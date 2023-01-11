Southern sets record for fewest points allowed; defeats Leetonia

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern topped Leetonia, 51-20, behind four players who scored 9-points or more.

Jason Riggs made four 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 12 points for the Indians. Zack Tribelo finished with 10 points and Markell Smith and Brady Ketchum both had 9 points apiece. Smith collected 12 rebounds in the win.

Southern set the school record for the fewest points allowed (20) in a game tonight.

The Indians (7-2) will face Columbiana on the road on Friday.

Noah Riffee tallied 11 points to lead the Bears.

Leetonia will be back in action on Friday when they visit Wellsville.

