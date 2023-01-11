Eddie Murphy’s Girlfriend Paige Butcher Models Lacy Black Dress at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Tonight marks the 80th year of the Golden Globes Awards and all the celebrities came dressed to impress including Eddie Murphy and his fiancee Paige Butcher .

The two posed on the red carpet in coordinated head-to-toe black ensembles. Murphy served up a dapper look in a classic black suit with a black button-down while Butcher slipped on a floral embellished gown by Marchesa designed with a one-shoulder neckline and illusion tulle atop a brown bodice and skirt.

They both opted for minimal accessories as Murphy donned a pair of black glasses and Butcher donned a simple silver necklace with similar dangling earrings.

On the comedian’s feet was a pair of leather loafers that brought the look to completion. This style has been a go-to staple for Murphy since the 80s.

As for the Australian actress, her hidden heels were likely strappy sandals as Butcher often straps into this silhouette like she did for last year’s Golden Globes.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety .

