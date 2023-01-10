St. Mary’s track and field runs to victory

The St. Mary’s boys track team won 80-10 against Arlington Catholic to move to 3-0 on the season. Brett O’Brien won the high jump, making Nationals with a 6’ jump. He also won the 300 and the long jump, making him a triple-winner on the day. Other first place finishers included Peyton Mahn (10.23, 55m hurdles), Justin Jennings (7.03, 55m), Kyle Kwiatek (4:40.36 personal best, mile), and both the 4×400 and 4×200 relay teams. O’Brien is the second Spartan to qualify for nationals, following Lory Suriel, who qualified in shot put last week. “To go from no athletes ever qualifying in my career to two just this year is incredible,” St. Mary’s head coach Tristan Smith said. “I give Brett and Lory [Suriel], alongside my assistant coaches, all the credit in the world for their hard work to get here”

GIRLS TRACK

St. Mary’s 54, Arlington Catholic 35

The Spartans’ girls track team defeated Arlington Catholic 54-35 to snag their first win of the season. First place finishers were Suriel (34’10.5”, shot put), Kelsey Kwiatek (13:20.68, 2 mile), and double-winner Anna Fringuelli (47.35, 300m; 4’6”, high jump). Kaelyn Jennings took second in hurdles with a personal best of 10.23. “It’s amazing to get the girls’ first win of the season. They came out today and had huge personal records and season records across the board. They earned this one,” Smith said.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Malden 53, Classical 45

The Rams’ boys basketball team may have been defeated on Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t any positives. Freshman Marvin Avery Jr. had 19 points while Davonte Taggart tacked on eight points and 10 rebounds.

Lynn Tech 71, Nashoba Tech 46

Another game, another dominating performance from Tech’s freshmen. Giovanni Jean caught everyone’s attention with 35 points, five rebounds, and three steals. Fellow freshman Andy Batista contributed with 15 points, three boards, and four steals, while junior Ederick Gonzalez had eight points and 10 rebounds. The Tigers jumped to 6-2 with the win.

Gloucester 54, Saugus 44

The Saugus boys basketball team couldn’t handle the Fishermen on Tuesday, but the Sachems’ versatile attack continued on offense. Isaiah Rodriguez and Chris Flynn each impressed with 14 points, while Josh Osawe put up another seven.

English 80, Everett 42

Scoring 80 or more points is expected at this point from English’s boys basketball team, and the English faithful love to watch the Bulldogs play. Defeating Everett 80-42, Warren Keel Jr. had 28 points and five assists, Tyrese Melo García had 26 points, six assists, and five rebounds, and Denzell Guillén added another 15 points. English moved to 9-0 with the victory.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lynn Classical 48 Malden 20

Lynn Classical’s girls basketball team must’ve had a New Year’s resolution to keep winning games. The Rams are 9-0 after defeating Malden 48-20. Senior Lauren Henessey led everyone with 14 points, and Ava Thurman reached double digits with 10. Scoring nine, eight, and seven points respectively were Keisha Perez, Lauren Wilson, and Akiyah Brown. Classical returns to action Thursday against English in a rival showdown.

Lynnfield 42, Shawsheen Valley 33

With each side trading leads during the first half, the Pioneers’ girls basketball team escaped with a narrow 42-33 win against Shawsheen Valley. Bella George led Lynnfield in scoring with 15 points, while Ava Gamache had eight points and Jaelynn Moon had six. Maggie Ozanian scored five points alongside tremendous playmaking. Erika Pasquale scored three points to go with three blocks, Taylor Valiton had three points on top of 12 rebounds, and Emma Rose scored two points. Red-hot Lynnfield improved to 3-5.

Peabody 65, Marblehead 25

Being undefeated is impressive, but being undefeated in mid-January is special. The Tanners (6-0) outplayed Marblehead from beginning to end, winning 65-25. Superstar Logan Lomasney had 20 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, and four steals, while Taylor Bettencourt had 15 points, eight assists, and three steals. Isabel Bettencourt tacked on another 10 points, while Jess Steed chipped in with nine.

