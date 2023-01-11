Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MadisonTed RiversMadison, WI
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
The Oakland Press
Madison grinds ‘til the end, knocks off Port Huron in OT
MADISON HEIGHTS — Madison Heights Madison hasn’t had a problem putting the ball in the basket this season. The Eagles had scored 50 or more points in seven of their nine previous games heading into Thursday night’s Macomb Area Conference Silver matchup with Port Huron. But...
The Oakland Press
Rice doesn’t let its guard down against rival CC, setting up showdown with OLSM
NOVI — You cannot let your guard down for an instant, if you play in the Catholic League’s Central Division. That’s doubly true when you’re playing your arch-rival, on the road, and that rival can score in bunches, in an instant. So when his team was...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Birmingham Brother Rice at Detroit Catholic Central boys basketball
Birmingham Brother Rice paid back the only team that beat them twice last season, Novi Detroit Catholic Central, with a 67-52 win in the first Catholic League Central Division regular-season meeting between the two on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
The Oakland Press
No. 2 Mercy remains unbeaten, extending hot start with rare lopsided rivalry win over Marian
FARMINGTON HILLS — As a competitor, you never want to be consigned to riding the bench for almost the entirety of the second half, especially when the game’s against your bitterest rival. The starters for the No. 2-ranked Farmington Hills Mercy Marlins didn’t mind getting an extended breather...
The Oakland Press
Prep roundup: Tringali ties Oakland Christian scoring record; Stoney Creek boys get first win in OAA Blue opener
Recap of recent events involving Oakland County high school teams as reported to the Oakland Press sports department (through games from Monday, Jan. 9):. AUBURN HILLS OAKLAND CHRISTIAN 47, LUTHERAN WESTLAND 20. Angelina Tringali set a new career high with six 3-pointers, tying the school record with 37 points in...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery of Birmingham Marian at No. 2 Farmington Hills Mercy girls basketball
The No. 2-ranked and unbeaten Farmington Hills Mercy basketball team hosted rival Birmingham Marian for a Catholic League Central Division game on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The Marlins won handily, 66-24, in one of the rare lopsided games in the rivalry.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Waterford Kettering at Walled Lake Central boys basketball
Walled Lake Central hosted Waterford Kettering for a Lakes Valley Conference boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The Vikings recorded a 50-34 victory.
The Oakland Press
WL Central pulls away from Kettering in Emert’s return to his old stomping ground
COMMERCE TWP. — Back in the building where he once helped revitalize the Walled Lake Central boys and girls basketball programs in the 1980s and ‘90s, veteran coach Stephen Emert was on the visitors’ bench Tuesday in his first visit since taking the helm of the Waterford Kettering program.
The Oakland Press
Troy’s Gary Fralick given lifetime achievement award from Oakland County AD Association
When you coach long enough, you start running into connections everywhere. In the case of longtime Troy basketball coach Gary Fralick, it’s running across an older reporter who covered his teams way back in the early 1980s at Redford Thurston. Or getting a holiday visit from his daughter-in-law, Robyn...
The Oakland Press
State police seek volunteer actors for trooper recruit training
Michigan State Police is seeking volunteers for its Civilian Actor Program to play roles in scenario-based training exercises with trooper recruits and instructors. Citizen actors will serve in a variety of scenarios, including traffic stops, arrests, domestic violence, civil disputes, larceny and retail fraud. Training exercises will be at the MSP’s Training Academy in Dimondale on various dates from Feb. 17 to May 18, and at the Fort Custer Training Center in Battle Creek on May 31 and June 1.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak student died after drowning rescue in Lansing
Royal Oak High School had grief counselors available when students returned to class early this week following the death of a fellow student over the holiday break. High school freshman Paul Sanders, 15, of Southfield died Jan. 4 at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor from the effects of drowning, according to the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner’s office.
The Oakland Press
Trial underway for double murder in Pontiac
Trial is underway in Oakland County Circuit Court for the case against Torris Neal Green, accused of the Nov. 3, 2021 murders of two men in Pontiac. Green, 29, is charged for the deaths of Stefon Crow, 23, and Kyle Milton, 30. Crow was found fatally shot inside an apartment on North Johnson Street; Milton was found fatally shot outside the apartment, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
The Oakland Press
LaLonde and Quarles reelected to Oakland County road commission leadership
Andrea LaLonde of Clawson has been reelected to lead the county road commission’s board of trustees. Nancy Quarles, in her third term, will be the board’s vice chair for 2023. Each will serve one-year terms. LaLonde, first appointed to the seat in 2020, is already participating in the...
The Oakland Press
Judge rules on evidence in Mandy Benn case
If and when trial is held for the woman accused of driving into a group of bicyclists on a charity ride in mid-Michigan, killing two of them, the prosecution can tell jurors about her prior conviction for operating under the influence and drug possession, a judge has ruled. At a...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man sentenced for double murder
A 23-year-old Pontiac man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for killing two men in 2021. Judge Nanci Grant handed down the mandatory sentence to Dazon Louis Mathis at a morning hearing in Oakland County Circuit Court. Mathis was convicted last month of murdering Christopher Cintron-Mateo, 30, and Jonathan...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County commissioners get organized for 2023
County commissioners will spend the first meeting of 2023 getting organized. County Clerk Lisa Brown will officiate the ceremonial swearing in of the commissioners, after which board members will nominate and elect a chair and vice-chair, as well as appoint members of the legislative affairs and government operations committee. Democrats...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac homicide case advanced to higher court
The case against a felon from Pontiac accused of killing a man last summer has been advanced from district court to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Jaydrian Munson, 39, is charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses for the June 6, 2022 slaying of Raymond Davis, 45, in the North Hill Farms apartment complex in Pontiac. Officials said Davis was hit multiple times by gunfire and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
The Oakland Press
Homicide victim’s name released; search for killer continues
Officials have released the name of the man found shot to death Tuesday in a Pontiac apartment. He’s been identified as Torrie Ryder, 31, whose body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. Results of an autopsy on...
The Oakland Press
Murder charge dismissed for another Pontiac man in connection with 2021 slaying
In a plea deal with the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, charges have been dismissed for a second Pontiac man who had been accused in the 2021 robbery and murder of Maliek Gilmore, fatally shot during a purported drug deal. At a hearing late Tuesday afternoon before Oakland County Circuit...
The Oakland Press
Man found shot to death in Pontiac; suspect sought
An investigation is underway into the slaying of a 31-year-old Pontiac man, found dead in an apartment Tuesday afternoon. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s body was discovered at around 3:30 p.m. at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. He’d been shot multiple times.
Comments / 0