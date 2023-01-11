Read full article on original website
Related
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders
Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Ellen DeGeneres’ Late DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left Behind a Huge Net Worth: How Much Money He Made
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was famous for working as Ellen DeGeneres’ former DJ on her talk show, left behind a large net worth prior to his untimely death. The choreographer and musician died at age 40 at a hotel/motel on Tuesday, December 13, In Touch confirmed via the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s online records.
Don Cheadle on His Intimate Pandemic Wedding: 'Just Me and Her and Our Kids and Our Dogs'
The actor and his longtime partner Bridgid Coulter Cheadle tied the knot in a small ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m fortunate to be in this relationship,” he tells PEOPLE. Don Cheadle's wedding to his longtime partner, interior designer Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, was an extremely intimate affair. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the 58-year-old star of the Netflix movie White Noise shares some details about the "small" celebration, which took place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just me and her and our kids and...
Kelly Clarkson Is MIA From Her Own Show — Is She Sick?
Kelly Clarkson is like a fine wine — she keeps getting better with time. By this, we simply mean that she continues to outdo herself as the years go on!. First, she wins American Idol. Then she releases banger after banger of pop hits, then she wins America's hearts as a judge on The Voice. Now, she has her very own talk show — and that's not even counting all the covers she sings on The Kelly Clarkson Show, many of which arguably show up the originals.
Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected
Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
What Is Ellen DeGeneres’ Net Worth? Find Out the Former Talk Show Host’s Mind-Boggling Fortune
Ellen DeGeneres is sitting on millions! As the long-running host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which ended in 2022 after 19 year and more than 3,000 episodes, in addition to the countless other...
Today’s Hoda Kotb discusses heartbreaking loss after flipping career in new direction
TODAY star Hoda Kotb and a special guest have discussed a heartbreaking tragedy on the daytime TV anchor's podcast. County music singer Wynonna Judd appeared on the third season of Kotb’s “Making Space” talk show and the episode went live on Monday. Wynonna’s appearance on the podcast...
America’s Got Talent’s Howie Mandel Is an All Star: Find Out His Net Worth, How He Makes Money
Howie Mandel’s income proves that he’s an all star! From serving as a judge on America’s Got Talent to working as a comedian, he clearly has a strong work ethic. Keep scrolling to find out Howie’s net worth, how he makes money and more. What Is...
‘Claim To Fame’, ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ & ‘Press Your Luck’ Renewed At ABC
ABC is bringing back a trio of unscripted series. Claim To Fame, hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, is returning for a second season, Celebrity Family Feud comes back for season nine and Press Your Luck has been picked up for season five. Claim To Fame launched in July 2022. The series sees the Jonas brothers challenge relatives of celebrities to live together under one roof and conceal their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. The contestants will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination, winning the coveted $100,000 prize...
Popculture
'Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages': Chefs Battle in Blindfold Taste Test in Exclusive Clip
Hell's Kitchen returns with a new episode tonight, and things are getting very saucy. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the new episode that features the chefs taking part in a blindfold taste test competition. One chef from the red team and one chef from the blue team are blindfolded while wearing headphones. Each chef takes a bite out of certain food and has to guess what it is. If the answer is wrong, a chef from their team gets sauce dumped on them.
tvinsider.com
‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ & Sherri Shepherd’s ‘Sherri’ Renewed
Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for a second season on Fox Television Stations this fall, which will see the EGOT winner back in the hot seat and chatting with an array of famous guests. Meanwhile, Fox Television Stations also confirmed that Sherri Shepherd‘s...
CNBC
Netflix will air SAG Awards in another step into live broadcasting
Netflix will livestream this year's SAG Awards on its YouTube channel on Feb. 26. The streaming giant plans to air the awards show on its actual platform in 2024. Netflix has been developing its own livestreaming technology, which it plans to launch in March with a new Chris Rock stand-up special.
Comments / 0