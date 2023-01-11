Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Related
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player
The Phoenix Suns are currently dealing with a lot of injuries. All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has missed has the last eight games, and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has been out for the last two games. On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports...
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
FOX Sports
Doncic and Dallas visit James and the Lakers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-22, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Luka Doncic meet when Los Angeles squares off against Dallas. James ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 29.1 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 34.0 points per game.
OKC Thunder Pull Off Upset Victory vs. 76ers in South Philly
The Oklahoma City Thunder find success against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
FOX Sports
Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony...
MLive.com
Pistons’ backcourt, Bey’s scoring key in win over Timberwolves
DETROIT -- In the first two minutes Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons were sluggish and out of sync, no doubt some effect of playing on back-to-back nights. And with Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren still sidelined, the Minnesota Timberwolves jumped out to a double-digit lead. The Pistons snapped out of it...
Player grades: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder in win over Sixers
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers were looking to sweep this quick two-game homestand as well as the season series with the Oklahoma City Thunder before they head out on the road for five games. The Thunder are a rebuilding team still trying to find their way, but they do scrap out on the floor.
Pistons down Timberwolves on Tuesday
DETROIT (AP) – Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four […]
MLive.com
Pistons’ Bey and Bogdanovic combine for 58 points in win over Wolves
DETROIT -- On Tuesday night, the Detroit Pistons suffered one of their worst losses of the season, losing by 31 points to the Philadelphia 76ers. They followed that performance by having one of their best games of the season Wednesday, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118. Saddiq Bey led the Pistons...
76ers Rival Report: Cavaliers Will Get Notable Boost This Week
The Cleveland Cavaliers will get a boost this week.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads OKC Thunder past Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA — Before the game Thursday, coach Mark Daigneault was asked about the Thunder’s sizable split in home (13-9) vs. road (5-14) success. “I don’t know,” Daigneault said with a shrug. ...
Detroit News
For young Red Wings, balance of practice, games a tricky venture
Detroit — As an NHL season goes rolling along there's always the tricky question of how much practice does a team balance with the 82 games in a regular-season schedule. Every team needs to practice. That's not breaking any news. Timing, chemistry, conditioning, planning — those are things associated with a typical practice, and a team needs it to improve.
Comments / 0