AEW Dark results: Athena vs. Marina Shafir ROH Women's title match

Tuesday's show also sees Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho in action.

This week's AEW Dark was taped last Friday in Portland, Oregon, and featured an ROH Women's title match.

Juice Robinson defeated Travis Williams

Robinson immediately took Williams to the mat, but that didn't stop Williams from jumping back up and delivering a kick to the head, followed up by an unsuccessful dropkick attempt in the corner.

Robinson took advantage of Williams' misstep and tried to keep him grounded, but Williams used the momentum of the crowd to plant Robinson with a deadlift german suplex. After kicking out, Robinson hit Williams with a lariat and a front facing DDT to secure the win.

His night was not yet over.

Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho defeated Diamante & Emi Sakura

Sakura & Diamante jumped their two opponents as the bell rang. The match quickly spilled to the outside as both teams brawled around the ring. Nightingale gave Sakura a death valley driver on the floor which allowed Diamante to come in and send Nightingale across the floor with a dropkick.

Soho took advantage of a distracted Diamante as she rolled her in the ring and hit Destination Unknown for the victory. They face Anna Jay A.S. & Tay Conti in a street fight on Friday.

Jake Hager defeated Steve Migs

Hager gained the advantage after the two locked up at the bell. Migs grabbed Hager's hat off the turnbuckle and teased putting it on, followed by Hager running him over with a lariat. Hager then got the quick victory.

The Firm (Lee Moriarty & Big Bill) defeated The Voros Twins

Bill squashed one of the twins in the corner early on before focusing on the other one. After sending him across the ring with a overhead slam, Moriarty came in and delivered a few elbows to one of the twins, but the other tagged in and fired off a few kicks to Moriarty.

The match ended soon after as Bill came in and chokeslammed the legal twin to score the win via pinfall. Bill & Moriarty face JungleHook on Wednesday.

- Juice Robinson cut a promo backstage proclaiming 2023 was going to be his year. Dark Order interrupted and offered Robinson a spot in the group. Robinson declined, citing that he's still in Bullet Club and would not be friends with the group if they were the last people on earth.

Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S defeated Teal Piper & Kel

Kel and Melo started out. After some swaying from Melo, Kel turned around to tag in Piper, but Melo instead blasted Kel from behind. Melo then tagged out to Jay, who helped her hit a double suplex for a near fall. The crowd was fully behind a Piper hot tag at this point, which Jay delayed even further after clocking her with a forearm on the apron.

Piper, the daughter of Roddy Piper, eventually got the hot tag and took down both Melo and Jay with a series of clotheslines and an eye poke. After being kicked in the stomach, Piper tagged back out to Kel who was immediately hit with a pump kick from Melo. Moments later, Jay submitted Kel with her Queenslayer submission and move onto Friday's street fight.

Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy defeated Judas Icarus, Sebastian Wolfe & Caleb Teninty

Wolfe and Page started, but Page quickly tagged out to Kassidy. Wolfe rolled to the outside, prompting Kassidy to springboard onto him on the outside. Icarus came in and got hit with a double suplex from Kassidy and Hardy. As the match was going on, Page was loudly yelling over the mic.

In the closing moments, Kassidy came off the top rope with a swanton bomb onto Teninty. When Kassidy went to pin him, Page demanded to be tagged in. After he was, Page mocked Hardy by hitting a Twist of Fate on Teninty to secure the victory.

ROH Women's Champion Athena defeated Marina Shafir (w/ Vickie Guerrero) to retain the title

This was set into motion on Monday's Dark: Elevation.

Shafir wrestled Athena to the mat shortly following the opening bell, prompting Athena to clutch onto the rope. After recovering, Athena nailed Shafir with a forearm. Shafir would respond with a forearm of her own before Athena dragged her to the apron and slammed her head into the turnbuckle.

After a distraction from Guerrero, Shafir gained the upper hand for a moment and tried to cinch in a few different holds, including an armbar. Athena fought to separate the hold which took quite a bit of effort. Shafir then sent the champion spilling to the outside with a kick.

Both women continued to evenly match with one another in the back half of the match as Shafir focused on submissions while Athena focused on strikes. Athena then tried to climb the turnbuckles, but Shafir followed her up there and made her nearly pass out with a chokehold. After recovering, Athena blasted Shafir at ringside with a suicide dive. The champion then positioned Shafir on the steps and delivered a pair of knees to the face.

Athena went on to pick up the win and successful title defense moments later after pinning Shafir with a handful of tights.