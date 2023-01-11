ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Rick Barnes: John Calipari will have Kentucky ready for Vols

It's been a Kentucky basketball season from you know where. The Cats lost to South Carolina inside of Rupp Arena on Tuesday night 71-68 to drop to 10-6 on the season and 1-3 in SEC play. The same Gamecocks team that No. 5 Tennessee beat by 43 points in Columbia on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky has now lost four of its last seven games.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Kentucky hits new low with home loss to South Carolina

LEXINGTON - In what has been a year of a disappointment thus far, Kentucky may have hit rock bottom Tuesday as it lost 71-68 to last-place South Carolina in a game it trailed all night to fall to 10-6 overall, 1-3 in conference play and suffer its first home loss of the season.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

WATCH: Why beating Kentucky is huge for South Carolina

Tuesday night’s 71-68 win over Kentucky was huge for South Carolina Men’s Basketball, with Meechie Johnson leading the charge and scoring a career-high 26 points. Collyn Taylor and Kendall Smith have more today on Gamecock Central on what the win will do for the program, as South Carolina prepares for their Saturday SEC match-up at home against Texas A&M.
COLUMBIA, SC

