Disney picks Nike executive chairman to helm the entertainment giant's board
The Walt Disney Company has picked Nike executive chairman Mark Parker to become the next chairman of its board, the company announced on Wednesday.
Complex
Former Nike CEO Mark Parker Named Walt Disney Chairman
Since stepping down as Nike CEO and becoming executive chairman in 2020, Mark Parker has kept a relatively low profile, but today he’s adding a new title to his resumé: chairman of the board at The Walt Disney Company. The move was announced today by Disney, with a...
Gary Vaynerchuk, Eric Wattenberg & RSE Ventures’ Matt Higgins Launch Production Studio VaynerWatt
EXCLUSIVE: Gary Vaynerchuk, internet marketing expert and Resy founder, has teamed with former CAA agent and Wheelhouse exec Eric Wattenberg and Matt Higgins, who co-founded investment firm RSE Ventures with Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross, to launch a new production studio. The trio are launching VaynerWatt. The company will produce original long and short-form content for linear networks and streaming services. It marks the first TV production company for Vaynerchuk, the founder of communications company VaynerX, who is best known for his work in digital marketing. Wattenberg, who will be CEO of the new company, joins from Wheelhouse, the company set up by...
thepopverse.com
Tapas Media founder Chang Kim steps away from the company
Chang Kim, the founder and CEO of Tapas Media has stepped down from his position with the company, according to his LinkedIn profile. Kim, who launched the company in March 2012, reportedly announced his decision in a now-deleted post on the professional social networking site, which now lists him as being on “sabbatical” since January 2023. His positions at both Tapas Media and Kakao Entertainment, where he served as Global Strategy Officer, are listed as ending in the same month. (Kakao, a Korean entertainment company, acquired Tapas in 2021.)
