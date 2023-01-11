ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Outgoing Md. Gov. Larry Hogan reflected on how Black voters helped him win

By Leonard N. Fleming
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aabN8_0kAO1qaH00

ANNAPOLIS (DC News Now) — Larry Hogan said he never took the Black vote in Maryland for granted.

The two-time elected Republican governor who leaves office next week pushed and received African-American votes in his two campaigns and it paid political dividends.

“I have people every day come up to me and say, you know, I’m a lifelong Democrat, Black voters, and say, you’re the only one I’ve ever voted for but I appreciate you,” Hogan said, recalled in an extensive interview with DC News Now. “They’ll say I don’t even agree with you on everything, but I know that you’re telling the truth when you say something.”

In an extensive interview on Monday with DC News Now, Hogan paid respect to African-American voters who have been key to his two victories and both against Black candidates who ran against him.

In fact, he grew his Black support from 14 percent in his first run at the Maryland governorship in 2014 to 28 percent in his re-election bid in 2018. He bested Anthony Brown, who is now the newly elected attorney general, and Ben Jealous, the one-time leader of the NAACP civil rights organization.

It’s a legacy, Hogan said, that he’s most proud of as he leaves office next week to turn the reins over to Democratic Gov.-elect Wes Moore who will be inaugurated next week.

“It’s one of the things I’m actually proud of, not that I beat those two fine gentlemen but that Black voters actually trusted me and considered and thought that I cared about them and that I would work for them,” Hogan said.

Gov. Hogan achieved lower taxes, bipartisanship in Md.

Maryland has one of the highest Black populations in the country, the governor said. He said that he wanted to connect with that constituency.

“We’re a minority-majority state, one of the only ones in the country,” he said. “We have the highest Black populations outside of the South.”

Hogan said that connection with Black voters was forged because he shoots straight and that’s an approach those voters respect.

“I ran against the national president of the NAACP for re-election when only one other Republican in history had ever been re-elected, (in Maryland) and I won 30 percent of the Black vote, which no Republican ever gets,” the governor said.

That support, Hogan said, “made me feel great.”

“I think, and I think Black voters particularly, rewarded me for the…they don’t like a lot of b.s. and they were like even though that guy’s a Republican, ‘I like the fact that he just answers the question.'”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 10

jean54
1d ago

Go live in your mansion you bought during the pandemic while Marylanders were struggling.......Hogan is nothing but a CORRUPT CAREER politician!!!!

Reply
4
William Wooden
2d ago

He wouldn't have won the Black vote had he run again this past November. Boss Hog finally showed his true colors, especially towards Baltimore City and PG County!

Reply(1)
4
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Governor-elect Wes Moore announces new cabinet appointments

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore announced the new cabinet appointments Thursday, setting the stage for the Moore Administration to have the most diverse cabinet in the history of Maryland. "I promised in my campaign we would create an Administration that looks like the State of Maryland, and today...
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Prince George’s County Executive discusses state funding priorities

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Opening day for the Maryland General Assembly led Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks to announce the county’s budget priorities she wants to see from the Maryland lawmakers for the next fiscal year. During a media briefing Wednesday morning, Alsobrooks says she’s hoping to receive funding for economic development, […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Maryland lawmakers asked to promote wind energy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Supporters of green energy made their voices heard on the first day of the Maryland General Assembly’s 2023 session Wednesday. Expanding wind turbines in the state’s energy portfolio, they said, will improve public health by reducing carbon emissions in the atmosphere. Montgomery County Delegate Lorig Charkoudian, a Democrat, said […]
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Gov. Hogan achieved lower taxes, bipartisanship in Md.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — Gov. Larry Hogan said he’s one of the most popular governors in America. He said that his success was in large part to working across the political aisle. Hogan, who has a little more than a week left in his administration, is a respected two-term Republican governor in a […]
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old Boy in DC

While the investigation into the deadly shooting of a 13-year-old boy who supposedly was breaking into cars continued, additional information about the person who shot him came out, including the fact that he is an employee of the District of Columbia. More Information About Homeowner Who Shot 13-year-old …. While...
MARYLAND STATE
YourErie

Three amendments rolled into one bill pass PA Senate

Three amendments have passed on the floor of the Pennsylvania State Senate today, all attached to one bill. According to State Senator Dan Laughlin’s office, Senate Bill One was proposed as a voter identification amendment. During the session, a second amendment was added to the bill to allow a two-year window for sexual abuse victims […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
mocoshow.com

MCPS Director, Elaine Chang, Graduates from Leadership Maryland 2022

Elaine L. Chang, director of the Department of Partnerships, graduated from Leadership Maryland as part of the Class of 2022. She was one of 49 people to complete the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Each member of this year’s class was chosen by a committee to complete Leadership Maryland’s eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in five, two-day sessions focused on issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. Leadership Maryland honored the Class of 2022 at a graduation ceremony on December 6th. Other Leadership Maryland Class of 2022 graduates:
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Appeals court weighs scope of key Voting Rights Act provision

A federal appeals court on Wednesday weighed whether it should uphold a lower court’s ruling that private parties cannot bring allegations of racial gerrymanders under a key section of the Voting Rights Act. A three-judge panel on the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals is set to decide whether the Arkansas State Conference NAACP can challenge […]
ARKANSAS STATE
DC News Now

Drug trafficking taskforce shuts down 2 major drug organizations

ROMNEY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Federal indictments shut down two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations for trafficking drugs across Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. This was a result of ongoing efforts from the Potomac Highlands drug task force and several other law enforcement agencies. “The threat that we face is much greater than ever before […]
ROMNEY, WV
DC News Now

DC News Now

41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy