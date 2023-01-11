ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oakland Press

Madison grinds ‘til the end, knocks off Port Huron in OT

MADISON HEIGHTS —‌ Madison Heights Madison hasn’t had a problem putting the ball in the basket this season. The Eagles had scored 50 or more points in seven of their nine previous games heading into Thursday night’s Macomb Area Conference Silver matchup with Port Huron. But...
PORT HURON, MI
The Oakland Press

State police seek volunteer actors for trooper recruit training

Michigan State Police is seeking volunteers for its Civilian Actor Program to play roles in scenario-based training exercises with trooper recruits and instructors. Citizen actors will serve in a variety of scenarios, including traffic stops, arrests, domestic violence, civil disputes, larceny and retail fraud. Training exercises will be at the MSP’s Training Academy in Dimondale on various dates from Feb. 17 to May 18, and at the Fort Custer Training Center in Battle Creek on May 31 and June 1.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak student died after drowning rescue in Lansing

Royal Oak High School had grief counselors available when students returned to class early this week following the death of a fellow student over the holiday break. High school freshman Paul Sanders, 15, of Southfield died Jan. 4 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor from the effects of drowning, according to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s office.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial underway for double murder in Pontiac

Trial is underway in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Torris Neal Green, accused of the Nov. 3, 2021 murders of two men in Pontiac. Green, 29, is charged for the deaths of Stefon Crow, 23, and Kyle Milton, 30. Crow was found fatally shot inside an apartment on North Johnson Street; Milton was found fatally shot outside the apartment, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case

If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac man sentenced for double murder

A 23-year-old Pontiac man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for killing two men in 2021. Judge Nanci Grant handed down the mandatory sentence to Dazon Louis Mathis at a morning hearing in Oakland County Circuit Court. Mathis was convicted last month of murdering Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County commissioners get organized for 2023

County commissioners will spend the first meeting of 2023 getting organized. County Clerk Lisa Brown will officiate the ceremonial swearing in of the commissioners, after which board members will nominate and elect a chair and vice-chair, as well as appoint members of the legislative affairs and government operations committee. Democrats...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Pontiac homicide case advanced to higher court

The case against a felon from Pontiac accused of killing a man last summer has been advanced from district court to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Jaydrian Munson, 39, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses for the June 6, 2022 slaying of Raymond Davis, 45, in the North Hill Farms apartment complex in Pontiac. Officials said Davis was hit multiple times by gunfire and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Homicide victim’s name released; search for killer continues

Officials have released the name of the man found shot to death Tuesday in a Pontiac apartment. He’s been identified as Torrie Ryder, 31, whose body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. Results of an autopsy on...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Man found shot to death in Pontiac; suspect sought

An investigation is underway into the slaying of a 31-year-old Pontiac man, found dead in an apartment Tuesday afternoon. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. He’d been shot multiple times.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy