Delta flight departing John Wayne airport catches on fire

A Delta Airlines flight departing John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California caught on fire as it was about to take off on Tuesday.

Authorities received reports of an issue involving Delta Flight 447, which was headed for Atlanta, around 1:30 p.m., according to Orange County Fire Authority.

Officials say one of the airplane’s engines had caught on fire as passengers were seated inside, waiting to take off. The fire ignited as the plane was situated at the beginning of the runway.

Passenger video from inside the cabin captured plumes of heavy black smoke billowing from underneath the plane’s wing.

A total of 172 people were on board at the time,.

The pilot initiated an extinguishing system while emergency airport crews were able to extinguish the flames. The plane was eventually towed back to a boarding gate so passengers could deplane.

OCFA says it was fortunate the issue was discovered before the plane had taken flight.

No injuries were reported.

Delta Airlines released a statement on the incident saying:

“Delta flight 447, set to operate service from John Wayne airport (SNA) to Atlanta returned to the gate prior to takeoff following an apparent engine maintenance issue. The aircraft was met by local maintenance personnel for further evaluation. We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience and are working to get them to their final destinations as quickly as possible.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

