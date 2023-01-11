Read full article on original website
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s Son Apologizes For Michael B. Jordan Death Prank
Slater Vance, the son of Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett, has issued a public apology for participating in a viral TikTok challenge in which he lied to his parents about Michael B. Jordan suddenly passing away. “I apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” the 16-year-old said in a statement on his Instagram account. “Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don’t wish any bad ramifications upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash.”More from VIBE.comVan Lathan...
Essence
A Look Back At Denzel Washington On The Cover Of ESSENCE Over The Years
The five-time cover star considered one of the greatest actors of all time celebrates his 68th birthday today. In November 1986, a 32-year-old Denzel Washington graced the cover of ESSENCE. It was the magazine’s Sixth Annual Men’s Issue but his first being the cover star. At the time, Washington had three film roles under his belt, but just one year later he would receive his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Cry Freedom. Two years later he would win that award for his portrayal of a former slave-turned-soldier in the 1989 civil war film Glory.
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Angela Bassett Makes History As 1st MCU Star To Win Golden Globe Award: See Photo Of Win & Red Carpet Look
Angela’s appearance at the Globes comes after she received a nomination for an award during the event in the Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category. The nomination was for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which made quite a lasting impression in the industry. She ended up winning the honor and making history as the first MCU star to be nominated and win.
‘I can beat you up’: Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh refuse to be played off Golden Globes stage
Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh refused to be played off stage after winning awards at the Golden Globes.Irish actor Farrell won Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for his role in the Martin McDonagh film, his second trophy having won for In Bruges in 2009.After arriving on stage, Farrell used the first minute of his speech to congratulate Ana de Armas, who presented him with the award, for her performance of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.He then proceeded to thank his co-stars, including Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon – however, while he was doing so, the music...
Angela Bassett and the Oscars: When overdue is an understatement
Angela Bassett might receive her first Oscar nomination in 29 years for her supporting role as Queen Ramonda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."
2023 Oscars guild awards scorecard: ‘Elvis’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ are 9 for 10
On January 9, we heard from the first three guilds — art directors, cinematographers and sound editors — with their nominees for the best of the year in their respective fields. On Jan. 10, it was the turn of the casting directors and sound mixers to weigh in with their choices. The actors, directors, and makeup artists & hairstylists were heard from on Jan. 11. And the costume designers and producers piped in just as Oscar nominations voting kicks off on Jan. 12. Two films reaped bids from nine of these 10 precursor prizes: “The Batman,” “Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” The...
Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected
Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
Golden Globes: Cate Blanchett Joins Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman, Jane Fonda as Most Awarded Best Drama Actress
With her best actress in a drama category win for her role in Tár, Cate Blanchett broke a record on Tuesday night at the 2023 Golden Globes. She joined Meryl Streep, Ingrid Bergman and Jane Fonda as the most awarded actress in the category with three wins. Blanchett has won twice before in the category, once in 1999 for Elizabeth and once for Blue Jasmine in 2014. She also won in the best supporting actress in a motion picture category in 2008 for I’m Not There. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom...
NAACP Image Awards 2023: ‘Wakanda Forever,’ ‘The Woman King’ Among Top Film Nominees
The 2023 NAACP Image Awards nominees have been revealed. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Woman King were among the leading film nominees with 12 and nine nominations, respectively. Black Panther star Angela Bassett and Woman King star Viola Davis were each nominated for the NAACP Images Awards’ top prize of entertainer of the year.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Ghosts' Nabs Season 3 Renewal at CBSDavid Byrne, Fatboy Slim Disco Musical 'Here Lies Love' Sets Broadway DebutCharlotte Wells' 'Aftersun' Dominates Toronto Film Critics Association Awards Other films that scored multiple nominations include Till, which landed six nods, and Emancipation, with five nods....
TODAY.com
Angela Bassett gives beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman in Golden Globes acceptance speech
Angela Bassett made history at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 and in her heartfelt acceptance speech, she took time to honor the late Chadwick Boseman. The 64-year-old actor won for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
Angela Bassett’s Golden Globe For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Makes Marvel History
Angela Bassett’s latest trophy has made superhero movie history. On Tuesday night (Jan. 10) the veteran talent won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Film for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, making her the first star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to win in an acting category for their role. More from VIBE.comLupita Nyong’o Says Filming ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Was “Necessary For Healing”Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance's Son Apologizes For Michael B. Jordan Death PrankRihanna And Tems React To "Lift Me Up" Golden Globes Nomination The 64-year-old accepted the award for her role as Queen Ramonda, the...
epicstream.com
Angela Bassett Net Worth: See the Successful Career of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star
After making history, Angela Bassett proves she’s an icon, becoming the first actor to win a Golden Globe for her performance in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Her career has reached an incredible height since the 1980s and continuously fluttering until today. Bassett has successfully...
SHOOT Online
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Elvis," "Tár," "The Whale" Among Producers Guild Award Nominees
TV drama series nods go to "Andor," "Better Call Saul," "Ozark," "Severance" and "The White Lotus" The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced nominations in the Motion Pictures and Television categories for the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards to be held on Saturday, February 25, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The biggest award of the night, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, has historically been considered a strong prognosticator for the Best Picture Oscar each year.
SAG Awards Nominations 2023: Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler & More Nominees
The incredible last year of TV and film will be honored during the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The annual awards show will take place on February 26, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The 29th annual SAG Awards will be streamed on Netflix’s YouTube channel as part of a new deal with Netflix. The 2023 nominees were unveiled on January 10 by Emily In Paris star Ashley Park and The White Lotus breakout Haley Lu Richardson.
Costume Designers Guild Awards: ‘Avatar: Way of Water,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘Babylon’ Among Nominees
Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA) have announced their 2023 nominees in eight categories across film and television. The awards, to be held Monday, Feb. 27, at the Fairmont Century City, recognize excellence in costume design in such areas as contemporary, period, reality, shortform and sci-fi/fantasy. Costume and set designer Deborah L. Scott, an Academy Award winner for Titanic, is set to receive the Career Achievement Award at the awards show. Scott — whose credits include Back to the Future, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Transformers, The Amazing Spiderman 2 and Avatar — also is nominated this...
Golden Globes Second Round Of Presenters Include Jenna Ortega, Regina Hall, Henry Golding, Jennifer Coolidge, Letitia Wright & More
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced its second string of presenters for tomorrow night’s 80th Golden Globe Awards including Claire Danes, Cole Hauser, Jennifer Hudson, Harvey Guillén, Henry Golding, Hilary Swank, Glen Powell, Jay Ellis, Jenna Ortega, Jennifer Coolidge, Letitia Wright, Mo Brings Plenty, Regina Hall and Salma Hayek Pinault. Also participating on the telecast is Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, offering a special message of peace which will be introduced by Sean Penn. Of those added as presenters, Ortega is already nominated for the evening for Wednesday in Best Actress TV Series – Musical or Comedy, Danes is up for Best Supporting TV...
ComicBook
Black Panther 3 Star Says Film Already in the Works, But There's a Catch
Surprising few, it looks like Black Panther 3 is already in the works. During the red carpet festivities at Tuesday's Golden Globes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever lead Letitia Wright said in an interview a threequel is in the works, though it may take a while to finally come to fruition.
From 'Top Gun: Maverick' to 'Abbott Elementary,' Here Are the Top Nominees for the 2023 SAG Awards!
The SAG Awards are the only ceremony that honors both TV and movies.
