Elder basketball team continues win streak, defeats visiting Turpin 52-37

The Elder High School basketball team is on a roll.

Elder won its seventh consecutive game Tuesday night as the Panthers defeated host Turpin 52-37 in a non-conference boys basketball game.

The Panthers (11-1, 1-0 Greater Catholic League South division) led 23-20 at halftime and outscored the Spartans 15-6 in the third quarter en route to the victory. Entering Tuesday night, Turpin had won five consecutive games over Elder going back to January 2020.

"The kids were very excited to play Turpin tonight after losing to them over the past several years," Elder coach Joe Schoenfeld said. "We said before the game that we didn't win those previous games because we didn't earn them. We played well in most of them but when we had the chances to win, which we did in every game, we didn't take advantage and actually do it. Turpin won those games because they deserved it."

Schoenfeld said assistant coach Jordan Murphy created a strong defensive plan and the players gave a significant effort.

"I thought we played very hard defensively and (senior) Zack Gutekunst and (junior) Drew Murphy played with tremendous energy," Schoenfeld said.

Four players scored in double figures for the Panthers on Tuesday night.

Elder senior guard Sam Whitmer scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds to help lead the Panthers in this non-conference matchup. Senior forward Carson Browne added 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Sophomore guard Cam Williams scored 11 points and had four rebounds. Junior guard Drew Murphy scored 10 points to go along with three rebounds and three steals.

Elder, which averages 55.8 points, has won seven consecutive games since a loss at Simon Kenton Dec. 21. Tuesday night was the first of three home games for the Panthers who play host to St. Xavier Friday night and Oak Hills Jan. 17.

Schoenfeld said after the game Elder congratulated the players who simulated Turpin the past two days in practice and rooted on the bench for their teammates.

"We also saluted the great play off the bench we got from Cam Williams, (junior) Ryan Brass and (senior) Todd Tieman," Schoenfeld said. "I told the seniors that I was happy for them after being on the wrong end of several games with Turpin to get the win tonight and deserve it. And once we walk out of the door of the Pit tonight that it is time to start thinking of St. X."

Turpin (9-3, 6-2 Eastern Cincinnati Conference) plays host to Walnut Hills Friday night.

