ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Montrezl Harrell has stepped up his game for Sixers

Montrezl Harrell has had a very quiet year thus far into the season. He’s currently averaging 6.1 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game, and 0.6 blocks per game. He’s playing an average of 12.6 minutes per game as well. This is a far cry from Sixth Man of the Year Trez with the Clippers. During his award-winning season, he was averaging 18.6 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game on 58.0% shooting from the field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy