Winterville, NC

Sketch released in Dec. 10 Winterville murder attempt

The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

The Winterville Police Department on Tuesday released a sketch depicting a person suspected of shooting a Kinsey Loop resident multiple times outside the home on Dec. 10.

The incident occurred about 7 p.m. in the densely populated residential area off of Laurie Ellis Road in the center of town.

The police department said the victim, who it did not identify, was attacked from behind as he was trying to enter his home near Jessica Drive. It has classified the incident as an attempted murder.

The victim suffered several gunshot wounds, the department said, and investigators followed up on several leads while the family asked for assistance to help identify the suspect.

The department said it was able to bring the victim together with a forensic artist on Tuesday to develop a sketch of the suspected shooter.

The suspect is identified as black, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, 130-140 pounds with a box style haircut and dark brown eyes. This victim estimated the shooter’s age to be between 16-17 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.

A substantial reward is available to anyone with information which leads to the arrest of the suspect.

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
