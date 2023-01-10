ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Cowboys lose backup center to waiver wire

By Todd Brock
 2 days ago
Even after the regular season officially concluded on Sunday, the Cowboys continued making their usual personnel moves as they gear up for what they hope is a long postseason run.

But their latest bit of roster shuffling has backfired, leaving them just a little bit thinner at a position that’s had some issues of late.

Backup center Dakoda Shepley was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, one day after being waived by the Cowboys and just three days after he had been promoted to Dallas’s active roster.

The 28-year-old had been signed by the Cowboys in early September and spent most of the season on the practice squad. He earned three gameday elevations; in Week 8 versus Chicago and Week 10 at Green Bay, he saw just a handful of special teams snaps. He got into Week 11’s rout of Minnesota for his first action on offense.

Shepley was signed to the 53-man roster this past Saturday as insurance depth at center, with Tyler Biadasz out and Connor McGovern filling in. Shepley again made it in the game for a small number of offensive plays in the 26-6 loss to the Commanders.

The Cowboys officially waived Shepley on Monday, ostensibly with the intention of re-signing him to the practice squad, but he had to last 24 hours on the waiver wire first.

The Colts didn’t allow that to happen; they claimed him Tuesday.

Due to league rules regarding waivers during the playoffs, Shepley must wait until after the Super Bowl to join his new club, even though Indianapolis is not part of the tournament.

Shepley loses out on postseason play as well as the extra earnings that come with being on a playoff club.

Biadasz is expected back in time for the Cowboys’ Monday night game in Tampa. Reserve lineman Matt Farniok could also be making a return soon.

