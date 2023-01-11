Read full article on original website
Update on Ronda Rousey following her WWE Smackdown women’s title loss
As seen during the December 30th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Charlotte Flair returned from hiatus and defeated Ronda Rousey to capture the Smackdown women’s title right after Rousey had successfully defended her title against Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey’s rumored Wrestlemania 39 match against Becky Lynch is reportedly “very unlikely”...
Update on the claim that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H “opposed” a WWE sale
As previously noted, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday. Following Stephanie’s departure, it was reported by Axios.com that her and Triple had “opposed” the idea of WWE being sold. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding that claim…. “Regarding the story out that...
Former WWE star set to make AEW debut on Dynamite in Fresno, CA
Former WWE NXT star Kushida finished up with the company back in the spring of 2022 as his contract reportedly expired. Since leaving WWE, Kushida returned to Japan and has been wrestling for NJPW. AEW President Tony Khan announced via Twitter that Kushida will be debuting with the company this...
Video: Former WWE star is new Impact Wrestling Director of Authority
During Impact Wrestling’s 2023 Hard to Kill event, former WWE star Santino Marella made an appearance and announced that he is the new interim Director of Authority while Scott D’Amore “recovers” from being put through a table by Bully Ray. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that...
What Triple H reportedly said to WWE talent regarding Vince McMahon’s return
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Triple H held a short meeting with WWE talent prior to the January 13th 2022 edition of Smackdown Green Bay, Wisconsin. Johnson noted the following about what Triple H said in regards to Vince McMahon’s return and a possible sale of WWE…. “HHH...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
MR. TITO: Why Did Stephanie McMahon Resign from WWE and What is Next for Her?
So Stephanie McMahon has RESIGNED as President/CEO and Board Chairman of the WWE Corporation… This occurred during a late evening and via Social Media instead of holding any type of press conference. Coincidentally, it happened after Vince McMahon used his power as the #1 shareholder with owning 39% of the shares himself and likely much more voting power with his Class B stocks to force his way not only back on the board, but to force 3 board members out and to make himself Board Chairman (Stephanie’s current role). Usually, the changing of a board member needs a shareholder election but Stephanie beat them to the punch and just resigned… Then, the Board could vote Vince back into his role as Chairman of the WWE Board.
Matt Hardy gives his thoughts on Vince McMahon returning to WWE
During his podcast, Matt Hardy discussed Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and the claims that Vince is not going to be involved with creative again…. “I feel like even if Vince is being sincere about that, he won’t be able to control himself like that. If he is back, he is going to put his fingerprints on things. It’s just who he is. It’s absolutely who it is. There was someone, I would just say randomly, without mentioning names, who said, ‘Raw felt different on Monday. I’ve got a feeling Vince may have had his fingerprints on it.’ Which is interesting. But I think if Vince comes back, I think he kinda continues as it is, and then you see a little more influence from Vince, a little more, a little more, a little more, a little more, and then it might get back to the point where he’s going, ‘Damn it, this is my show, and nobody’s better at doing this than me. This is my baby, I’m gonna raise my child, and I’m gonna see it through.'”
Possible spoilers regarding multiple WWE stars returning for the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
In regards to the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, it is believed that several inactive WWE stars will be returning at the event. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, both Edge and his wife Beth Phoenix are slated to be at the Rumble. Neither have been on WWE television since the injury angle with Phoenix at the 2022 Extreme Rules PLE.
Sting could be retiring from the wrestling business in 2023
DMagazine.com published an article about the career of Sting and stated that his contract with AEW expires “sometime this year” but he won’t say exactly when. The article also indicated that Sting could be retiring in 2023 as once his deal is up, “so will his time behind the face paint.”
CNBC: “WWE’s smaller rival AEW interested in merger, sources say”
As previously noted, AEW President Tony Khan’s family is said to be “in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”. In an update, CNBC.com has published an article with “WWE’s smaller rival AEW interested in merger, sources say” as the headline. The article did mention how it’s a “long shot” that Vince McMahon would be interested in merging the two brands and added that AEW hasn’t had talks with McMahon or WWE President Nick Khan.
Backstage news regarding William Regal’s return to WWE from AEW
As previously noted, William Regal issued a public statement that confirmed his departure from AEW. Regal reportedly started back with WWE in early January and according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Regal’s official title has been revealed as the Vice President of Global Talent Development. Johnson also noted the following…
Frankie Kazarian released from AEW and signs contract with Impact Wrestling
During Impact Wrestling’s 2023 Hard to Kill event, Frankie Kazarian announced that he signed a contract with the company. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Kazarian asked to be released from AEW following a match against Josh Alexander in November and his request was granted. Johnson noted the following about Kazarian’s departure…
Backstage news regarding Cody Rhodes’ WWE comeback training
As seen during the January 2nd 2023 edition of WWE RAW, WWE started hyping up the return of Cody Rhodes from injury with a multi-part video series. Fightful Select noted the following about Cody’s comeback training…. “Sources familiar with the situation confirmed to Fightful Select that not only is...
Dominik Mysterio comments on his relationship with WWE management
During an appearance on Konnan’s podcast, Dominik Mysterio discussed his relationship with WWE management…. “I feel like I had a good relationship with them. You know, it was always very professional. Hi, hello, goodbye, hi in gorilla after my matches, thank you, stuff like that. But I don’t know. I think it’s a little different for me since I’ve kind of been around them since I was like four or five years old.”
Kofi Kingston addresses the WWE locker room mentality in regards to sale rumors
During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Kofi Kingston was asked about the WWE locker room mentality in regards to sale rumors…. “I think we kind of all have the same mentality, like whatever happens outside of the company is going to happen. We really have no idea what’s transpiring, but our role remains the same, it’s just go out there and put on great matches.”
Kevin Dunn reportedly spoke during WWE talent meeting prior to Smackdown
As previously noted, Triple H held a short meeting with WWE talent prior to the January 13th 2022 edition of Smackdown Green Bay, Wisconsin. According to Fightful Select, Kevin Dunn also spoke at the meeting and denied that Vince McMahon will be making any creative changes. Fightful noted the following…
Saudi Arabia reportedly “in the hunt” to buy WWE but “it’s too early for the deal to be finalized”
As previously noted, reports surfaced that WWE was being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund but it was later denied by sources within WWE. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Saudi Arabia is “in the hunt” to buy WWE along with various media companies…
Tony Khan’s family said to be “in the pool of potential buyers for WWE”
Barrons.com, a sister publication to the Wall Street Journal and a subsidiary of Dow Jones & Company, has an article up about potential buyers for WWE including Comcast, Endeavor, and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. In the following excerpt, the article also mentioned AEW as another company that is “interested” in buying WWE…
The 1/11/23 edition of Dynamite reportedly set a new record for AEW
During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the January 11th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite set a new record for the company. According to Meltzer, there was a record number of walk-up ticket sales for Dynamite and the show made over $700,000. Here is what Meltzer said…
