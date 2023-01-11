Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Cyclist captures amazing shot of fog under Ravenel Bridge in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — When Tim Hartpence and his neighbor Josef Korbel took off on a 66-mile bike ride on the last day of 2022, they knew it was foggy, but when they started riding over the Ravenel Bridge, they got an amazing view of just how foggy it was.
abcnews4.com
Topgolf to open in North Charleston January 20
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Topgolf announced the North Charleston location is opening to the public on Friday, Jan. 20. The venue is at 5000 Topgolf way near the Charleston Area Convention Center and the Tanger Outlets at International Boulevard. According to a press release from Topgolf, the venue...
24-hour indoor golf venue coming to South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A new business set to open this month in West Ashley plans to give avid golfers 24/7 access to practice. CHS Golf is the latest venture from the D Fresh Hospitality Team that owns restaurants like Ireland’s Own, Whiskey Jacks and Southside 17. The attraction will feature four golf simulators and […]
abcnews4.com
Nashville-based Hugh-Baby's BBQ location to open in West Ashley on Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A brand-new, old-school barbeque and burger shop is opening its doors in West Ashley on Friday. Restaurateur Pat Martin describes Hugh-Baby's BBQ & Burger Shop as a "Nashville-born burger and barbecue spot dedicated to simple, delicious food and warm Southern hospitality." Martin says nearly everything...
A leader both on and off the court
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – She’s a captain on the court but gets paid as a Sergeant off it. “I just thought of going into the National Guard just military in general as a career starter for me,” said Jada Logan. Cougars starting point guard Jada Logan enlisted in the National Guard before her junior year […]
Eater
Charleston’s Recovery Room Reaches No. 1 for PBR Sales Around the World
For the ninth year in a row, Charleston dive Recovery Room (685 King Street) has sold more Pabst Blue Ribbon 12-ouncers than any other establishment on Earth. Owner Chris “Boston” DiMattia confirmed to Eater Carolinas that Rec Room is the highest seller of cans of PBR for the 2022 calendar year with 5,482 cases. That’s a whopping 131,568 beers.
power98fm.com
South Carolina City One of the Best Destinations for Valentine’s Day 2023
If you have been in Walmart and other stores lately, then you have surely seen plenty of pink and red. Everyone is preparing for Valentine’s Day and all of the mushy, gushy that love brings. Valentine’s Day is one of my favorite holidays, single or not. I truly enjoy seeing and being around all of the love. Of course, romance is a lot of fun, but destinations can bring a lot of romance as well. If you’re wondering which destinations to travel to for Valentine’s Day, then you may have found the right place.
abcnews4.com
Restaurant owners emphasize importance of Charleston Restaurant Week
Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCIV) — The week for the Lowcountry foodies is finally here. Today marks the start of Charleston Restaurant Week. The decades long event hosted in the Tri-county area offers discounted prices to encourage people to come to support the Lowcountry's culinary industry during the slow season.
abcnews4.com
No. 22 College of Charleston holds off UNCW 71-69 for 16th straight win
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon scored 16 points and No. 22 College of Charleston held off UNC Wilmington 71-69 in their Colonial Athletic Association showdown Wednesday night to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games. Ante Brzovic and Ryan Larson had 13 points apiece as...
abcnews4.com
Serious motorcycle collision slows traffic on James Island Connector
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The connected has reopened as of 11 a.m., according to police. Charleston Police say traffic is slowed as officers investigate a serious collision involving a motorcycle on SC-30 N, the James Island Connector heading downtown. Traffic is down to one lane as of...
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named in Top 50 Best U.S. Cities for Jobs in 2023
Looking for a new job in 2023? If so, there are a few cities you may be interested in looking into. North Carolina and South Carolina are some great states for job opportunities, depending on what you’re looking for. But, have you ever wondered which cities are the best for job seekers this year? A lot of people may be wanting to switch careers and find somewhere new to start. It’s not only about job openings.
power98fm.com
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Police searching for runaway 17-year-old missing for nearly a month
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a missing runaway last seen in December. De'Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at her grandmother's home on Dec. 14. She is described as standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having black hair...
Banana statue could be coming to Summerville playground
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A banana statue with feet? One unique sculpture could be coming to a Summerville playground. Summerville’s Standing Committees of Council discussed this week a proposal to add a sculpture donation to the Saul Alexander Playground off South Laurel Street. The sculpture includes a large yellow banana with rather large feet sitting […]
Radio Ink
Bell to Receive MLK Portrait Award
Cyntha Alston Bell, Cumulus Media’s marketing consultant in Charleston, South Carolina, will receive the Martin Luther King, Jr. Portrait Award this year. Bell has worked as a sales and marketing executive for Cumulus in Charleston for more than three decades. She is a member and former President of the Summerville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Regional Coordinator of the Arts and Letters Committee for the South Atlantic Region of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and currently serves as a member of the Auxiliary to the Charleston Country Medical, Dental, and Pharmaceutical Association.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Single-Pen House, Mount Pleasant
Among my earliest photographs for Vanishing Georgia, this depicts a single-pen house with a shed room, located in the historic Mount Pleasant community of southeastern Wayne County. I’m not sure if it’s still standing, or whether it was original to the location. Information about Mount Pleasant is scarce,...
live5news.com
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
Charleston County hosting open interviews
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On January 20, Charleston County Government will host open interviews for several available positions within the county. Interviews will be held at the Lonnie Hamilton Public Services Building room B339 (4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Candidates can apply and interview on site or apply […]
live5news.com
Lowcountry zoo asking for donations for pair of endangered red wolves
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Red wolves are one of the most endangered canines in the world, Charles Towne Landing officials say, but there is a pair right here in Charleston. The Animal Forest at Charles Towne Landing is asking for some unique donations for the pair of red wolves, including pinwheels, wind-chimes and cologne.
abcnews4.com
Central Berkeley County Fire and EMS to compete in state paramedic competition this March
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Central Berkeley Fire and EMS will represent the Lowcountry at the state paramedic competition on March 3. Paramedic and life partners Justin Miles-Miller and Scott Miles-Miller took home first place for the Berkeley department in a regional competition last Saturday. "It's a chance to...
