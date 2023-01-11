ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Angela Bassett Nabs First Major Acting Award for a Marvel Movie, Nineteen Years After Her First Globes Win

By Kelly Whitney
NBC Washington
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s Son Apologizes For Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

Slater Vance, the son of Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett, has issued a public apology for participating in a viral TikTok challenge in which he lied to his parents about Michael B. Jordan suddenly passing away. “I apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” the 16-year-old said in a statement on his Instagram account. “Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don’t wish any bad ramifications upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash.”More from VIBE.comVan Lathan...
HollywoodLife

Angela Bassett Makes History As 1st MCU Star To Win Golden Globe Award: See Photo Of Win & Red Carpet Look

Angela’s appearance at the Globes comes after she received a nomination for an award during the event in the Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category. The nomination was for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which made quite a lasting impression in the industry. She ended up winning the honor and making history as the first MCU star to be nominated and win.
wegotthiscovered.com

Angela Bassett just made Marvel history with ‘Wakanda Forever’ Golden Globes win

The 80th Golden Globes opened to nothing but furor unfolding about the show so far. From Jerrod Carmichael not pulling any punches with his opening monologue, to Ke Huy Quan’s moving acceptance speech for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. However, the hype around the accolade that...
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars guild awards scorecard: ‘Elvis’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ are 9 for 10

On January 9, we heard from the first three guilds — art directors, cinematographers and sound editors — with their nominees for the best of the year in their respective fields. On Jan. 10, it was the turn of the casting directors and sound mixers to weigh in with their choices. The actors, directors, and makeup artists & hairstylists were heard from on Jan. 11. And the costume designers and producers piped in just as Oscar nominations voting kicks off on Jan. 12. Two films reaped bids from nine of these 10 precursor prizes: “The Batman,” “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” The...
HollywoodLife

Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: Austin Butler, Angela Bassett & More Stars Who Won

The Golden Globes took place on Jan. 10, after a nearly two-year backlash over the HFPA’s lack of diversity. This year, the new and improved Golden Globe Awards returned to televisions, and so many of your favorite actors took home some trophies at the 80th annual event. Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael hosted live from from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and it was an amazing show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected

Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress

With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...
Complex

The Biggest Takeaways From the 80th Golden Globes

The Golden Globes made quite a big comeback last night. The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Jan. 10, marking its return after NBC refused to air the awards in 2022 after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that runs them, was accused of racism, sexism, and corruption. This was the Globes’ first fully attended ceremony after last year’s boycotts and after the 2021 awards ceremony was held remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBC Washington

The 2023 SAG Awards: Complete List of Nominees

Coming on the heels of the 2023 Golden Globes are the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild nominations. On Wednesday, the Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for actors in film, television and stunts. “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” tied for most nominations with 5 each,...
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell Addresses Sequel Rumors on Golden Globes Red Carpet

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell made his way on the red carpet for the 80th annual Golden Globes awards Tuesday night. Of course, it didn’t take long for him to be asked about a potential third film in the Top Gun series. When asked point blank about the status of the sequel, the Hidden Figures actor was vague, but positive. “[That’s] above my paygrade,” he joked to Variety. “You know, people are starting to it feels like it’s less vague than it was at one point. So we’ll see.”
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Elvis’ Among Art Directors Guild Nominees

The Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) announced the nominations for the 27th annual ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards. Live-action features are divided into three categories: period, fantasy and contemporary film. Nominees for a period film are All Quiet On The Western Front, Babylon, Elvis, The Fabelmans and White Noise. Fantasy film nominees are Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Nope. The contemporary film category nominees are Bardo, Bullet Train, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Everything Everywhere All At Once'...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy