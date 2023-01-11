ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works Board names new chairwoman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board elected new leadership at its meeting Wednesday. Tereshia Huffman was voted as BWWB’s new Chairwoman. Huffman, 38, came to the BWWB as a Director in 2020 and most recently held the position of 2nd Vice-Chairwoman. This decision comes after a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Fire & Rescue could soon see staffing boost

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Randall Woodfin is working to boost the fire department’s staffing levels to keep you safe. In a resolution to the city council’s budget and finance committee, he stressed the need for an additional 37 fire & rescue employees. He says the staffing push...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham rental rates on the rise — what you need to know

As one of the Best Cities to Raise a Family in the U.S., it’s no surprise that people want to live in Birmingham. However, the demand for housing in The Magic City has caused rental rates to rise slightly over 2021. Keep reading to learn more about the rental situation in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Fultondale looking to grow

FULTONDALE, Ala. — The city of Fultondale was hit hard by a deadly EF3 tornado almost two years ago. They're now working to rebuild new developments for the future. Fultondale High School is one of the major projects they're working on right now. City officials are working on a...
FULTONDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County resident calling for better service after days without internet

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors in rural Jefferson County are thankful to have internet service again after being without it since last week. Repair crews were spotted on January 11, working on the down service lines, after WBRC crews reached out to AT&T about the problem. Residents had been without internet connections since January 6th, but they still need help.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham leaders share how to spot human trafficking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Human trafficking — or modern-day slavery — is the fastest growing criminal activity in the world, and if you don’t think it happens in Alabama, think again. On Wednesday, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Birmingham leaders explained what to watch out for and what draws these predators into the area. “[Human […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank sees huge surge in need

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman Caring For Kids/United Way Food Bank is doing its part to help those struggling, but that is only getting harder. The food bank has been operating for over four decades, but they are serving more families now than ever before. In the month of December they served 670 families, and that number shows no signs of slowing down in 2023.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

National Baptist leaders seek post-pandemic revival

Leaders of the nation’s largest predominantly Black denomination gathered in Birmingham this week to map out a post-pandemic revival plan. COVID-19 brought worship services to a halt for months in 2020, forcing churches to start or improve their online broadcasting capabilities. “We can never go back,” said the Rev....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Job-seekers: over 21K job openings in The Magic City

On the hunt for a new job in Birmingham? This is the perfect time. According to Indeed.com, there are over 21K job openings in The Magic City. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Bham Now’s current featured job listings. Your browser does...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson County security officer saves man from choking

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is alive and breathing, all thanks to a Jefferson County security officer jumping in to help while out to eat in Bessemer. The miracle happened inside her favorite restaurant Bright Star on December 22. “When I saw his face, I knew I needed to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy