WKYC
Travel delays, cancellations hit Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
After one of the FAA's key safety systems went down, travelers across the country have been dealing with delayed and canceled flights. Emma Henderson has the latest.
Travelers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport impacted by FAA computer outage
CLEVELAND — More than 9,000 flights nationwide were delayed on Wednesday due to what the Federal Aviation Administration called an outage to its Notice to Air Missions system (NOTAM). Passengers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were caught up in the ripple effects from the system failure. Our Emma Henderson...
Inside Cleveland's plan to become an 18-hour city
Cleveland wants to become an 18-hour city, but transforming into a second-tier market with major growth potential won't be easy. Driving the news: Last week, real estate firm Bedrock Enterprises announced plans to buy 3.17 acres of land in downtown's Gateway District. The site is part of Cleveland's $3.5 billion...
Plans to turn Detroit-Superior Bridge streetcar corridor into 'park in the sky'
Within the next 2-3 years, newly elected Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne hopes to reopen the streetcar corridor of the Detroit-Superior Bridge as a year-round "park in the sky."
cleveland19.com
Latino grocery store in Cleveland feeling effects of the rise in egg prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - La Plaza Supermarket, a Hispanic business on Cleveland’s West Side, has been feeling the impact of the rising egg prices. “It’s something that you really need in your kitchen,” Cristina Gonzalez, a manager at the supermarket, said. “I’ve been noticing that the total in the invoices has been going up there.”
Cleveland-based Mark Sims Dealership pays $5.48M for land across from Tesla plant
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cleveland-based Mark Sims Dealership has taken the next step toward opening its first Buffalo-area operation. According to Jan. 10 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Brendan Properties NY LLC – a Sims affiliate – paid $5.48 million for the seven-acre former Parker’s Great British Institution property at 1216 South Park Ave., across from the Tesla plant. The property had been owned by Humble Pie Group LLC, a Parker’s affiliate.
Snow is on the way. Here’s how Clevelanders can know when a plow is coming
The FOX 8 I-Team had been asking about the site allowing citizens to go online to check if a plow is coming to their street. Days ago, the public works director told us the final tweaks were being made.
With an Expanding Portfolio of Restaurants and Bars, Will Hollingsworth Talks Buildings & Food and a Hospitality Race to the Middle
“Real estate developers are building restaurants in this town and that’s not good because it creates cynicism"
The Nauti Mermaid in downtown Cleveland announces its closing
CLEVELAND — A staple of W. 6th St. in downtown Cleveland has closed its doors. Taking to Facebook on Wednesday, The Nauti Mermaid announced that it is now permanently closed. According to the bar and restaurant, which was located at 1378 W 6th St., its final day in business was on Sunday, Jan. 8.
Snow is back in the forecast for Northeast Ohio this week
Accumulating snow will return to Northern Ohio this week. A strong low pressure system moving out of California will slide east and over Ohio on Thursday.
Northeast Ohio under winter weather advisory starting early Friday - 6-9 inches snow possible in some areas
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland’s lack of snow is about to end. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, calling for up to a half foot of snow or more, and high winds from early Friday to early Saturday. The weather advisory for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake,...
Gas prices rise again in Northeast Ohio: Up another 13 cents in Cleveland and Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Here we go again…. After experiencing a steady decline at the end of 2022, gas prices have risen for the second week in a row – including another spike here in Northeast Ohio. Akron drivers are now paying an average of $3.40 per gallon after...
High electricity rates expected in Northeast Ohio this summer due to high wholesale auction prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Electric bills for many people in Northeast Ohio will be higher than usual this summer because FirstEnergy, for the second time, had to buy electricity at a much higher price than it’s paying now. FirstEnergy agreed at a Tuesday auction to pay $97.70 per megawatt-hour...
One Ohio City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Best bubble tea in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Asian Americans have been drinking bubble tea for decades, bubble tea shops are just starting to gain popularity all across Northeast Ohio. For the uninitiated, classic bubble tea -- also known as boba -- is a black tea brewed with milk and sugar, then poured over ice and tapioca balls. It can come in an array of other delicious flavors, using a base of everything from green tea to chai tea to fresh fruit juice, and featuring fun toppings like mochi.
See renovation plans for Progressive Field
The Cleveland Guardians announced renovation projects Thursday for Progressive Field.
dayton.com
Local Bed Bath & Beyond set to close as national retailer struggles financially
As part of a wave of closures nationwide, houseware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will soon shutter its Old Troy Pike location in Huber Heights amid the company’s growing financial struggles. Following the release of unfavorable third quarter 2022 fiscal results, the retailer on Tuesday announced an updated list...
whbc.com
Virus: New Variant Taking Over
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CDC says 40-percent of current coronavirus cases are the new variant XBB-1.5. It has spread at an even higher rate in the Northeast. Cleveland Clinic Microbiologist Doctor Dan Rhoads says even having the virus already or keeping updated with the latest...
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Cleveland officer dies at 53, police department confirms
Cleveland patrol officer Raymond Francel has died, the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
