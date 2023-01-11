Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Shortage in cold medicine, alternatives for relief
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With an uptick in colds during the flu season it can be hard for stores to keep medicine on the shelves. It can also be very frustrating when you have a cold, and go to the store, only to find the shelves picked over with only a few bottles left.
wbrc.com
Experts say adding ventilation to your stovetop can improve safety
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Federal officials are debating the safety of gas stoves after a December study linked the fumes to childhood asthma. Some have reportedly even gone so far as to suggest they be banned. In December 2022, The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that...
Should Alabama Be Worried About New COVID Variant?
A few weeks ago, I thought I had the flu and was very nervous. I can't recall the last time I had the flu, and all I could think about was possibly infecting my family. After aggressively taking medicine and drinking orange juice, my sickness was up and down but it felt like it would come back stronger after a few days of feeling better.
Children’s of Alabama patient chosen as a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital National Champion
A six-year-old Children's of Alabama patient was chosen as one of the 10 Children's Miracle Network Hospital National Champions for 2023, it was announced Tuesday.
otmj.com
Like Mother, Like Daughter: ROAR to Honor Marilyn Waggoner at Gala
Surgery was about the only option available in the 1970s when Marilyn Mitchell Waggoner’s mother was diagnosed with colon cancer. Initially it was successful. For almost five years the procedure kept the cancer at bay, but it returned and eventually Waggoner’s mother passed away. “We didn’t then have...
wbrc.com
Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank sees huge surge in need
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Caring For Kids/United Way Food Bank is doing its part to help those struggling, but that is only getting harder. The food bank has been operating for over four decades, but they are serving more families now than ever before. In the month of December they served 670 families, and that number shows no signs of slowing down in 2023.
wvtm13.com
New cardiovascular unit opened at Shelby Baptist Medical Center
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition was opened at the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. Folks gathered today for a ribbon cutting of the new cardiovascular unit at the hospital located in Alabaster. The new unit is located on the second flood of the medical center.
wbrc.com
Birmingham pub posts drug awareness sign: ‘If you’re going to use cocaine…test it with fentanyl test strips’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dave’s Pub, located in Birmingham’s Five Points South entertainment district, has taken a unique approach to creating drug awareness. John Parker, owner of Dave’s Pub says the sign is a bit tongue-in-cheek but is addressing a serious drug problem. The sign, posted in...
wbrc.com
Walmart offering free health screenings, affordable immunizations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Walmart announced that it is hosting its first ‘Walmart Wellness Day’ of 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walmart customers will have the opportunity to receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI, blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations such as flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more at pharmacies nationwide.
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Commissioner gives money to schools in her district
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a new year and one Jefferson County Commissioner has resolved to give back to schools in her district. Commissioner Sheila Tyson said the elderly and children are near and dear to her heart. So, when she discovered she had a little extra money...
wbrc.com
Community colleges in Alabama getting ready to host workshops to help veterans
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Community colleges across the state are working to make sure Alabama’s military members and veterans can find work after they serve. They’ll be hosting workshops at campuses to connect service members with career and other resources. Here in the Birmingham area, that includes Jefferson...
wbrc.com
GBHS out of puppy formula, requesting donations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is reporting that it is out of puppy formula. The shelter says puppy formula is essential to ensure newborn puppies without mothers are able to get all the nutrients they need to grow and be ready for adoption. In addition to...
wbrc.com
Rising Star: Savannah Strong
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Savannah Strong!. Savannah is a senior at Lincoln High School with a 3.95 GPA. She is Editor of the Yearbook, President of Senior Beta Club, and Captain of Volleyball team. In addition, she gives back through “Royalty” Mentoring Program and is a Talladega/Lincoln Chamber of Commerce Ambassador. Her positive attitude and hard work are always present.
wbrc.com
Alabaster, Clanton Career Centers to Host Chilton Co. Job and Resource Fair
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from The Alabama Department of Labor:. The Alabaster and Clanton Career Centers are hosting a Chilton County Job and Resource Fair on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Clanton Conference and Performance Arts Center Exhibit Hall. The...
Vestavia Hills parent plans to withdraw student after ‘persistent’ bullying, racist abuse
For 83 days, Mary Beth Ford noticed a change in her son. She thought he had “found his tribe” at Pizitz Middle School in Vestavia Hills, where he had a good group of friends and was active in sports. But since his first day of eighth grade in August, he started to act more withdrawn.
Birmingham approves plan to offer tiny shelters to those experiencing homelessness
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is moving forward with its plan to address its homelessness population. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved its “Home for All” pilot program, where it will be partnering with the Washington-based company Pallet Shelter to provide microshelters for those who are experiencing homeless. Sleeping units will […]
Bham Now
John Cassimus announces return of Zoës Kitchen in Crestline
In a surprise announcement, the Cassimus family, the founders of Zoës Kitchen, posted on social media their intention to reopen the popular Mountain Brook Crestline location ( 225 Country Club Park) which closed last month. It’s Back!. Declaring on the @zoeskitchenbham Instagram page:. Original Zoës. Same owners.
Birmingham leaders share how to spot human trafficking
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human trafficking — or modern-day slavery — is the fastest growing criminal activity in the world, and if you don’t think it happens in Alabama, think again. On Wednesday, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Birmingham leaders explained what to watch out for and what draws these predators into the area. “[Human […]
wbrc.com
Record number of juveniles killed by guns in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More children were killed by gunfire in 2022 in Jefferson County than any time in the last decade. County records show 19 juveniles from birth to the age of seventeen were killed by a gun in 2022. Some are listed as accidental, others as a homicide.
wbrc.com
NorthStar Paramedic Services hosts open house for EMT class
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2022, NorthStar Paramedic Services was forced to park many of its ambulances because it didn’t have enough people to drive them. That’s when the company decided to offer an EMS training course and hire the graduates to work for them. NorthStar hired 14...
Comments / 0