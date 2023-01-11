ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV zoning hearings postponed to allow for repeal

The Florida Division of Administrative Hearings has delayed hearings about Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning after the City Commission started down a path of repeal on Jan. 5. Scheduled for mid-February, the hearings challenged the city’s trio of new zoning laws. But Judge E. Gary Early has given May 9 as...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Commissioners are set to revisit Dogwood Village proposal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The future of an East Gainesville affordable housing complex is back in question and could be decided as soon as tomorrow. The vacant land on the corner of SE 8th Ave. and SE 15th St. is where the Dogwood Village development is supposed to go, but that’s on hold after three commissioners voted to withdraw the funding in a meeting last month. Now, commissioners have a chance to change their decision.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

BOCC reconsiders but doesn’t change housing vote

For more than four and half hours Tuesday, the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) debated, discussed and reconsidered their December decision to withdraw their endorsement of a workforce housing development in East Gainesville. But in the end, they reaffirmed with another 3-2 vote that they cannot support it.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Five Jonesville projects moving forward in 2023

Alachua County’s urban cluster continues filling in with approved development projects coming around Jonesville and Tioga. The following five projects could see shovels in the ground this year, and more could always come. Extension of Parker Road. The county has eyed expanding Parker Road (122nd Street) for decades. Chris...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Workshop to detail county’s rental permit program

Alachua County will host a workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to detail its new Residential Rental Unit Ordinance passed in September 2022 and set to begin this year. In a press release, the county invited property owners and rental property managers to attend, and the meeting will also be viewable virtually on Cox Channel 12 or at the county’s website. The meeting takes place from 6-8 p.m. in the Jack Durrance Auditorium on the second floor of the county’s downtown administration building.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville Residents’ Challenge to City’s Elimination of Single-Family Zoning on hold while new City Commission reverses vote

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On January 9, 2023, Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early issued an Order canceling the scheduled February 14, 2023 hearing of the case filed by Petitioners Peggy Carr and Faye Williams. Their petition challenged the City of Gainesville’s October 2022 ordinance eliminating single-family zoning. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local leaders ask Tallahassee for water, workers

Alachua County leaders and citizens outlined their requests of Tallahassee on Tuesday, including support for a senior center, help redesigning University Avenue, and split financing for new emergency equipment. But two requests popped up multiple times from different cities and departments: water and workers. The Alachua County Legislative Delegation meeting...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

University of Florida builds $300,000 pool at President’s House before Sasse moves in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Incoming University of Florida President Ben Sasse will get to use a brand new $300,000 pool when he moves into the President’s House. According to UF spokesperson Steve Orlando, the pool is funded through private donations to the home. He said plans for the new pool were made in 2014, however, they were put on hold until outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs announced he is stepping down.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

New Program seeks recruits for Gainesville Police, Fire, EMS and Utilities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The city of Gainesville is looking for the next generation of police officers, firefighters, E.M.S. workers and Gainesville Regional Utilities trainees. The Public Service Academy Exploration Program, a partnership between the City of Gainesville, Career Source and Santa Fe College, wants to help potential recruits identify where...
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville

The 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for three straight weekends starting Saturday. The city of Gainesville’s longtime event returns for the second year at 9409 SW Archer Road and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Jan. 14-15. “The Hoggetowne...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Photos: GFR rescues patient with medical emergency from 7th floor of building under construction

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At 1:20 p.m. today, Gainesville Fire Rescue, Gainesville Police Department, and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to 1225 West University Ave. for a patient experiencing an acute medical emergency on the 7th floor of a building under construction. GFR’s technical rescue team conducted an elevated rescue to safely remove the patient, who was transported for further evaluation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Rosewood Traveling Exhibit makes stop in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -You can walk though a period of North Central Florida’s history as people remember the Rosewood massacre. Events this week are still highlighting 100 years after this tragedy. The Rosewood traveling museum is open all week long at U.F. college of Law, Lawton Chiles Building. It...
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Gov. DeSantis takes stand against Big Pharma at event in The Villages

Gov. Ron DeSantis took a stand against Big Pharma at an event Thursday morning in The Villages. DeSantis appeared in a news conference at Eisenhower Recreation Center with Villager Steve Waterhouse, whose wife Gina has been fighting Alzheimer’s Disease for the past several years. She was fortunate to receive...
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

FWC releases bald eagle back into wild

A bald eagle rescued in Lake City after a mid-air encounter with another bird left it unable to fly was released back into the wild on Tuesday after successful treatment at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine and further treatment and rehabilitation at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland.
LAKE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy