Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Related
Bham Now
Birmingham approves tiny shelters for city’s unhoused residents along with plans to provide services
After an hour and half discussion, the Birmingham City Council approved Mayor Randall Woodfin’s recommended plan to purchase micro-shelters as part of a safe sleep pilot program for the city’s chronically unhoused residents. Called “Home For All” the program will provide a safe sleeping alternative for the unhoused...
cenlanow.com
Residents wanted ‘democracy.’ Instead, Birmingham Water Works got a restraining order.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For 18 years, Fred Randal went from house to house in Birmingham reading water meters. A self-described “grassroots citizen,” Randal, now retired, has lived in Belview Heights for over 35 years. Randal said he’s ready for change at Birmingham Water Works, but now there’s a restraining order in the way.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham mayor wants city employees to have cost of living adjustment increase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has proposed giving city employees a little extra for 2023. A news release from the city stated Woodfin presented resolutions of intent for a 5% cost of living adjustment for all city employees. The resolutions were presented during a meeting of Birmingham's...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Water Works Board responds to recent petition from group of residents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Water Works Board issued a statement Tuesday in response to a petition for a proposed ordinance to reclaim the Water Works assets for the City of Birmingham, and submission of the same to the City Council. The city said it filed both a...
wvtm13.com
Some in homeless population happy Birmingham council approves $1M bid for micro shelters plan
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — John Sims says he’s been homeless for a while, and he’s grateful the Firehouse Shelter has been a place where he could sleep for the last two months. “Without this place, I could be somewhere in the streets dead or whatever,” Sims said.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Board names new chairwoman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board elected new leadership at its meeting Wednesday. Tereshia Huffman was voted as BWWB’s new Chairwoman. Huffman, 38, came to the BWWB as a Director in 2020 and most recently held the position of 2nd Vice-Chairwoman. This decision comes after a...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Fire & Rescue could soon see staffing boost
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Randall Woodfin is working to boost the fire department’s staffing levels to keep you safe. In a resolution to the city council’s budget and finance committee, he stressed the need for an additional 37 fire & rescue employees. He says the staffing push...
Bham Now
Birmingham rental rates on the rise — what you need to know
As one of the Best Cities to Raise a Family in the U.S., it’s no surprise that people want to live in Birmingham. However, the demand for housing in The Magic City has caused rental rates to rise slightly over 2021. Keep reading to learn more about the rental situation in Birmingham.
wvtm13.com
City of Fultondale looking to grow
FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County resident calling for better service after days without internet
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors in rural Jefferson County are thankful to have internet service again after being without it since last week. Repair crews were spotted on January 11, working on the down service lines, after WBRC crews reached out to AT&T about the problem. Residents had been without internet connections since January 6th, but they still need help.
Birmingham leaders share how to spot human trafficking
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human trafficking — or modern-day slavery — is the fastest growing criminal activity in the world, and if you don’t think it happens in Alabama, think again. On Wednesday, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Birmingham leaders explained what to watch out for and what draws these predators into the area. “[Human […]
wbrc.com
Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank sees huge surge in need
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Caring For Kids/United Way Food Bank is doing its part to help those struggling, but that is only getting harder. The food bank has been operating for over four decades, but they are serving more families now than ever before. In the month of December they served 670 families, and that number shows no signs of slowing down in 2023.
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. Commissioner gives money to schools in her district
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a new year and one Jefferson County Commissioner has resolved to give back to schools in her district. Commissioner Sheila Tyson said the elderly and children are near and dear to her heart. So, when she discovered she had a little extra money...
National Baptist leaders seek post-pandemic revival
Leaders of the nation’s largest predominantly Black denomination gathered in Birmingham this week to map out a post-pandemic revival plan. COVID-19 brought worship services to a halt for months in 2020, forcing churches to start or improve their online broadcasting capabilities. “We can never go back,” said the Rev....
Hey – where’s my car? Towing in downtown Birmingham can sometimes result in frightening encounters and online fury
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Imagine parking your car in a downtown lot, only to return and find your car has disappeared. It happened to Helen Hays on the evening of Dec. 23. ”I was out with my nephew and friends...
Bham Now
Job-seekers: over 21K job openings in The Magic City
On the hunt for a new job in Birmingham? This is the perfect time. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in The Magic City. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does...
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga’s Publix accepting hiring applications until Jan. 27
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Sylacauga’s newest grocery store will open in the near future, and those wishing to apply for a position at Publix can do so from now until Friday, Jan. 27. The new Publix is located in Marble City Square off of Hwy 280 next to T.J....
wbrc.com
Experts said seeking shelter in a ditch is safer than waiting out a tornado inside mobile homes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Emergency Management officials are urging everyone not to stay inside mobile homes during severe weather. Mobile homes aren’t site-built structures, so even the weakest tornadoes can lift the home hundreds of feet in the air. EMA officials said that you’re better off taking cover in a ditch.
Moody landfill fire likely ‘a crime scene,’ top county official says
The Alabama county commission that’s inherited much of the responsibility for a 25-acre underground landfill fire, says the site of the blaze is likely to become a crime scene once the fire is out. “In all likelihood I think that site will end up being a crime scene,” St....
wbrc.com
Jefferson County security officer saves man from choking
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is alive and breathing, all thanks to a Jefferson County security officer jumping in to help while out to eat in Bessemer. The miracle happened inside her favorite restaurant Bright Star on December 22. “When I saw his face, I knew I needed to...
Comments / 0