Cleveland, OH

Axios

Inside Cleveland's plan to become an 18-hour city

Cleveland wants to become an 18-hour city, but transforming into a second-tier market with major growth potential won't be easy. Driving the news: Last week, real estate firm Bedrock Enterprises announced plans to buy 3.17 acres of land in downtown's Gateway District. The site is part of Cleveland's $3.5 billion...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Latino grocery store in Cleveland feeling effects of the rise in egg prices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - La Plaza Supermarket, a Hispanic business on Cleveland’s West Side, has been feeling the impact of the rising egg prices. “It’s something that you really need in your kitchen,” Cristina Gonzalez, a manager at the supermarket, said. “I’ve been noticing that the total in the invoices has been going up there.”
CLEVELAND, OH
2 On Your Side

Cleveland-based Mark Sims Dealership pays $5.48M for land across from Tesla plant

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cleveland-based Mark Sims Dealership has taken the next step toward opening its first Buffalo-area operation. According to Jan. 10 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Brendan Properties NY LLC – a Sims affiliate – paid $5.48 million for the seven-acre former Parker’s Great British Institution property at 1216 South Park Ave., across from the Tesla plant. The property had been owned by Humble Pie Group LLC, a Parker’s affiliate.
BUFFALO, NY
WKYC

The Nauti Mermaid in downtown Cleveland announces its closing

CLEVELAND — A staple of W. 6th St. in downtown Cleveland has closed its doors. Taking to Facebook on Wednesday, The Nauti Mermaid announced that it is now permanently closed. According to the bar and restaurant, which was located at 1378 W 6th St., its final day in business was on Sunday, Jan. 8.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Best bubble tea in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Asian Americans have been drinking bubble tea for decades, bubble tea shops are just starting to gain popularity all across Northeast Ohio. For the uninitiated, classic bubble tea -- also known as boba -- is a black tea brewed with milk and sugar, then poured over ice and tapioca balls. It can come in an array of other delicious flavors, using a base of everything from green tea to chai tea to fresh fruit juice, and featuring fun toppings like mochi.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Virus: New Variant Taking Over

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The CDC says 40-percent of current coronavirus cases are the new variant XBB-1.5. It has spread at an even higher rate in the Northeast. Cleveland Clinic Microbiologist Doctor Dan Rhoads says even having the virus already or keeping updated with the latest...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

