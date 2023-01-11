ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

wbrc.com

Shortage in cold medicine, alternatives for relief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With an uptick in colds during the flu season it can be hard for stores to keep medicine on the shelves. It can also be very frustrating when you have a cold, and go to the store, only to find the shelves picked over with only a few bottles left.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Experts say adding ventilation to your stovetop can improve safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Federal officials are debating the safety of gas stoves after a December study linked the fumes to childhood asthma. Some have reportedly even gone so far as to suggest they be banned. In December 2022, The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
92.9 WTUG

Should Alabama Be Worried About New COVID Variant?

A few weeks ago, I thought I had the flu and was very nervous. I can't recall the last time I had the flu, and all I could think about was possibly infecting my family. After aggressively taking medicine and drinking orange juice, my sickness was up and down but it felt like it would come back stronger after a few days of feeling better.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
otmj.com

Like Mother, Like Daughter: ROAR to Honor Marilyn Waggoner at Gala

Surgery was about the only option available in the 1970s when Marilyn Mitchell Waggoner’s mother was diagnosed with colon cancer. Initially it was successful. For almost five years the procedure kept the cancer at bay, but it returned and eventually Waggoner’s mother passed away. “We didn’t then have...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank sees huge surge in need

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Caring For Kids/United Way Food Bank is doing its part to help those struggling, but that is only getting harder. The food bank has been operating for over four decades, but they are serving more families now than ever before. In the month of December they served 670 families, and that number shows no signs of slowing down in 2023.
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Walmart offering free health screenings, affordable immunizations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Walmart announced that it is hosting its first ‘Walmart Wellness Day’ of 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walmart customers will have the opportunity to receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI, blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations such as flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more at pharmacies nationwide.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

GBHS out of puppy formula, requesting donations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is reporting that it is out of puppy formula. The shelter says puppy formula is essential to ensure newborn puppies without mothers are able to get all the nutrients they need to grow and be ready for adoption. In addition to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Rising Star: Savannah Strong

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Savannah Strong!. Savannah is a senior at Lincoln High School with a 3.95 GPA. She is Editor of the Yearbook, President of Senior Beta Club, and Captain of Volleyball team. In addition, she gives back through “Royalty” Mentoring Program and is a Talladega/Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Ambassador. Her positive attitude and hard work are always present.
LINCOLN, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline

In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham leaders share how to spot human trafficking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human trafficking — or modern-day slavery — is the fastest growing criminal activity in the world, and if you don’t think it happens in Alabama, think again. On Wednesday, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Birmingham leaders explained what to watch out for and what draws these predators into the area. “[Human […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

NorthStar Paramedic Services hosts open house for EMT class

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2022, NorthStar Paramedic Services was forced to park many of its ambulances because it didn’t have enough people to drive them. That’s when the company decided to offer an EMS training course and hire the graduates to work for them. NorthStar hired 14...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

