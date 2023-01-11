Angela Bassett Nabs First Major Acting Award for a Marvel Movie, Nineteen Years After Her First Globes Win

Read full article on original website
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s Son Apologizes For Michael B. Jordan Death Prank
Slater Vance, the son of Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett, has issued a public apology for participating in a viral TikTok challenge in which he lied to his parents about Michael B. Jordan suddenly passing away. “I apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” the 16-year-old said in a statement on his Instagram account. “Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don’t wish any bad ramifications upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash.”More from VIBE.comVan Lathan...
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Angela Bassett Makes History As 1st MCU Star To Win Golden Globe Award: See Photo Of Win & Red Carpet Look
Angela’s appearance at the Globes comes after she received a nomination for an award during the event in the Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category. The nomination was for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which made quite a lasting impression in the industry. She ended up winning the honor and making history as the first MCU star to be nominated and win.
2023 Golden Globes announces Ana de Armas, Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Lee Curtis among presenters at ceremony
The first string of 2023 Golden Globe presenters has been announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Ana de Armas, Billy Porter and Jamie Lee Curtis are among the presenters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Angela Bassett just made Marvel history with ‘Wakanda Forever’ Golden Globes win
The 80th Golden Globes opened to nothing but furor unfolding about the show so far. From Jerrod Carmichael not pulling any punches with his opening monologue, to Ke Huy Quan’s moving acceptance speech for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. However, the hype around the accolade that...
2023 Oscars guild awards scorecard: ‘Elvis’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ are 9 for 10
On January 9, we heard from the first three guilds — art directors, cinematographers and sound editors — with their nominees for the best of the year in their respective fields. On Jan. 10, it was the turn of the casting directors and sound mixers to weigh in with their choices. The actors, directors, and makeup artists & hairstylists were heard from on Jan. 11. And the costume designers and producers piped in just as Oscar nominations voting kicks off on Jan. 12. Two films reaped bids from nine of these 10 precursor prizes: “The Batman,” “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” The...
Golden Globes 2023 Winners List: Austin Butler, Angela Bassett & More Stars Who Won
The Golden Globes took place on Jan. 10, after a nearly two-year backlash over the HFPA’s lack of diversity. This year, the new and improved Golden Globe Awards returned to televisions, and so many of your favorite actors took home some trophies at the 80th annual event. Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael hosted live from from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and it was an amazing show.
Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected
Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress
With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...
Complex
The Biggest Takeaways From the 80th Golden Globes
The Golden Globes made quite a big comeback last night. The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, Jan. 10, marking its return after NBC refused to air the awards in 2022 after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organization that runs them, was accused of racism, sexism, and corruption. This was the Globes’ first fully attended ceremony after last year’s boycotts and after the 2021 awards ceremony was held remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tom Cruise, Michelle Williams, 'Glass Onion' snubbed in 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations
Oscar hopefuls Olivia Colman and Jennifer Lawrence were shut out when the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced its 2023 nominations on Wednesday.
Golden Globes Return to TV; `The Fabelmans,' Spielberg Among Major Winners
The Golden Globe Awards returned to the airwaves following last year's scandal, "The Fabelmans" -- Steven Spielberg's largely autobiographical movie about a young boy who dreams of becoming a filmmaker -- captured the Best Motion Picture, Drama award, while Spielberg himself won as best director .
NBC Washington
The 2023 SAG Awards: Complete List of Nominees
Coming on the heels of the 2023 Golden Globes are the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild nominations. On Wednesday, the Screen Actors Guild announced the nominees for actors in film, television and stunts. “The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” tied for most nominations with 5 each,...
TODAY.com
Angela Bassett gives beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman in Golden Globes acceptance speech
Angela Bassett made history at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 and in her heartfelt acceptance speech, she took time to honor the late Chadwick Boseman. The 64-year-old actor won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
epicstream.com
Angela Bassett Net Worth: See the Successful Career of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star
After making history, Angela Bassett proves she’s an icon, becoming the first actor to win a Golden Globe for her performance in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her career has reached an incredible height since the 1980s and continuously fluttering until today. Bassett has successfully...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell Addresses Sequel Rumors on Golden Globes Red Carpet
Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell made his way on the red carpet for the 80th annual Golden Globes awards Tuesday night. Of course, it didn’t take long for him to be asked about a potential third film in the Top Gun series. When asked point blank about the status of the sequel, the Hidden Figures actor was vague, but positive. “[That’s] above my paygrade,” he joked to Variety. “You know, people are starting to it feels like it’s less vague than it was at one point. So we’ll see.”
‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Elvis’ Among Art Directors Guild Nominees
The Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) announced the nominations for the 27th annual ADG Excellence in Production Design Awards. Live-action features are divided into three categories: period, fantasy and contemporary film. Nominees for a period film are All Quiet On The Western Front, Babylon, Elvis, The Fabelmans and White Noise. Fantasy film nominees are Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Nope. The contemporary film category nominees are Bardo, Bullet Train, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Everything Everywhere All At Once'...
