The Minnesota Wild had a tough game against the New York Rangers on Jan.10, getting out-played for most of the game but somehow managed to collect a point in a shootout loss. Hopefully, they’ve refocused and are reinvigorated heading into the final game to complete the first half of the 2022-23 season tonight against the New York Islanders. The Islanders might be sixth in the Metropolitan Division, but they have just one point less than the Wild, albeit with two more games played. Both teams enter tonight’s event on three-game losing streaks, but only one will be broken.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO