Sewickley, PA

Sewickley, Glen Osborne close to new deal for fire protection from Cochran Hose

By Michael DiVittorio
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
Sewickley officials are one step closer to finalizing a new fire protection services contract with Glen Osborne.

Council voted Tuesday night to advertise an ordinance for a five-year agreement with the neighboring borough.

Cochran Hose Co., Sewickley’s fire department, has provided Glen Osborne service for years with annual contracts.

Sewickley Manager Donna Kaib said the new agreement, which started Jan. 1 and runs through Dec. 31, 2027, will help make financial planning for both communities a lot easier.

“For budget purposes, it’s going to be much better for us,” Kaib said. “We have a history going forward of what our budget’s going to be.”

Glen Osborne will pay Sewickley $35,000 for the first year of the deal, and 2.5% more in subsequent years throughout the contract.

Sewickley budgeted $460,000 for fire protection. The borough covers Cochran Hose expenses such as fire truck payments, utility bills and insurances.

The ordinance is expected to be formally adopted by Sewickley Council next month. Glen Osborne is expected to approve its end of the bargain at its Jan. 17 meeting.

“Glen Osborne has used Sewickley for fire protection for years and is quite satisfied with their service,” said Barbara Carrier, Glen Osborne’s mayor. “It was time to negotiate a new agreement with Sewickley that is beneficial to both communities.”

Carrier said Glen Osborne Councilman James Cohn worked closely with Fire Chief Shayne Quinn to come up with an agreement that serves her town’s needs.

“As president of the Quaker Valley (Council of Governments), I see much bigger issues facing the fire departments in our area,” Carrier said. “For example, getting volunteers, the extensive training that is required over and above work hours and the funding that is needed to maintain equipment and buildings. Sewickley’s fire department is not facing many of these issues and has an experienced group of people that Glen Osborne is happy to have as a neighbor.”

Quinn said he is excited to get the deal done.

“(Glen Osborne’s) council is great,” he said. “People in the community are great. We do a lot of interaction with the school. It’s been good for both sides, the fire department and the community. It’s always been a good working relationship.”

Cochran Hose has 32 active members. The department responds to between 700 and 800 calls per year.

Quinn said they responded to 23 calls in Glen Osborne last year, 38 calls in 2021, 42 in 2020 and 72 calls in 2019.

“We are so fortunate as a community to have all these volunteers that get up in the middle of dinner or the middle of the night,” Sewickley Council President Cynthia Mullins said. “They go respond to fires, emergencies, storms, trees down, just all the things that they do for our community.

“This council is extremely appreciative of their work, and we look forward to working closely with them to make improvements where needed.”

Sewickley and Edgeworth officials both approved new fire protection service deals last year.

Edgeworth Council voted in November and Sewickley approved its part in December.

Edgeworth will pay Sewickley a $75,000 flat fee annually for five years.

Quinn said his department responded to 119 calls in Edgeworth last year, 98 calls in 2021 and 105 calls in 2020.

“We’re moving forward with this year,” Quinn said. “We’re happy that all the boroughs like the service that we’re proving. We appreciate the communities’ support and continuing to let us serve them. I got a good group of guys, well-trained. We’re certified in a lot of different areas of EMS and rescue. We take pride in what we do.”

