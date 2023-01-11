ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing

Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
Veteran big man Derrick Favors inks deal with Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks today announced the signing of 12-year NBA veteran center Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. In 12 NBA seasons, Favors has seen action in 790 career games (503 starts), owning averages of 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.19 blocks in 24.3 minutes (.534 FG%, .663 FT%). He is one of only 12 active players with over 8,000 total points (8,354), 5,500 rebounds (5,608), 900 blocks (938) and 500 steals (577). Among active players, Favors ranks 17th in offensive rebounds (1,933), as well as 18th in field goal percentage (.534%) and blocks (938). Throughout his career, the newest Hawk has played for New Jersey (2010-11), Utah (2010-19, 2020-21), New Orleans (2019-20) and Oklahoma City (2021-22).
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
