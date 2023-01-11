ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Pgh Hockey Now

The Good, the Bad & the Two Points; Penguins Win, 5-4

The Pittsburgh Penguins were hoping their victory in Arizona Sunday night would give them a reset. After all, they’d gone 0-4-2 in the six games before their trip to Tempe. But little more than seven minutes into their game against Vancouver at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night, it looked like the Penguins weren’t going to get anything but a brief reprieve out of their win over the Coyotes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings zip past tired Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-1

The Detroit Red Wings played more to the defensive style they needed as they took on a formidable opponent. After looking tired in their previous outing, the Wings played with the energy befitting a contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who made their second appearance of the season Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. They staved off pressure from the Leafs to win, 4-1, ending a nine-game losing streak against their Original Six rival.
DETROIT, MI
97.3 ESPN

Ersson’s Emergence Gives Flyers Good Problem in Goal

Samuel Ersson had a less-than-ceremonious entrance into the NHL. The netminder’s NHL debut came somewhat unexpectedly, as the Flyers hit the road for a pair of games before the holiday break. It would have been easy for John Tortorella to stick with Carter Hart for those two games, but he gave Ersson a shot.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Maurice’s New Lines Yield Immediate Results in Panthers Latest Win

It was an offensive explosion reminiscent of last season’s juggernaut Florida Panthers. On the road against the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Panthers jumped out to a three-goal first-period lead. The Cats added two more and the team’s new-look forward lines propelled the Panthers to a massive 5-4 win in Denver.
The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: New York Islanders – 1/12/2023

The Minnesota Wild had a tough game against the New York Rangers on Jan.10, getting out-played for most of the game but somehow managed to collect a point in a shootout loss. Hopefully, they’ve refocused and are reinvigorated heading into the final game to complete the first half of the 2022-23 season tonight against the New York Islanders. The Islanders might be sixth in the Metropolitan Division, but they have just one point less than the Wild, albeit with two more games played. Both teams enter tonight’s event on three-game losing streaks, but only one will be broken.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

NHL names coaches for All-Star teams

The four coaches named to the All-Star game are the Carolina Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour, Boston Bruins’ Jim Montgomery, Dallas Stars’ Pete DeBoer and Vegas Golden Knights’ Bruce Cassidy. Each coach will represent his respective division. Brind’Amour will be the head coach of the Metropolitan Division....

