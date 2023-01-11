Read full article on original website
Golf Channel
Jordan Spieth leaning toward attending Super Bowl after WM Phoenix Open
The WM Phoenix Open is always a party, but 2023 could bring new levels of chaos to the area with the Super Bowl being played right down the road. For those who don’t mind battling traffic, it could set up an epic weekend that features the par-3 16th at TPC Scottsdale and the NFL’s best battling for eternal glory.
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am: List of athletes, celebrities golfing in the event
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The most decorated Olympian of all time, the NFL's all-time leading rusher, and one of four members of the MLB's 700-home run club are going to take the course at the Annexus Pro-Am in February. Michael Phelps, Emmitt Smith, and Albert Pujols are on the early...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro reveals issue with LIV Golf's Pat Perez: "Have a grand old time!"
PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen has revealed he is "in the dark" and "nervous" about the upcoming Netflix documentary as he outlined his problem with Pat Perez who left the established circuit to join the LIV Golf League. Speaking to SI's Gabrielle Herzig, Dahmen said he "let it all out...
GolfWRX
Report: PGA Tour pro expected to sign with LIV Golf next week
New year, and LIV look to have landed another PGA Tour professional. The Chilean has long been rumored to join his compatriot Joaquin Niemann on his Torque GC team, and Niemann said last month he was “doing everything possible” to get Pereira to join LIV. While the 27-year-old...
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott: Aussie LIV Golf players knew sacrifices before leaving PGA Tour
Former Masters champion and World No.1 Adam Scott has stated Cameron Smith knew the sacrifices and risks involved with moving to the controversial LIV Golf Tour. Speaking to the media ahead of the Sony Open in Hawaii, Scott said it would be unfortunate if Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones became ineligible for the Australian golf team at the Olympics in 2024.
Ryder Cup Without Dustin Johnson Will Not Be The Same - LIV Golf Pro
LIV Golf's Eugenio Chacarra thinks that golf's civil war needs to be reconciled for the good of the game and the fans.
Steve Keim’s Arizona Cardinals GM tenure had fair share of hits, misses
The transition to a new general manager offers time to reflect on how the departing executive fared. For the Arizona Cardinals, it is a lengthy period of time with Steve Keim, a decade. He stepped away from his duties as GM on Monday after first taking them on in 2013.
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala fined for unsportsmanlike act vs. Phoenix Suns
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala was fined $25,000 on Thursday for his unsportsmanlike act in Golden State’s 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns two days prior, executive vice president and head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced. Iguodala’s fine stems from directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the...
FOX Sports
PGA Tour stays in Hawaii, Europe gets Ryder Cup preview
Course: Waialae CC. Yardage: 7,044. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.9 million. Winner's share: $1.442 million. Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (NBC), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama. FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power. Last week: Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Notes: Nineteen...
Hornets wing Jalen McDaniels has Suns showing interest, per report
Judging by the public rumor mill, trade discussions regarding Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder remain at a slog a month out from the NBA trade deadline. But a new team to watch from Phoenix’s perspective is now on the radar as the league standings clarify which franchises are in a messy postseason race and which might be ready to call themselves sellers.
Cam Johnson’s return from knee injury for Phoenix Suns should be ‘soon’
The Phoenix Suns’ season was in a completely different state the last time Cam Johnson played. A new starting lineup featuring him was a rousing success. Eight games in, the four-man unit of Johnson, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges had played 148 minutes together and was outscoring teams by 29.5 points per 100 possessions, the best mark in the league at the time over 100 minutes.
Suns shock Warriors with 9 available players in upset victory
After making it look formulaic with 64 last year, the Phoenix Suns have been desperate for just one, measly win. Any semblance of momentum, finding their footing, getting in a groove and so on would greatly aid them across a 4-14 stretch since Dec. 5 plagued by significant injuries. They needed that type of lift.
Jordan Spieth part of 3-way tie for the lead at Sony Open
Jordan Spieth is playing about how he expects, and that's a good thing
Colts GM Chris Ballard ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if team uses 4th pick on QB
Locked into the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals are in a prime spot to add a serious asset(s) in one way or another. On one hand, they could use their pick to draft a cornerstone-type player like a Georgia DE Jalen Carter, helping the fill the void left behind by the retiring J.J. Watt along the defensive line.
Suns-Warriors injury report: Deandre Ayton out, Stephen Curry to return
The Phoenix Suns will not have Deandre Ayton (ankle sprain) on Tuesday when they visit the Golden State Warriors, according to The Arizona Republic’s Duane Rankin. Meanwhile, the home team will receive a boost with All-Star Stephen Curry returning to the starting lineup from a shoulder injury, according to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. He’s been out since Dec. 14 and missed 11 games.
