Viola Davis Goes Vibrant Blue in Jason Wu Dress to Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

By Joce Blake
 2 days ago
Viola Davis arrived in an electrifying blue gown on the 80th Golden Globes red carpet.

“The Woman King” actress wore a custom gown by Taiwanese-Canadian artist and fashion designer Jason Wu. The design featured complex ruching that rose from her neckline to her waistline seamlessly.

Her longtime stylist Elizabeth Stewart coupled the dress with Chopard jewelry and an embellished clutch from Kurt Geiger .

For beauty, she collaborated with her signature glam squad, hairstylist Jamika Wilson and makeup artist Sergio Lopez-Rivera. Rivera shared on Instagram, that he wanted to keep her makeup radiant but clean and simple. “I focused on her skin care using L’Oreal Midnight cream and the Prime Lab Dullness Reducer. Her cheeks are glowing with two Age Perfect blushes: berry and amber. As a pop of color, I used the infallible grip liner in turquoise across the bottom water table. The final look is breezy and easygoing but sophisticated, perfect for the Golden Globes.”

Not pictured but still important were Davis’s shoes from the luxury British footwear brand Sole Bliss . This brand is loved by celebrities as it creates stylish shoes without sacrificing a modish pair of heels.

The Golden Globes honor the top film and television performances of the past year. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. The occasion includes a star-studded list of nominees, including Zendaya, Viola Davis, Austin Butler, Jennifer Coolidge, Michelle Yeoh and Selena Gomez, among numerous others. This year’s Globes will notably be the first held in-person since 2021, and will include a pre-show hosted and streamed online by Variety.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023 Photos: Live Updates of Celebrity Arrivals

hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy’s Twin Daughters Gifted Range Rovers On Their Sweet 16: Video

Sean Combs has been on serious daddy duty lately. Being the child of one of the world’s biggest celebrities comes with no shortage of downfalls – a lack of privacy and pressure to follow in your parent’s footsteps among them. However, it also comes with plenty of perks, such as luxurious new vehicles at just 16 years old. Such is the case for Diddy’s daughters, anyway.
Footwear News

Melania Trump Sparkles in Silver Midi Dress & Shiny Heels for New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump dressed to sparkle for New Year’s Eve while at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. The former first lady appeared with husband Donald Trump at a New Year’s event on Saturday, wearing a silver sequined midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Her long-sleeved style featured a slim-fitting bodice with a hemline that hit just below the knee. The metallic piece was coated in silver sequins, creating a burst of allover sparkle. For footwear, Trump donned a pair of shiny pumps. The former model’s sharp style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least...
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Angela Bassett Glitters in Striking Silver Dress & Metallic Platform Heels at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023

Angela Bassett was dressed up to shine on the 2023 Golden Globes Awards red carpet. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress arrived to the red carpet wearing a stunning silver dress. Bassett wore a high-necked Pamella Roland dress that featured silver sequins all over. The sequins were gathered at the neckline and flowed down in vertical trips. The actress styled the shiny ensemble with several equally shiny jewelry pieces from Chopard and a black and silver gem-shaped clutch.                                                           For her makeup and hair, Bassett went with rosy pink cheeks, a plum-colored lip, subtle cat-eye makeup, a defined brow, and hair parted to the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
