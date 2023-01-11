ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

AEW Dark results: Athena vs. Marina Shafir ROH Women's title match

By Skylar Russell
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4W09_0kAO48Rx00

Tuesday's show also sees Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho in action.

This week's AEW Dark was taped last Friday in Portland, Oregon, and featured an ROH Women's title match.

Juice Robinson defeated Travis Williams

Robinson immediately took Williams to the mat, but that didn't stop Williams from jumping back up and delivering a kick to the head, followed up by an unsuccessful dropkick attempt in the corner.

Robinson took advantage of Williams' misstep and tried to keep him grounded, but Williams used the momentum of the crowd to plant Robinson with a deadlift german suplex. After kicking out, Robinson hit Williams with a lariat and a front facing DDT to secure the win.

His night was not yet over.

Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho defeated Diamante & Emi Sakura

Sakura & Diamante jumped their two opponents as the bell rang. The match quickly spilled to the outside as both teams brawled around the ring. Nightingale gave Sakura a death valley driver on the floor which allowed Diamante to come in and send Nightingale across the floor with a dropkick.

Soho took advantage of a distracted Diamante as she rolled her in the ring and hit Destination Unknown for the victory. They face Anna Jay A.S. & Tay Conti in a street fight on Friday.

Jake Hager defeated Steve Migs

Hager gained the advantage after the two locked up at the bell. Migs grabbed Hager's hat off the turnbuckle and teased putting it on, followed by Hager running him over with a lariat. Hager then got the quick victory.

The Firm (Lee Moriarty & Big Bill) defeated The Voros Twins

Bill squashed one of the twins in the corner early on before focusing on the other one. After sending him across the ring with a overhead slam, Moriarty came in and delivered a few elbows to one of the twins, but the other tagged in and fired off a few kicks to Moriarty.

The match ended soon after as Bill came in and chokeslammed the legal twin to score the win via pinfall. Bill & Moriarty face JungleHook on Wednesday.

- Juice Robinson cut a promo backstage proclaiming 2023 was going to be his year. Dark Order interrupted and offered Robinson a spot in the group. Robinson declined, citing that he's still in Bullet Club and would not be friends with the group if they were the last people on earth.

Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S defeated Teal Piper & Kel

Kel and Melo started out. After some swaying from Melo, Kel turned around to tag in Piper, but Melo instead blasted Kel from behind. Melo then tagged out to Jay, who helped her hit a double suplex for a near fall. The crowd was fully behind a Piper hot tag at this point, which Jay delayed even further after clocking her with a forearm on the apron.

Piper, the daughter of Roddy Piper, eventually got the hot tag and took down both Melo and Jay with a series of clotheslines and an eye poke. After being kicked in the stomach, Piper tagged back out to Kel who was immediately hit with a pump kick from Melo. Moments later, Jay submitted Kel with her Queenslayer submission and move onto Friday's street fight.

Ethan Page, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy defeated Judas Icarus, Sebastian Wolfe & Caleb Teninty

Wolfe and Page started, but Page quickly tagged out to Kassidy. Wolfe rolled to the outside, prompting Kassidy to springboard onto him on the outside. Icarus came in and got hit with a double suplex from Kassidy and Hardy. As the match was going on, Page was loudly yelling over the mic.

In the closing moments, Kassidy came off the top rope with a swanton bomb onto Teninty. When Kassidy went to pin him, Page demanded to be tagged in. After he was, Page mocked Hardy by hitting a Twist of Fate on Teninty to secure the victory.

ROH Women's Champion Athena defeated Marina Shafir (w/ Vickie Guerrero) to retain the title

This was set into motion on Monday's Dark: Elevation.

Shafir wrestled Athena to the mat shortly following the opening bell, prompting Athena to clutch onto the rope. After recovering, Athena nailed Shafir with a forearm. Shafir would respond with a forearm of her own before Athena dragged her to the apron and slammed her head into the turnbuckle.

After a distraction from Guerrero, Shafir gained the upper hand for a moment and tried to cinch in a few different holds, including an armbar. Athena fought to separate the hold which took quite a bit of effort. Shafir then sent the champion spilling to the outside with a kick.

