Tax changes in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – It’s that time of the year to begin thinking about everyone’s favorite topic….”taxes” and the changes to look out for in 2023!

Here are some important things to know as you prepare your additions and deductions:.

The child tax credit is going back to the pre-pandemic level of $2,000 per child, and the earned income credit is going down from $1500 to $500.

An important thing to note for this year is that the deadline extension falls on the weekend and the following Monday is a holiday, so this year, taxes or extensions will be due April 18th.

