining must-pass bills before leaving for the holidays — but a split between Senate Republican and House GOP leaders could hamstring the all-important task of funding government operations and averting a partial shutdown. Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major […] The post U.S. House and Senate GOP at odds over massive government spending deal appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
