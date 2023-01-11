Viola Davis Goes Vibrant Blue in Jason Wu Dress to Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Viola Davis arrived in an electrifying blue gown on the 80th Golden Globes red carpet.

“The Woman King” actress wore a custom gown by Taiwanese-Canadian artist and fashion designer Jason Wu. The design featured complex ruching that rose from her neckline to her waistline seamlessly.

Her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart coupled the dress with Chopard jewelry and an embellished clutch from Kurt Geiger .

For beauty, she collaborated with her signature glam squad, hairstylist Jamika Wilson and makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera. Rivera shared on Instagram, that he wanted to keep her makeup radiant but clean and simple. “I focused on her skin care using L’Oreal Midnight cream and the Prime Lab Dullness Reducer. Her cheeks are glowing with two Age Perfect blushes: berry and amber. As a pop of color, I used the infallible grip liner in turquoise across the bottom water table. The final look is breezy and easygoing but sophisticated, perfect for the Golden Globes.”

Not pictured but still important were Davis’s shoes from the luxury British footwear brand Sole Bliss . This brand is loved by celebrities as it creates stylish shoes without sacrificing a modish pair of heels.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

