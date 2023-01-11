ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

No. 11 Kansas State beats Oklahoma State despite slow pace

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bRRI_0kAO3cOv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g7Ehj_0kAO3cOv00

Markquis Nowell scored 14 of his team-high 20 points in the second half as No. 11 Kansas State outlasted visiting Oklahoma State 65-57 Tuesday night in Manhattan, Kan.

The Wildcats earned their ninth straight win, their most since the 2009-10 season.

It was K-State’s first game since debuting in the rankings this week, a jump of 19 spots, from fifth among others receiving votes to No. 11. The Wildcats scored 213 points in two games last week, but Oklahoma State’s defense was able to clamp down on the Wildcats, who scored their fewest points since Dec. 3.

The game was played at Oklahoma State’s pace. The Cowboys entered the game allowing the second-fewest points in the Big 12 at 61.5 points per game.

Kansas State (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) got 12 points from Keyontae Johnson and 11 from Desi Sills.

Oklahoma State (9-7, 1-3) was led by Kalib Boone with 23 points. Caleb Asberry added 15.

Kansas State took the lead early in the second half and gradually pulled away, stretching to a 10-point lead with a four-point play by Nowell at the 10:10 mark.

K-State led by 10 with 7:03 left in regulation, but a 9-0 Oklahoma State run trimmed it to just a point at the final media timeout. K-State missed eight straight shots during the spurt, but the Cowboys couldn’t retake the lead.

Abayomi Iyiola hit a pair of free throws and Nowell two from the stripe to stretch the lead to five. After an Oklahoma State bucket, Nowell found Johnson for an alley-oop dunk and the Wildcats pulled away.

K-State started quickly, but Oklahoma State used a 9-0 run to grab a 13-9 lead before the second media timeout. The teams traded spurts the rest of the half, although they were more because of cold stretches by the opponent. Neither team shot particularly well in the first half. The Cowboys were 14-for-31 (45.2 percent) while the Wildcats were just 10-for-31 (32.3 percent).

The Cowboys closed the half on a 15-7 run to take a 32-30 lead into the locker room, but a 3-pointer by Cam Carter at the buzzer drew the Cats within 2 points.

Nowell, Cam Carter and Sills each scored six points in the first half to lead K-State. Boone’s 12 points in the first half led both clubs.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Treshaun Ward's transfer is Kansas State's biggest statement of portal era

If Kansas State's 2023 offense were designed around the four elements of nature, the week began without at least one. The return of a seasoned Will Howard behind all five starters up front means the Wildcats had plenty of rock to fortify its earth. And the addition of weapon Keagan Johnson to pair with the surprise come back of Phillip Brooks certainly opens the air attack despite losing veteran Malik Knowles. But not until Tuesday night's reveal from Treshaun Ward did K-State's future offense truly spark fire.
MANHATTAN, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: Kansas State Security Practicing Ahead of Kansas Game

The Sunflower Showdown takes place on the hardwood next Tuesday as Kansas State hosts Kansas in Manhattan. Both teams are undefeated in Big 12 play and ranked in the Top 15 in the country. Needless, to say, Bramlage Coliseum is going to be wild on Tuesday night. And if the...
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Tang Talk: Kansas State coach Jerome Tang helps Markquis Nowell get on a roll

A charge into postseason play of any kind was thought to be the pinnacle of first-year “dessert” for Coach Jerome Tang. Put together two or three road wins, hold on for five-to-six victories at Bramlage Coliseum and roll the dice with 18-19 victories on Selection Sunday. To the heap with those expectations. Kansas State has equaled 2021-22’s win total in a matter of 15 games and fans have gone ballistic for the vertical climb made by the Wildcats. Elevate indeed!
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

K-State Announces Sell Outs for 3 More Men’s Basketball Games

MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State Athletics officials announced on Monday night three more men’s basketball sellouts, including Tuesday’s game with Oklahoma State at Bramlage Coliseum. In addition, the Saturday, Jan. 28 game with Florida and the Saturday, Feb. 18 game with Iowa State are sold...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

K-State announces more sell outs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Bramlage Coliseum will be a lot louder these next few weeks. K-State Athletic officials say, three more men’s basketball games have sold out, including the game against Oklahoma State. In addition, the Saturday, Jan. 28 game with Florida and the Saturday, Feb. 18 game with...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Bracket is set for the Tournament of Champions

Junction City will play Shawnee Mission South in the first round of the boys basketball Tournament of Champions in Dodge City on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 3:30 p.m. at the United Wireless Arena. Other first round matchups include Hutchinson vs. Newton, Maize South against Bishop Carroll and Dodge City vs....
DODGE CITY, KS
Racing News

Chili Bowl Results: January 9, 2023

Race results from night one of the Chili Bowl Nationals. The Chili Bowl Nationals opens round one of the week long show. Drivers have unloaded in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the famed indoor dirt midget event. View 2023 Chili Bowl results below. Chili Bowl Menu. Jan 9 | Jan 10 |...
TULSA, OK
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Oklahoma

If you love road trips or drive a truck for a living, you should be familiar with Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc. operates combined fueling stations and convenience stores. It has more than 550 locations in 41 states. It provides motorists and truck drivers access safe and clean places to fuel, shop, and eat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
adastraradio.com

2023 Kansas Horizon Award Program Recognizes 32 Kansas Educators

TOPEKA, Kan. — Thirty-two educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2023 Kansas Horizon Award program. The 2023 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE). The educators will be honored at a special ceremony during...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness

TOPEKA — Angela Bates told a crowd gathered Thursday at the Statehouse to celebrate the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. there is one thing we all have in common. We’re all going to die. The question, she said, is what footprint will you leave on the free soils of Kansas? “I urge us all to have […] The post ‘We need to wake up’: Kansas celebration of MLK urges end to divisiveness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KOKI FOX 23

New manufacturer moving into former Baker Hughes building in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa-area manufacturer is expanding to Broken Arrow, in an announcement made Wednesday. McElroy, which manufactures thermoplastic fusion equipment, announced its fourth campus will be housed in the Broken Arrow facility that formerly housed Baker Hughes. McElroy currently operates three campuses in the Tulsa area....
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KSNT News

I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

New Washburn president a familiar face

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek will serve as the new president of Washburn University once agreed upon by the board of regents, according to Lori Hutchinson, spokeswoman. Dr. Mazachek spent 30 years at Washburn before spending only a few month as the president of Midwestern State University in Texas, according to Washburn’s alumni foundation. […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

K-4 reopened following 3-vehicle collision that sent one woman to the hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a three-vehicle wreck that closed K-4 for around 2 hours, northeast of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol said it happened just before noon Tuesday. They say a 2005 Buick LeSabre driven by Elizabeth D. Parker, 40, of Silver Lake, waiting to turn left onto NE 39th was rear-ended by a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Joseph D. Hodgkiss-Epling, 23, of Meriden, pushing it into the path of an oncoming 2007 Ford F150 driven by Jared H. Tyler, 40, of Valley Falls.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Recycle Opt Out option goes live online

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An online feature to help Shawnee Co. Solid Waste customers opt out of a new recycling program is live on its website. Shawnee County Solid Waste announced at the Shawnee Co. Board of Commission meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that its Recycling Opt-Out function can now be found on the county website.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Future Aggieville concepts considered by city commissioners

After a December public input session on concepts for the redevelopment of Aggieville’s 12th and Laramie Streets, Manhattan City Commissioners Tuesday got a chance to weigh in on a pair of possibilities. Engineering and design firm Olsson is working on the project which would see 12th Street closed to...
MANHATTAN, KS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy