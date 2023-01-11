Read full article on original website
Severe weather likely this afternoon and evening
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fast moving cold front will bring powerful thunderstorms, some of which may be severe, to Middle Georgia this afternoon. It’s muggy around Middle Georgia to get things rolling on this Thursday. We will see temperatures climb pretty quickly as we roll into the early parts of the afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible, but for the most part the region will just remain mostly cloudy. Some clearing is anticipated in the cloud cover during the lunchtime hours. This will allow for additional destabilization of the atmosphere around much of the Peach State today. Highs will be in the mid 70s for most of Middle Georgia this afternoon. Dew points, however, are expected to hang back in the low to mid 60s, indicating limited return flow since the last round of storms last week.
Clouds fill in Wednesday ahead of storms Thursday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover will return to Middle Georgia as the next storm system inches closer to the Peach State. Cloud cover will fill in throughout the day across Middle Georgia. For much of the first half of the day it will primarily be upper level clouds, however thicker mid-level clouds will start to move in after lunchtime. Temperatures will reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s across Middle Georgia this afternoon. Winds will also gradually pickup from the south-southwest. While sustained speeds will largely hang in the 5-12 mph range, gusts could push close to 20 mph later this afternoon. An isolated shower, while highly unlikely, also cannot be ruled out.
Severe storms possible Thursday
We had some wonderful spring weather in January today, but changes are on the way tomorrow, in the way of strong storms. A strong cold front is on the way and will be traversing the southeast through the day Thursday. As we continue to see moisture transport (increased humidity) and...
Stay weather aware: Another round of severe storms possible Thursday
ATLANTA — North Georgians will want to stay weather aware this week as another line of strong to severe storms is possible. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says there is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms on Thursday. The potential severe weather...
'Band Of Storms' Threaten Multiple Georgia Counties
Here's when and where they will occur.
50,000 Georgia residents are without power after reported tornadoes
Georgia Power teams are responding to damage across Georgia from high winds, heavy rain and reported tornadoes safely and as quickly as possible as storms clear this evening. The company is reminding customers to keep safety top of mind as severe weather moves across the state and offers the following tips.
WEATHER UPDATE: Kemp orders state of emergency after North Georgia storms
[9:45 p.m.]: Strong winds and falling trees caused damage to power lines Thursday. Efforts to restore power to customers...
Middle Georgia schools canceling afternoon activities, releasing early for inclement weather
UPDATE: Crawford County Schools are holding dismissal while the Tornado warning for the area is in place. Bibb County Schools are also holding dismissal while the Tornado Warning is in place until 2:45 p.m., but they say transportation may also be delayed due to the weather. (41NBC/WMGT) — Several school...
Gov. Kemp issues state of emergency for tornadoes, severe storms
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency ahead of any potential tornado and severe weather impacts.
Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach
ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
Portions of Atlanta, Georgia and Alabama to Expect Threat of Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds Starting Wednesday
The latest weather forecast showed that portions of Atlanta, Georgia, and Alaba could expect severe thunderstorms and damaging winds this week. The forecast added that tornado outbreaks could be possible. As a result, residents in the affected areas should stay updated with the current weather conditions. Meanwhile, the relentless storms...
Tracker | Damage reports throughout metro Atlanta region as storm system sweeps through
ATLANTA — As a storm system has swept through the metro Atlanta region on Thursday afternoon, damage reports are starting to filter in. The same system has already left a trail of damage in Alabama, and the picture is slowly becoming clearer in Georgia. Several tornadoes were confirmed in metro Atlanta, particularly to the southwest and southeast, and both tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the region.
