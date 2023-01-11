ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

2 men arrested, teenage victim identified in Perimeter Mall shooting, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
DUNWOODY, Ga. — The Dunwoody Police Department said they have arrested and charged two men involved in the Perimeter Mall shooting on Friday afternoon.

Police said Roykell Holder, 20, and Raymond Pierre, 21, were together at the time of the shooting. Pierre ran away from the area with Holder and drove the vehicle away from the scene.

Holder was identified as the shooter and he was also shot in the hand that night.

Police have also identified one of the victims in the shooting as 18-year-old Che’saun Lacey. The victim was taken to Grady Hospital with serious injuries. Police said Lacey remains in stable condition.

Lacey is not facing any charges at this time.

On Friday, Channel 2 Action News learned that at least two people were shot during the Perimeter Mall shooting and at least one person was taken into custody.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden confirmed that the victim and the suspect exchanged gunfire and that the suspect was wounded.

Video footage from inside the mall shows the two men having an argument in the food court before gunfire erupted, leaving both men injured.

Both Holder and Pierre were arrested on Friday at an apartment building off Pleasantdale Road.

Barbara Davis
2d ago

When I first moved to Atlanta, I lived right across from the perimeter mall. Years ago, it was a very nice place to be and I felt safe whether I was shopping or eating there. Now, with the crime wave steadily moving north, I’m glad I’m up in Cherokee County.

