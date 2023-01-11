Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to action after 11-game absense
Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry will make his long-awaited return to the Golden State Warriors’ lineup for their home game
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 3 Big Things to Watch
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks look to avoid an 0-2 trip to LA as they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
NBA ROUND-UP: Jaylen Brown's season-high 41 points fuel the Celtics to a win over the Pelicans
Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 41 points and had 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, holding off the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114 on Wednesday night.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. Exits Game vs. Kings With Left Foot Contusion
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. sustained a left foot contusion, which ended his night early against the Kings.
Kings coach Mike Brown on Sacramento’s big 4th quarter to fizzle the Rockets 135-115
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown talks about Wednesday’s 135-115 victory over the Houston Rockets, the big fourth quarter performance from Trey Lyles, responding from a rough third quarter, Keegan Murray answering the rebounding challenge, moving into fourth in the Western Conference standings and learning about Sacramento State’s “Stingers Up” hand gesture.
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 11: Ja Morant Explodes for 38 Against the San Antonio Spurs
Morant continues to be one of the most entertaining players in the league.
Franz Wagner has 29 points, Magic hold off Blazers 109-106
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 29 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-106 on Tuesday night. Damian Lillard had 30 points for the Blazers, who lost their fourth straight. The Magic led 19 points...
Rockets vs. Kings Takeaways: Fourth Quarter Collapse, Playing Through Sengun, A New Lineup
The Houston Rockets began their four-game road trip giving up 41 fourth quarter points in a 135-115 loss to the Kings Wednesday night.
Lakers star LeBron James’ injury status vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers struggled mightily without LeBron James in the mix during their matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. With their talisman sidelined, it came as no surprise that the shorthanded Lakers fell to Nikola Jokic and Co., 122-109. The good news for the Lakers is that...
