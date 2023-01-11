Read full article on original website
One killed in early morning crash in Lafayette Parish
One person is dead following an early morning crash in Lafayette Parish, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
Parks man arrested after driver damages graves in Franklin cemetery
FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A man who police say was involved in a hit-and-run crash, and then damaged several graves driving through a cemetery, has been arrested. Franklin Police responded to a complaint in reference to a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the area of Main Street and Northwest Boulevard at approximately 5:37 p.m. Wednesday.
UPDATE: Opelousas Police locate missing 14-year-old
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old.
Officials in Acadia Parish Arrest Drive-By Shooting Suspect
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office was able this week to make an arrest in not one, but two drive-by shooting cases. According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson say the suspect in the two cases is from the Evangeline community. He says there were two shootings, both happened in the...
Arrest made in Vermilion Parish armed robbery
According to VPSO Sheriff Mike Couvillon, one person has been arrested following a reported armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store located on State Street in Abbeville early this morning.
Family and friends of deadly car crash victim hold vigil where he was killed
News 10 is finding out new details of the crash that claimed the life of a 30-year-old Lafayette man early Thursday morning.
UPDATE: Driver killed in single vehicle crash on Pinhook Road identified
Lafayette Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened at the corner of Clifford Rd. and Pinhook Rd.
Lafayette Police Officer Assists Young Lady After Bike is Stolen
We love stories that end like this. A young lady recently had her bike stolen in Lafayette, and when a Lafayette Police Officer heard her story, she knew she had to do something for her. Officer Morgan Colla of LPD recently responded to a call in reference to a stolen...
Fatal vehicle crash on Pinhook Road
Lafayette Police are investigating a vehicle crash that occurred this morning on the corner of E Pinhook Rd.
These 37 people were killed in Lafayette Parish homicides in 2022; see suspects, case status
Thirty-seven people were killed in Lafayette Parish in 2022. Homicides in the parish rose again year over year, with the number of people killed rising from 34 in 2021 to 37 in 2022. The victims ranged from two 15-year-olds shot and killed in Lafayette to a 62-year-old Broussard man, who...
Authorities ID woman found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. Friday night, authorities identified the woman...
Carencro woman arrested after driving off road, striking Broussard home Thursday morning
A Carencro woman was arrested Thursday after crashing a vehicle into a Broussard home. Around 7:25 a.m. Thursday Broussard Police Department officers received a report that a vehicle had crashed into a home in the 1200 block of S. Bernard Road. No one was injured in the crash, Capt. Zac Gerard said in a statement.
Woman arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing boyfriend for urinating the bed
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend because he had urinated in their bed. According to East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies, 25-year-old Briana Lacost and her boyfriend went out Friday night and were both drinking heavily. Lacost said when she got home around 3:30 a.m., she noticed that her boyfriend had wet the bed.
UPDATE: New information released on the man charged in Lafayette homicide on Stagecoach Rd.
Update, Jan. 15: News 10 recently learned that Etienne, the man charged with second-degree murder on Stagecoach Rd., has an extensive criminal history. In 2020, Etienne was arrested for three counts of first-degree murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm. Etienne was at a motel when a fight broke out, […]
Crash leaves at least one person dead; investigation underway
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of burglary. Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dakota Theriot pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to killing three people in Livingston...
Washington Man Dies Following Dump Truck Crash Under Interstate 10 Overpass
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - At the beginning of 2023, an 18-wheeler hauling an excavator caused Interstate 10 at its overpass over Interstate 49 to be shut down as it damaged the overpass. Louisiana DOTD officials have announced a repair plan to fix it. Fortunately, the driver wasn't killed or...
Lafayette man killed after car runs off E. Pinhook Road, strikes tree in yard
A Lafayette man was killed after he drove off East Pinhook Road, drove through several yards and struck a tree, the Lafayette Police Department said. The crash happened near the 1800 block of E. Pinhook Road around 2:45 a.m. Jmarius Charles, 30, was driving east at an undetermined speed when he struck the road’s cement curb and left the roadway. He drove through several yards before striking a tree, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
Police identify juvenile suspects in Opelousas shooting that injured one
The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding a Jan. 4 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Margie Place. Police say the shooting, which happened just after 8 p.m., was the result of a robbery attempt planned and perpetrated by minor age offenders. The victim allegedly came...
4 Arrested After Deputies Intercept Package Containing Meth Bound for St. Martin Parish Jail
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - Four people have been arrested after two women took a care package to two men in St. Martinville. The problem? The care package was methamphetamine and other narcotics, and the men are inmates. Bridget Victoriano, 60, of Henderson, and Joelee Myers, 29, of Cecilia...
Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
