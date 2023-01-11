ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
TheDailyBeast

DOJ Reviewing Classified Docs Discovered at Biden’s Former Think Tank

The Department of Justice is currently reviewing “a small number of documents with classified markings” from President Joe Biden’s days as vice president, which were found at his former Washington think tank in November, the president’s special counsel said Monday.The cache of roughly 10 documents were found on Nov. 2 by Biden’s personal attorneys as they cleared out office space in the Penn Biden Center, attorney Richard Sauber said in a statement. He explained that the records were found in a “locked closet.” The National Archives took possession of the documents the next morning.“Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Salon

Legal experts react after Merrick Garland picks ex-Trump U.S. attorney as Biden docs special counsel

Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to deliver a statement at the U.S. Department of Justice August 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Attorney General Merrick Garland addressed the documents found in President Joe Biden's Penn Biden Center after leaving the vice presidency. Garland said that the FBI went to Joe Biden's house and secured the documents. He Robert Hur was named as the special counsel to probe the incident.
New York Post

Dem Rep. Hank Johnson suggests classified documents ‘planted’ in Biden office, garage

A Democratic lawmaker is planting seeds of suspicion about President Biden’s classified documents. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.), who once worried Guam could sink from overpopulation, floated a conspiracy theory on Thursday that sensitive papers found at Biden’s Delaware home and an office he used at a Washington, DC, think tank could have been “planted.” Johnson, 68, told Fox News he was “suspicious” that the 80-year-old president’s lawyers “conveniently” discovered the material from his days as vice president during the Obama administration. “Alleged classified documents showing up allegedly in the possession of Joseph Biden… I’m suspicious of the timing of it,” said Johnson,...
The Associated Press

Iowa Capital Dispatch