Both women continued to evenly match with one another in the back half of the match as Shafir focused on submissions while Athena focused on strikes. Athena then tried to climb the turnbuckles, but Shafir followed her up there and made her nearly pass out with a chokehold. After recovering, Athena blasted Shafir at ringside with a suicide dive. The champion then positioned Shafir on the steps and delivered a pair of knees to the face.

Athena went on to pick up the win and successful title defense moments later after pinning Shafir with a handful of tights.

Comments / 0

Related
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Splitting Tag Team Championships Once Again

Following the huge tag team turmoil match on Monday Night Raw it looks like WWE is set to split the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles once again. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
wrestlinginc.com

Behind-The-Scenes WWE News On Dominik Mysterio's Recent Performance

As Jacobim "Mugatu" Moonberg proved in the ill-fated "Zoolander 2," prison can change a man. That has certainly been the case for Dominik Mysterio, who's short stint in "prison" has led to a complete overhaul for the 25-year-old WWE star. And the changes are starting to draw some very positive notices.
tjrwrestling.net

Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce

A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
Fightful

Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'

Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite

The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him

The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
ringsidenews.com

Kevin Dunn Accused Of Trying To Bury Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand last night. Sikoa took control in quick fashion, stomping on Ziggler before suffering a headbutt. The end of the match came after a Samoan Spike, but Vince Russo recently indicated that Kevin Dunn intentionally attempted to bury Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW by showing an unflattering replay.
wrestletalk.com

Former WWE Star Challenges Mercedes Mone

Former WWE star Taya Valkyrie (Franky Monet) has called out Mercedes Mone – formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE – for a match. Mone made her debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she debuted her new name and gimmick. Speaking on the...
wrestlinginc.com

Brandi Rhodes Appears On WWE TV For First Time Since 2016

Ever since Cody Rhodes re-signed with WWE, there have been question marks over whether or not his wife Brandi Rhodes would follow him and continue her journey in the wrestling world. So far, that hasn't materialized, but on "WWE Raw" this week, Brandi did make an appearance on the show as part of the latest video package hyping up the impending return of "The American Nightmare." WWE has been releasing vignettes on a weekly basis following Rhodes' recovery from tearing his pectoral muscle, detailing his progress to getting back in the ring, although it is currently unknown when that will be happening. This week focused on his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins and his subsequent surgery, which is where Brandi was shown as she watched the surgery take place.
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Confirms Their Contract Has Expired

Since the beginning of the company All Elite Wrestling has made it a point utilize legends and Tully Blanchard happened to be one of them. It was reported back in July of 2022 that Tully Blanchard was effectively done with the promotion, and he noted on the Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling podcast that with the exception of autograph signings his career is probably over.
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Announce Injury To Raw Star

On Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, Alabama, WWE announced that a current star on the red brand is missing through injury. On the August 22nd, 2022 edition of Raw, former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano returned to WWE after letting his contract expire at the end of 2021. Many suspected Gargano could eventually join AEW but with the change in management in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement, Gargano was one of many stars to return.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
PWMania

Andrade El Idolo Posts Cryptic Message Saying ‘Bye’ and ‘Someday’ He Plans to ‘Talk About Everything’

AEW star Andrade El Idolo is no stranger to cryptic social media posts, and he did it again today. The AEW star tweeted “BYE” and a photo of his mask. He did not elaborate, but some interpret this to mean that he will return with a new look, while others believe he will not return to AEW. Nothing has indicated that he is finished with AEW. In fact, he’s been sidelined due to an injury.
Yardbarker

Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido announced for next AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson will face Bandido on the January 18 AEW Dynamite. In a match announced during this week's Dynamite, Danielson will face Bandido on next week's show at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Danielson, the top contender to MJF's AEW World title, will wrestle for the fourth consecutive...
FRESNO, CA
wrestlingheadlines.com

Raven Set for Impact Hard To Kill PPV and TV Tapings

Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Raven has been announced for Hard To Kill weekend. Impact has announced that Raven will be at Center Stage in Atlanta on Friday for the pay-per-view, and on Saturday for the TV tapings. There’s no word yet on what he will be doing. “Hard...
ATLANTA, GA
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
886
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy