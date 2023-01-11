Outgoing Md. Gov. Larry Hogan reflected on how Black voters helped him win

ANNAPOLIS (DC News Now) — Larry Hogan said he never took the Black vote in Maryland for granted.

The two-time elected Republican governor who leaves office next week pushed and received African-American votes in his two campaigns and it paid political dividends.

“I have people every day come up to me and say, you know, I’m a lifelong Democrat, Black voters, and say, you’re the only one I’ve ever voted for but I appreciate you,” Hogan said, recalled in an extensive interview with DC News Now. “They’ll say I don’t even agree with you on everything, but I know that you’re telling the truth when you say something.”

In an extensive interview on Monday with DC News Now, Hogan paid respect to African-American voters who have been key to his two victories and both against Black candidates who ran against him.

In fact, he grew his Black support from 14 percent in his first run at the Maryland governorship in 2014 to 28 percent in his re-election bid in 2018. He bested Anthony Brown, who is now the newly elected attorney general, and Ben Jealous, the one-time leader of the NAACP civil rights organization.

It’s a legacy, Hogan said, that he’s most proud of as he leaves office next week to turn the reins over to Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore who will be inaugurated next week.

“It’s one of the things I’m actually proud of, not that I beat those two fine gentlemen but that Black voters actually trusted me and considered and thought that I cared about them and that I would work for them,” Hogan said.

Maryland has one of the highest Black populations in the country, the governor said. He said that he wanted to connect with that constituency.

“We’re a minority-majority state, one of the only ones in the country,” he said. “We have the highest Black populations outside of the South.”

Hogan said that connection with Black voters was forged because he shoots straight and that’s an approach those voters respect.

“I ran against the national president of the NAACP for re-election when only one other Republican in history had ever been re-elected, (in Maryland) and I won 30 percent of the Black vote, which no Republican ever gets,” the governor said.

That support, Hogan said, “made me feel great.”

“I think, and I think Black voters particularly, rewarded me for the…they don’t like a lot of b.s. and they were like even though that guy’s a Republican, ‘I like the fact that he just answers the question.'”

