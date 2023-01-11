It's been a Kentucky basketball season from you know where. The Cats lost to South Carolina inside of Rupp Arena on Tuesday night 71-68 to drop to 10-6 on the season and 1-3 in SEC play. The same Gamecocks team that No. 5 Tennessee beat by 43 points in Columbia on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky has now lost four of its last seven games.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO