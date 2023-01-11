ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Expert warns families with children against three dog breeds

We've got some unfortunate news for the dog lovers among you - not all of the dogs out there are good boys and girls. While we're sure the vast majority of them are, sadly there are cases where dogs can pose a danger to people and that risk is especially high when children are around.
Elizabeth Fequiere

Top 10 Dog Breeds for First Time Dog Owners

Here are ten dog breeds that may be good for first-time owners:. Labrador Retriever: Labs are known for their friendly, outgoing personalities and are often a good choice for families with children. They are intelligent and easy to train, and are also good at providing emotional support.
natureworldnews.com

Giant Dogs to Cuddle With: Top 5 Biggest Dog Breeds in the World

Giant dog breeds may appear intimidating, and they will require more upkeep and space than a Chihuahua or a Shih Tzu, but their large size makes them full-fledged companions. And when well-socialized and trained, they can become the most amazing family members. There are a few contenders for the largest...
petguide.com

Do Mixed-Breed Dogs Shed?

Not to be confused with Designer Dogs, mixed breeds (AKA mutts or Heinz 57s) will typically have a number of different breeds contributing to their DNA profile. And that’s why all those online doggy DNA kits are so popular. Families with dogs who look, sound, and act like a smorgasbord of different breeds want to know what issues (including health-related) they should be watching for down the line.
studyfinds.org

Best Dog Training Apps In 2023: Top 5 Resources For Your Growing Pup, According To Experts

Your puppy is SO cute! But the jumping on guests is, well, not so much. That’s why training is an important part of pup parenting. But if the cost of hiring a pro makes you want to lay down, roll over and play dead, a dog training app may be for you. These are a fraction of the price you’ll pay for puppy school — and according to experts, the investment will likely be worth it. That’s why we checked out 15 expert reviews to find out which were the best dog training apps in the digital marketplace.
thewildest.com

9 Stress Toys For Dogs That are Cheaper Than Therapy

Have you ever been walking around your house, minding your human business, when your dog lets out a huge, dramatic AF sigh? Seriously, these dogs are exasperating — as if they have to go to a job and pay bills and remember dentist appointments!. But before you spend 20...
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Pet of the Week: Hazelle the Terrier-Boxer Mix

It's Friday and that means it's time for our Pet of the Week. This is Hazelle a 6-month-old Terrier-Boxer mix. She's a rescued stray who's doing great in her foster home and learning all of her manners. She would do best in a home with a fenced yard as well as a family or active individual. She gets along great with other dogs and loves people.
pupvine.com

19 Black And Brown Dog Breeds For Everyone’s Taste

Some call them black and tan, others call them black and brown dog breeds, but one thing is true — they are beautiful dogs. This type of coloration is quite common in the dog world. Black and brown coat color variations and specific markings or masks that go with...
BBC

Pet food banks: 'At least the dog's not going hungry as well'

A former chip shop is being used to feed pets whose owners are feeling the squeeze from soaring prices. Sarah Atkinson has run a pet food bank from the premises of Big Lamp Chippy in Chorley, Lancashire, since September. The 44-year-old said the facility was going from "strength to strength"...
Dogs Todays

Is a Boxer a good family dog?

The Boxer is a popular breed of dog that is known for its loyalty, intelligence, and playfulness. They are also a very loyal and protective breed, making them a great addition to any family. But before you bring a Boxer into your home, it's important to consider whether they are a good fit for your family. This article will discuss the pros and cons of having a Boxer as a family pet and provide insight into what you should look for when selecting a Boxer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy