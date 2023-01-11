Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LexingtonTed RiversLexington, KY
Related
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
John Calipari calls out haters after devastating loss at Rupp Arena vs South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats absorbed yet another painful blow to their season, as they suffered a 71-68 loss at Rupp Arena at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night. It was the second loss in a row for Kentucky basketball, which lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, 78-52, last Saturday.
Look: Fan Ejected From Kentucky Game Over John Calipari Sign
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats tipped off against South Carolina in a potential get-right game for John Calipari's squad. Kentucky entered the game as a 20-point favorite, but the Gamecocks apparently didn't get the memo. South Carolina stormed out to an early lead and eventually took a ...
South Carolina tops Kentucky for 1st win at Rupp since 2009
South Carolina held on for just its third win in 31 games at Kentucky and the first at Rupp Arena since January 2009.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Rick Barnes: John Calipari will have Kentucky ready for Vols
It's been a Kentucky basketball season from you know where. The Cats lost to South Carolina inside of Rupp Arena on Tuesday night 71-68 to drop to 10-6 on the season and 1-3 in SEC play. The same Gamecocks team that No. 5 Tennessee beat by 43 points in Columbia on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky has now lost four of its last seven games.
Kentucky hits new low with home loss to South Carolina
LEXINGTON - In what has been a year of a disappointment thus far, Kentucky may have hit rock bottom Tuesday as it lost 71-68 to last-place South Carolina in a game it trailed all night to fall to 10-6 overall, 1-3 in conference play and suffer its first home loss of the season.
WATCH: Why beating Kentucky is huge for South Carolina
Tuesday night’s 71-68 win over Kentucky was huge for South Carolina Men’s Basketball, with Meechie Johnson leading the charge and scoring a career-high 26 points. Collyn Taylor and Kendall Smith have more today on Gamecock Central on what the win will do for the program, as South Carolina prepares for their Saturday SEC match-up at home against Texas A&M.
Three takeaways from Kentucky basketball’s stunning home loss to South Carolina
John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats follow up a 26-point road loss to Alabama with a loss to heavy-underdog South Carolina at Rupp Arena.
No. 21 Auburn’s 27-game home win streak on the line vs. Mississippi State
Following an impressive 82-73 road victory over Ole Miss on Tuesday night, No. 21 Auburn hosts Mississippi State looking to
Comments / 0