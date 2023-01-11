United States Sen. Debbie Stabenow will not seek re-election in 2024, the Michigan Democrat announced Thursday, opening up a Senate seat in a critical swing state. “Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the U.S. Senate. I am announcing today that I will not seek re-election and will leave the U.S. Senate at the end of my term on Jan. 3, 2025,” Stabenow, 72, said in a statement.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO