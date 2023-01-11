Read full article on original website
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSAtlanta, GA
OFFICIAL: Atlanta Hawks Announce Signing Of Former 3rd Overall Pick
On Wednesday morning, the Atlanta Hawks officially signed Derrick Favors to a ten-day contract.
Wichita Eagle
Hawks’ Hefty Price for John Collins; Should Lakers Pursue Mavs’ Christian Wood? - NBA Trade Deadline
JAN 10 Hawks’ Steep Collins Price; Lakers as Wood Suitor?. According to one report, the Hawks’ asking price for John Collins might be in the Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell range from last summer. We discussed the idea of the Mavs pursuing Collins if they can’t reach a...
NBA ROUND-UP: Jaylen Brown's season-high 41 points fuel the Celtics to a win over the Pelicans
Jaylen Brown scored a season-high 41 points and had 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, holding off the New Orleans Pelicans 125-114 on Wednesday night.
FOX Sports
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
NBA
Veteran big man Derrick Favors inks deal with Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks today announced the signing of 12-year NBA veteran center Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. In 12 NBA seasons, Favors has seen action in 790 career games (503 starts), owning averages of 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.19 blocks in 24.3 minutes (.534 FG%, .663 FT%). He is one of only 12 active players with over 8,000 total points (8,354), 5,500 rebounds (5,608), 900 blocks (938) and 500 steals (577). Among active players, Favors ranks 17th in offensive rebounds (1,933), as well as 18th in field goal percentage (.534%) and blocks (938). Throughout his career, the newest Hawk has played for New Jersey (2010-11), Utah (2010-19, 2020-21), New Orleans (2019-20) and Oklahoma City (2021-22).
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bucks And Hawks Injury Reports
The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports.
