ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

Severe weather likely this afternoon and evening

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fast moving cold front will bring powerful thunderstorms, some of which may be severe, to Middle Georgia this afternoon. It’s muggy around Middle Georgia to get things rolling on this Thursday. We will see temperatures climb pretty quickly as we roll into the early parts of the afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible, but for the most part the region will just remain mostly cloudy. Some clearing is anticipated in the cloud cover during the lunchtime hours. This will allow for additional destabilization of the atmosphere around much of the Peach State today. Highs will be in the mid 70s for most of Middle Georgia this afternoon. Dew points, however, are expected to hang back in the low to mid 60s, indicating limited return flow since the last round of storms last week.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Clouds fill in Wednesday ahead of storms Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover will return to Middle Georgia as the next storm system inches closer to the Peach State. Cloud cover will fill in throughout the day across Middle Georgia. For much of the first half of the day it will primarily be upper level clouds, however thicker mid-level clouds will start to move in after lunchtime. Temperatures will reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s across Middle Georgia this afternoon. Winds will also gradually pickup from the south-southwest. While sustained speeds will largely hang in the 5-12 mph range, gusts could push close to 20 mph later this afternoon. An isolated shower, while highly unlikely, also cannot be ruled out.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Severe storms possible Thursday

We had some wonderful spring weather in January today, but changes are on the way tomorrow, in the way of strong storms. A strong cold front is on the way and will be traversing the southeast through the day Thursday. As we continue to see moisture transport (increased humidity) and...
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach

ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
GEORGIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Portions of Atlanta, Georgia and Alabama to Expect Threat of Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds Starting Wednesday

The latest weather forecast showed that portions of Atlanta, Georgia, and Alaba could expect severe thunderstorms and damaging winds this week. The forecast added that tornado outbreaks could be possible. As a result, residents in the affected areas should stay updated with the current weather conditions. Meanwhile, the relentless storms...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Tracker | Damage reports throughout metro Atlanta region as storm system sweeps through

ATLANTA — As a storm system has swept through the metro Atlanta region on Thursday afternoon, damage reports are starting to filter in. The same system has already left a trail of damage in Alabama, and the picture is slowly becoming clearer in Georgia. Several tornadoes were confirmed in metro Atlanta, particularly to the southwest and southeast, and both tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the region.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair

Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
MILTON, GA
AL.com

Georgia Power nuclear plant delay caused by vibrating pipe will cost at least $30 million

Startup of a nuclear power plant in Georgia will be delayed since its operator found a vibrating pipe in the cooling system during testing. Georgia Power Co., the lead owner of Plant Vogtle near Waynesboro, announced the delay Wednesday. The company said that the third reactor at the plant is scheduled to begin generating electricity for the grid in April. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. had previously given a startup deadline of March.
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Georgia offers free admission to historic state sites

This February, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites invites residents to walk in the footsteps of Revolutionary War soldiers or explore F.D. Roosevelt’s hand-controlled roadster at the state’s historic sites. On Sunday, Feb. 5, Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites will offer free admission as part of the statewide celebration of Super Museum Sunday. State […] The post Georgia offers free admission to historic state sites appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy