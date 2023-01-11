Read full article on original website
County nixes license plate surveillance cameras on public land
A minor debate flared up at Tuesday’s Travis County Commissioners Court meeting about installing Flock, a license plate surveillance system, on public lands in the county – specifically Rob Roy, a private residential neighborhood in Austin. Members of the homeowners association of Rob Roy on the Creek requested...
Taylor City Council to consider regulations for public camping
TAYLOR, Texas — At its meeting on Thursday, the Taylor City Council is set to consider an ordinance calling for public camping regulations. According to a transmittal letter included in Thursday's agenda, the ordinance calls for regulations on camping in public areas and a policy for trespass warnings on City property.
fox7austin.com
Williamson County Precinct 4 Constable calls on people to stop illegal dumping
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Precinct 4 Constable is calling on people to stop illegal dumping. He's taken to social media to demand those responsible to call his office and clean up their mess. He says if you work with them, they'll lower the penalty. If you don't,...
CBS Austin
Man wanted in Hays County for stealing check from mail, depositing it in Sugar Land
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say fraudulently deposited a check that was stolen from someone's mail in San Marcos. The man allegedly deposited the forged check at a Navy Federal Credit Union in Sugar Land on Nov. 3.
Austin Water audit released after 3 city-wide boil water notices in recent years
AUSTIN, Texas — The KVUE Defenders are getting a better idea of what Austin Water could do to fix problems, as the utility company issued three city-wide boil notices in just four years. The University of Texas at Austin has released a report after its audit of Austin Water...
2 transportation projects to be completed in 2023 in Round Rock
In addition to the Red Bud Lane expansion and transportation master plan update, two transportation projects will impact Round Rock drivers in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Officials are updating Round Rock's transportation master plan for completion in 2023, and the city of Round Rock has plans to widen Red Bud Lane—but there are also more transportation projects in the works for 2023.
Austin Transportation Department seeking public comments about E. Braker Lane extension
The 0.75-mile East Braker Lane extension up to Samsung Boulevard is expected to reduce congestion on Parmer Lane and increase safety school improvements to Taebaek Drive. (Courtesy city of Austin) A roadway project to extend East Braker Lane from Dawes Place to Samsung Boulevard is underwa, and the city of...
Firefighter feud: Williamson Co. VFD says vote could disband them, increase response times
The Avery-Pickett Volunteer Fire Department (APVFD) said a vote at this week's Taylor City Council meeting would eventually disband the department.
Austin's Housing Authority opens waitlist for 3 affordable housing complexes
AUSTIN, Texas — The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) is opening up its waitlists for three of the affordable housing complexes it is running,. Applications opened up at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The properties...
kut.org
TxDOT’s I-35 plans for Austin are out. You had questions, and we have answers.
The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to expand the busiest section of the busiest highway in Central Texas. Interstate 35 from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. 290 East in Austin will get two high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction along with a raft of other changes under the state's preferred plan — now open for public comment until March 7.
KSAT 12
Convicted felon accused of taking more than $13K from Canyon Lake woman for never-completed contract work
CANYON LAKE, Texas – A convicted thief who was in prison as recently as 2018 is accused of accepting nearly $14,000 for Canyon Lake fencing work and then not completing the project. Alleged victims of Taylor McKemberly, 56, told KSAT they had some difficulty in recent months identifying him...
2 more sentenced in 2019 murder of active-duty airman in Cedar Park
On Dec. 6, two suspects connected to the 2019 murder of an active-duty airman were convicted and sentenced to serve a combined 95 years in Texas prison.
fox7austin.com
Shooting/stabbing call in Downtown Austin was a medical incident, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police responded to a ‘shoot/stab hotshot' call in Downtown Austin today near the Travis County Jail and courthouse, but after hours of investigation and road closures, they now say it turned out to be a medical incident. EMS says one person was taken to the...
New location for storage for those without a home in Austin
VKS will reopen at 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 on the first floor of the former Municipal Court building.
One transported to hospital after incident in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital late Thursday morning after a medical call, which the Austin Police Department previously reported incorrectly was shoot-stab call. The APD first reported the incident around 10:57 a.m. from the area of West 10th and Nueces streets. According to Austin-Travis...
Texas city renamed after federal vote bans derogatory term
A Texas city was renamed following a vote to remove derogatory names from locations in the United States.
Texas Nonprofit Says Dozens Of Guinea Pigs Have Been Dumped Along I-35
"We are getting calls weekly..."
Flatbed truck crashes into northeast Austin business; nothing stolen, according to business owner
AUSTIN, Texas — A flatbed truck crashed into a building and fled the scene in the early-morning hours on Tuesday. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department received a call to SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in northeast Austin, located at 8701 Cross Park Drive. The owner of the shop stated that a flatbed truck had crashed through the window of the business.
What’s behind the system that led to Wednesday’s ground stop
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Wednesday's nationwide ground stop of flights was due to a problem with a system called Notice to Air Mission.
APD says woman in south Austin homicide may be victim of road rage
A woman who was found shot in south Austin last week may have been the victim of a road rage incident, the Austin Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
