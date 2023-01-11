Michigan State Police is seeking volunteers for its Civilian Actor Program to play roles in scenario-based training exercises with trooper recruits and instructors. Citizen actors will serve in a variety of scenarios, including traffic stops, arrests, domestic violence, civil disputes, larceny and retail fraud. Training exercises will be at the MSP’s Training Academy in Dimondale on various dates from Feb. 17 to May 18, and at the Fort Custer Training Center in Battle Creek on May 31 and June 1.

