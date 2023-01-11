Read full article on original website
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id'd from YouTube Video.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Gainesville
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scam
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.
districtadministration.com
Leadership series: How Florida’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year raised graduation rates by nearly 30%
“I may not be around forever, but I can create something that is.” This is a quote that hangs above this superintendent’s desk as a reminder of what he sought to do when he was elected in 2016: leave a legacy. Rick Surrency, superintendent of Putnam County Schools...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV zoning hearings postponed to allow for repeal
The Florida Division of Administrative Hearings has delayed hearings about Gainesville’s exclusionary zoning after the City Commission started down a path of repeal on Jan. 5. Scheduled for mid-February, the hearings challenged the city’s trio of new zoning laws. But Judge E. Gary Early has given May 9 as...
WCJB
Alachua County Commissioners are set to revisit Dogwood Village proposal
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The future of an East Gainesville affordable housing complex is back in question and could be decided as soon as tomorrow. The vacant land on the corner of SE 8th Ave. and SE 15th St. is where the Dogwood Village development is supposed to go, but that’s on hold after three commissioners voted to withdraw the funding in a meeting last month. Now, commissioners have a chance to change their decision.
WCJB
Meat processing facility could come to Newberry, pending state funding
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a possible solution to an issue North Central Florida cattle ranchers are facing. City of Newberry and Alachua County officials want to build a 10,000 square-foot meat processing facility off of SW 266th St. in Newberry. “There’s a high degree of preference for more...
mainstreetdailynews.com
BOCC reconsiders but doesn’t change housing vote
For more than four and half hours Tuesday, the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) debated, discussed and reconsidered their December decision to withdraw their endorsement of a workforce housing development in East Gainesville. But in the end, they reaffirmed with another 3-2 vote that they cannot support it.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Five Jonesville projects moving forward in 2023
Alachua County’s urban cluster continues filling in with approved development projects coming around Jonesville and Tioga. The following five projects could see shovels in the ground this year, and more could always come. Extension of Parker Road. The county has eyed expanding Parker Road (122nd Street) for decades. Chris...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Workshop to detail county’s rental permit program
Alachua County will host a workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to detail its new Residential Rental Unit Ordinance passed in September 2022 and set to begin this year. In a press release, the county invited property owners and rental property managers to attend, and the meeting will also be viewable virtually on Cox Channel 12 or at the county’s website. The meeting takes place from 6-8 p.m. in the Jack Durrance Auditorium on the second floor of the county’s downtown administration building.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville Residents’ Challenge to City’s Elimination of Single-Family Zoning on hold while new City Commission reverses vote
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On January 9, 2023, Administrative Law Judge E. Gary Early issued an Order canceling the scheduled February 14, 2023 hearing of the case filed by Petitioners Peggy Carr and Faye Williams. Their petition challenged the City of Gainesville’s October 2022 ordinance eliminating single-family zoning. The...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local leaders ask Tallahassee for water, workers
Alachua County leaders and citizens outlined their requests of Tallahassee on Tuesday, including support for a senior center, help redesigning University Avenue, and split financing for new emergency equipment. But two requests popped up multiple times from different cities and departments: water and workers. The Alachua County Legislative Delegation meeting...
WCJB
University of Florida builds $300,000 pool at President’s House before Sasse moves in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Incoming University of Florida President Ben Sasse will get to use a brand new $300,000 pool when he moves into the President’s House. According to UF spokesperson Steve Orlando, the pool is funded through private donations to the home. He said plans for the new pool were made in 2014, however, they were put on hold until outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs announced he is stepping down.
WCJB
New Program seeks recruits for Gainesville Police, Fire, EMS and Utilities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The city of Gainesville is looking for the next generation of police officers, firefighters, E.M.S. workers and Gainesville Regional Utilities trainees. The Public Service Academy Exploration Program, a partnership between the City of Gainesville, Career Source and Santa Fe College, wants to help potential recruits identify where...
WCJB
Women in Ocala will worship and praise at the ‘Hey, Pretty!’ conference
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Conference is hosted by PP, Inc. at the College of Central Florida. It will begin Friday, February 10th at 12:30 pm and end Saturday, February 11th at 12 pm. There will be worship sessions, mental health classes, Zumba, and more!. The last day to register...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville
The 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for three straight weekends starting Saturday. The city of Gainesville’s longtime event returns for the second year at 9409 SW Archer Road and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Jan. 14-15. “The Hoggetowne...
WCJB
Lake City still assessing how to move forward after Columbia County’s Richardson decision
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - No Lake City meeting this week means residents will have to wait to hear how the city plans to deal with Columbia County leaders’ decision to pull out of the Richardson Community Center. Mayor Stephen Witt’s biggest concern is how the city will move...
alachuachronicle.com
Photos: GFR rescues patient with medical emergency from 7th floor of building under construction
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At 1:20 p.m. today, Gainesville Fire Rescue, Gainesville Police Department, and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to 1225 West University Ave. for a patient experiencing an acute medical emergency on the 7th floor of a building under construction. GFR’s technical rescue team conducted an elevated rescue to safely remove the patient, who was transported for further evaluation.
WCJB
Rosewood Traveling Exhibit makes stop in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -You can walk though a period of North Central Florida’s history as people remember the Rosewood massacre. Events this week are still highlighting 100 years after this tragedy. The Rosewood traveling museum is open all week long at U.F. college of Law, Lawton Chiles Building. It...
villages-news.com
Gov. DeSantis takes stand against Big Pharma at event in The Villages
Gov. Ron DeSantis took a stand against Big Pharma at an event Thursday morning in The Villages. DeSantis appeared in a news conference at Eisenhower Recreation Center with Villager Steve Waterhouse, whose wife Gina has been fighting Alzheimer’s Disease for the past several years. She was fortunate to receive...
DeSantis holds news conference with Florida’s Surgeon General in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The governor spoke after 10 a.m. from the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. DeSantis was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Channel 9 will have a crew at the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
FWC releases bald eagle back into wild
A bald eagle rescued in Lake City after a mid-air encounter with another bird left it unable to fly was released back into the wild on Tuesday after successful treatment at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine and further treatment and rehabilitation at the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Maitland.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless man arrested for trespassing at Eastside High School following large fight
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Tjamal Evoris Peterson, 40, whose address is listed as GRACE Marketplace, was arrested yesterday and charged with trespassing on school grounds after jumping the fence onto school property while deputies were breaking up a nearby fight. At about 2:50 p.m. yesterday, numerous Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies...
