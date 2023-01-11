Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
The Good, the Bad & the Two Points; Penguins Win, 5-4
The Pittsburgh Penguins were hoping their victory in Arizona Sunday night would give them a reset. After all, they’d gone 0-4-2 in the six games before their trip to Tempe. But little more than seven minutes into their game against Vancouver at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night, it looked like the Penguins weren’t going to get anything but a brief reprieve out of their win over the Coyotes.
Detroit Red Wings zip past tired Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-1
The Detroit Red Wings played more to the defensive style they needed as they took on a formidable opponent. After looking tired in their previous outing, the Wings played with the energy befitting a contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs, who made their second appearance of the season Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. They staved off pressure from the Leafs to win, 4-1, ending a nine-game losing streak against their Original Six rival.
Ersson’s Emergence Gives Flyers Good Problem in Goal
Samuel Ersson had a less-than-ceremonious entrance into the NHL. The netminder’s NHL debut came somewhat unexpectedly, as the Flyers hit the road for a pair of games before the holiday break. It would have been easy for John Tortorella to stick with Carter Hart for those two games, but he gave Ersson a shot.
Why Bobby McMann Will Make his NHL Debut Against the Predators and What he Brings to the Maple Leafs
McMann will become the 32nd player to play in a game for the Maple Leafs this season.
Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour to lead Metro Division team in 2023 NHL All-Star Game
More concerned about the Canes’ 0-3-1 slide than the All-Star Game, Brind’Amour also suggested goalie Frederik Andersen could play Thursday at Columbus.
Maurice’s New Lines Yield Immediate Results in Panthers Latest Win
It was an offensive explosion reminiscent of last season’s juggernaut Florida Panthers. On the road against the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Panthers jumped out to a three-goal first-period lead. The Cats added two more and the team’s new-look forward lines propelled the Panthers to a massive 5-4 win in Denver.
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: New York Islanders – 1/12/2023
The Minnesota Wild had a tough game against the New York Rangers on Jan.10, getting out-played for most of the game but somehow managed to collect a point in a shootout loss. Hopefully, they’ve refocused and are reinvigorated heading into the final game to complete the first half of the 2022-23 season tonight against the New York Islanders. The Islanders might be sixth in the Metropolitan Division, but they have just one point less than the Wild, albeit with two more games played. Both teams enter tonight’s event on three-game losing streaks, but only one will be broken.
NHL names coaches for All-Star teams
The four coaches named to the All-Star game are the Carolina Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour, Boston Bruins’ Jim Montgomery, Dallas Stars’ Pete DeBoer and Vegas Golden Knights’ Bruce Cassidy. Each coach will represent his respective division. Brind’Amour will be the head coach of the Metropolitan Division....
NHL Mid-Season Grades: Metropolitan Division
The NHL's Metropolitan Division has had one team exceed expectations and another sink far below them. Adam Proteau grades each team midway through the season.
