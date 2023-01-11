Read full article on original website
Newlywed wife decapitated in ‘gruesome’ killing by husband: Texas sheriff
The decapitated body of a young wife married for less than four months was found by Texas authorities, who have charged her husband in the “gruesome” murder, the Waller County sheriff confirmed to The Post. The 21-year-old Hispanic woman’s body was discovered in the home, but her head was not, Sheriff Troy Guidry said. “It was a portion of a body, dismembered, and a residence that was covered in blood — a gruesome scene, at best,” he told reporters Thursday. The husband, Jared Dicus, 21, was interviewed by cops and confessed to the killing, Guidry revealed. The wife has not yet been identified...
Texas sheriff: Husband confesses to killing, dismembering wife's body
SOUTHEAST TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Waller County Sheriff's Office has arrested Jared James Dicus, who they said confessed to killing and dismembering his wife's body. It happened on Jan. 11 at the couple's home in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Blvd., in Waller County, Texas, near Magnolia.Reporting deputies said they found the victim's mutilated body in a small residential structure located behind the main house. Detectives said Dicus gave a full confession during his interview.According to a post from Waller County Judge Carbett J. Duhon III, he wed Dicus and the victim last fall.He posted the following message on his Facebook page:"I'm...
TDCJ: Prison employee at Luther Unit arrested
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says on January 9, an employee at the Luther Unit was arrested after bringing contraband items into the facility. TDCJ says Benson Lu admitted to bringing in 8 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes & having additional contraband items in his...
County felon named January’s featured fugitive
AUSTIN — Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Sergio Corona has been named this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 in January if the tip is received this month. Sergio Corona, 57, of Coldspring, has been wanted since July...
Texas executes ex-officer who hired 2 people to kill wife
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A former suburban Houston police officer was executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago amid a contentious divorce and custody battle. Robert Fratta, 65, received a lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the November...
