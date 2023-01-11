The Atlanta Hawks today announced the signing of 12-year NBA veteran center Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. In 12 NBA seasons, Favors has seen action in 790 career games (503 starts), owning averages of 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.19 blocks in 24.3 minutes (.534 FG%, .663 FT%). He is one of only 12 active players with over 8,000 total points (8,354), 5,500 rebounds (5,608), 900 blocks (938) and 500 steals (577). Among active players, Favors ranks 17th in offensive rebounds (1,933), as well as 18th in field goal percentage (.534%) and blocks (938). Throughout his career, the newest Hawk has played for New Jersey (2010-11), Utah (2010-19, 2020-21), New Orleans (2019-20) and Oklahoma City (2021-22).

