Elmont, NY

The Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 01/10/2023

The Minnesota Wild will try to turn the page on a rough weekend that saw them drop both games of a back-to-back against the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues. Tonight they head to Maddison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers for the second and final time this season. The first game between these two teams was the Wild’s season opener on Oct.13, when they got dropped 7-3, and Artemi Panarin collected four points. The Wild’s overall game has come a considerable way since then, especially in the net, and should provide fans with a much tighter game tonight.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, Wagner, Smith, Zboril & More

Just when you don’t think the Boston Bruins could surprise you more in 2022-23, they continue to do so. Playing three games in four days in California, the Black and Gold swept their trip against the Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks to improve to an NHL-best 32-4-4.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Trophy Tracker: Ullmark, Hellebuyck leaders for Vezina as best goalie

Sorokin, Oettinger also among midseason favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the midway point of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the goalie voted to be the best in the League by NHL general managers.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX Sports

Red Wings beat Maple Leafs for 1st time in nearly 4 years

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat Toronto 4-1 on Thursday night for their first victory over the Maple Leafs in nearly four years. Robby Fabbri, Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider also scored for Detroit and Ville Husso stopped...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Player to watch: Moritz Seider – The Key to Red Wings’ Victory Over Original Six Foe

The Detroit Red Wings continue their three-game homestand by taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs in the middle game of the homestand. This is the Wings’ third game against the Leafs this season, with Detroit losing both games, the first game was 4-2 Toronto in Detroit, and the second game was 4-1 Toronto in Toronto. The Red Wings are 0-6-0 against the Leafs over the last two seasons.
DETROIT, MI

