ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

70% increase in COVID hospitalizations in Baltimore

By Ashley McDowell
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I15M5_0kAO3pd800

Are you feeling sick? High fevers, cough, sore throat? Well you may want to get tested for COVID as the cases are on the rise.

It's that time of year where we are seeing an uptick in COVID cases and Maryland hospitals are running out of room, almost reaching their full capacity even right here in Baltimore.

"For the acute beds and ICU we are seeing utilization of about 80, 90 percent," said Dr. Tich Changamire, the Chief Medical Officer with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield in Baltimore.

January is the time of year when COVID-19 cases tend to peak in the hospitals.

"Currently, we have about 250 cases in the hospitals that are COVID related in Baltimore,” said Changamire.

Changamire says this is an increase of about 70% compared to about four weeks ago in the city.

While the number of COVID cases are rising, the number of deaths have gone down.

He says "The number of folks who are dying from the disease amongst those who get infected is not as high as we've seen in the past.”

But it's not just COVID people need to watch out for.

Currently we are seeing a “tripledemic” that is also playing a role in filling up hospitals in Baltimore.

"In the winter season, we get a lot of our respiratory viruses including RSV specifically for kids, we've seen flu cases also going up together with the COVID viruses as well and for some cases we are seeing folks who are coming in with all three at the same time,” the doctor added.

Changamire says if you can, avoid heading to the hospital. Try utilizing other care facilities first.

"Start by calling help lines, do virtual visits and if you are having severe symptoms then definitely go to urgent care and [the] emergency room, and that eases the pressure from the hospitals,” he explained.

To keep you and your loved ones safe from these visits, he says to get vaccinated for COVID and the flu and remember to mask up, wash your hands and keep your distance.

To order free COVID tests by mail click here .

There are also multiple free testing sites within the county and city listed below:

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
techvisibility.com

The latest Information on Payday loan for the Baltimore, Maryland

Every day life is generated entirely away from luck and you may misfortune and you may therefore was of your perform. When we as well as have getting, we believe one thing start getting responsible, but not, lifestyle can still surprise their with the numerous ways. Brand of unexpected situations you prefer us to spend some money i never ever consider i want – however some you to come across they want to spend less which have a day later, the future is sometimes unsure therefore the believed may well never be sufficient. Up coming payday loans inside Baltimore Maryland are located in from have fun with.
BALTIMORE, MD
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Baltimore

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts about Baltimore:
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'This is all we eat': Customers excited about first Raising Canes in Maryland, opens in Towson

BALTIMORE - Raising Canes has made its Maryland debut in Towson.A long line of customers waited, some for hours, Thursday to enjoy the popular chicken restaurant, which originally started in Louisiana.The store's grand opening was held Thursday in Towson.The new restaurant is situated off campus at Towson University, with lines of customers wrapped around the corner."I got off work at 3 a.m. and I got here at 6 a.m. so I'm a little sleep deprived but I'm making it work," customer Connor Hineline said.Live music, Doc the Tiger, photos and more made it a full-on celebration. RC Walbrooke was one of...
TOWSON, MD
osibaltimore.org

WMAR profiles OSI Fellow Terry “Uncle T” Williams

Last week, WMAR profiled 2022 OSI-Baltimore Community Fellow Terry “Uncle T” Williams, who is expanding his program, Challenge to Change, a youth mentoring initiative targeted to youth at risk for committing acts of violence in East Baltimore. Watch the full segment here.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? At Faidley's Seafood, the only remaining vendor at the old Lexington Market

Hi Everyone!Last week, K2 and I brought you a recap of our most interesting people of 2022. And, off air, at the end of last week, we agreed that besides bringing you, daily, interesting places and things, we need to specifically spotlight people. And there are so many people whose background or stories make up the vibe of Baltimore, as is one such lady we visited today.Nancy FAIDLEY Devine is the daughter of the founders of Faidley's Seafood, and now  the matriarch of the family. She and her husband Bill Devine really put Faidley's Seafood, in the Lexington Market, on the map. A worldwide...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

'I'm scared to give it to my kids': Baltimore's water issues are symptoms of a growing national problem

BALTIMORE — For Gloria Johnson, getting water that she trusts is an ordeal. Every month, the mother of two boils gallons of tap water for her family to drink and cook with. Though Baltimore’s drinking water meets federal safety standards, the water coming out of her tap is sometimes brown — a sign iron may be leaching from aging pipes, whether in her building or under the street.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

WJZ obtains video as students cope with violent assault at Lansdowne High School

BALTIMORE - A 15-year-old girl is still recovering from serious injuries one day after being stabbed at Lansdowne High School.WJZ has obtained video of the stabbing inside a school bathroom.In the video, the suspect has a knife in her hand. We are not showing the full video because of its violent and disturbing nature. A school resource officer and supervisor were immediately able to get help for the injured student and get the suspect into custody.Counselors were at the school on Wednesday."I think it helps because it's really traumatic what happened," said Justin, a freshman at Lansdowne. "Like a stabbing? It's...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Record number of Maryland students chose homeschooling in 2022

Baltimore (WBFF) — The number of Maryland students who are now homeschooling has hit new highs. Data just released from the state seems to show many students who left public schools during the covid shutdowns never went back. Blanca Tapahuasco is a Baltimore City mother who loves to teach....
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Olszewski lays out plans for more affordable homes in Baltimore County

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said Thursday he will introduce legislation in the county council that would make affordable housing more attainable in the county. “We recognize that Baltimore County still has a lot of work to do to rise above the tragic and unfortunate policies of redlining and housing segregation that has defined much of the past century,” Olszewski said at a news conference in Towson.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

THE AVENUE at White Marsh temporarily updates Youth Escort Policy effective Friday

WHITE MARSH, MD—THE AVENUE at White Marsh is temporarily updating its Youth Escort Policy. Effective Friday, January 13, the following policy will be in effect from open to close: “Visitors under the age of 17 must be accompanied by and remain under the direct supervision of a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older while visiting the shopping center.”
WHITE MARSH, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy