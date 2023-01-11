ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

cenlanow.com

Parks man arrested after driver damages graves in Franklin cemetery

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — A man who police say was involved in a hit-and-run crash, and then damaged several graves driving through a cemetery, has been arrested. Franklin Police responded to a complaint in reference to a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run accident in the area of Main Street and Northwest Boulevard at approximately 5:37 p.m. Wednesday.
FRANKLIN, LA
999ktdy.com

Lafayette Police Officer Assists Young Lady After Bike is Stolen

We love stories that end like this. A young lady recently had her bike stolen in Lafayette, and when a Lafayette Police Officer heard her story, she knew she had to do something for her. Officer Morgan Colla of LPD recently responded to a call in reference to a stolen...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Authorities ID woman found dead across from pharmacy on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead lying across the street from a pharmacy on Plank Road Friday morning. Sources said the coroner was called to a shed across from the Bordelon's Super-Save Pharmacy on Plank Road near Sumrall Drive around 7:30 a.m. Friday night, authorities identified the woman...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing boyfriend for urinating the bed

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested early Saturday morning after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend because he had urinated in their bed. According to East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies, 25-year-old Briana Lacost and her boyfriend went out Friday night and were both drinking heavily. Lacost said when she got home around 3:30 a.m., she noticed that her boyfriend had wet the bed.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Crash leaves at least one person dead; investigation underway

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of burglary. Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dakota Theriot pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to killing three people in Livingston...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man killed after car runs off E. Pinhook Road, strikes tree in yard

A Lafayette man was killed after he drove off East Pinhook Road, drove through several yards and struck a tree, the Lafayette Police Department said. The crash happened near the 1800 block of E. Pinhook Road around 2:45 a.m. Jmarius Charles, 30, was driving east at an undetermined speed when he struck the road’s cement curb and left the roadway. He drove through several yards before striking a tree, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Police identify juvenile suspects in Opelousas shooting that injured one

The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding a Jan. 4 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Margie Place. Police say the shooting, which happened just after 8 p.m., was the result of a robbery attempt planned and perpetrated by minor age offenders. The victim allegedly came...
OPELOUSAS, LA
wbrz.com

Couple found dead in home off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - Two people were found dead in their home after an apparent shooting in a suburban Baton Rouge neighborhood. Their bodies were found shortly before 12:30 p.m. on White Oak Trace Drive, off O'Neal Lane. Sources told WBRZ that the pair was a married couple, and it appeared they may have been dead for some time before they were found Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA

