Effective: 2023-01-12 20:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-13 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 24.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CST Thursday was 24.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to stay in a flat crest near 24.9 feet the next few days. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.9 Thu 7 pm CST 24.9 24.9 24.9

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO