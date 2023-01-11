MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A fast moving cold front will bring powerful thunderstorms, some of which may be severe, to Middle Georgia this afternoon. It’s muggy around Middle Georgia to get things rolling on this Thursday. We will see temperatures climb pretty quickly as we roll into the early parts of the afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible, but for the most part the region will just remain mostly cloudy. Some clearing is anticipated in the cloud cover during the lunchtime hours. This will allow for additional destabilization of the atmosphere around much of the Peach State today. Highs will be in the mid 70s for most of Middle Georgia this afternoon. Dew points, however, are expected to hang back in the low to mid 60s, indicating limited return flow since the last round of storms last week.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO