Life and Style Weekly

Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders

Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
People

Don Cheadle on His Intimate Pandemic Wedding: 'Just Me and Her and Our Kids and Our Dogs'

The actor and his longtime partner Bridgid Coulter Cheadle tied the knot in a small ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m fortunate to be in this relationship,” he tells PEOPLE. Don Cheadle's wedding to his longtime partner, interior designer Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, was an extremely intimate affair. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the 58-year-old star of the Netflix movie White Noise shares some details about the "small" celebration, which took place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just me and her and our kids and...
Distractify

Kelly Clarkson Is MIA From Her Own Show — Is She Sick?

Kelly Clarkson is like a fine wine — she keeps getting better with time. By this, we simply mean that she continues to outdo herself as the years go on!. First, she wins American Idol. Then she releases banger after banger of pop hits, then she wins America's hearts as a judge on The Voice. Now, she has her very own talk show — and that's not even counting all the covers she sings on The Kelly Clarkson Show, many of which arguably show up the originals.
RadarOnline

Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected

Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
Deadline

‘Claim To Fame’, ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ & ‘Press Your Luck’ Renewed At ABC

ABC is bringing back a trio of unscripted series. Claim To Fame, hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, is returning for a second season, Celebrity Family Feud comes back for season nine and Press Your Luck has been picked up for season five. Claim To Fame launched in July 2022. The series sees the Jonas brothers challenge relatives of celebrities to live together under one roof and conceal their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. The contestants will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination, winning the coveted $100,000 prize...
Popculture

'Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages': Chefs Battle in Blindfold Taste Test in Exclusive Clip

Hell's Kitchen returns with a new episode tonight, and things are getting very saucy. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the new episode that features the chefs taking part in a blindfold taste test competition. One chef from the red team and one chef from the blue team are blindfolded while wearing headphones. Each chef takes a bite out of certain food and has to guess what it is. If the answer is wrong, a chef from their team gets sauce dumped on them.
tvinsider.com

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ & Sherri Shepherd’s ‘Sherri’ Renewed

Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that The Jennifer Hudson Show will return for a second season on Fox Television Stations this fall, which will see the EGOT winner back in the hot seat and chatting with an array of famous guests. Meanwhile, Fox Television Stations also confirmed that Sherri Shepherd‘s...
CNBC

Netflix will air SAG Awards in another step into live broadcasting

Netflix will livestream this year's SAG Awards on its YouTube channel on Feb. 26. The streaming giant plans to air the awards show on its actual platform in 2024. Netflix has been developing its own livestreaming technology, which it plans to launch in March with a new Chris Rock stand-up special.

