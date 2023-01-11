ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanchard, PA

Police post identity of Blanchard man the victim in fatal pre-dawn Sunday crash in Beech Creek Township.

By Publisher
therecord-online.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged after issuing multiple threats to kill a woman

Shamokin, Pa. — A man allegedly threatened a woman's life with five different scenarios over the course of four phone calls. Officer Benjamin Busko spoke with the woman at a home on the 20 block of S. Third Street, Shamokin, on Dec. 23 after she called police, according to an affidavit. She allegedly showed Busko times when James Albert Colross, 22, placed the calls and recounted several threats, including that...
SHAMOKIN, PA
FOX 43

Crash into tree kills Halifax woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 11. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that when they arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 1:55 p.m., they found that the driver had lost control of her car.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Three ‘Gas Drive-Offs’ at Area Convenience Store

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Three Gas “Drive-Offs” at Area Gas Station. Clearfield-based State Police responded to three “gas drive-offs” at a convenience store on Morrisdale Allport Highway, in Morris Township, Clearfield County. According to...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Dies Following Tractor-Trailer vs. Car Collision on Route 879

PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man died from injuries he suffered in an accident that occurred last Friday morning on State Route 879. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this collision happened around 11:34 a.m. on Friday, January 6, on State Route 879 (Curwensville Grampian Highway), in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man charged for lying on ATF form for firearm

Muncy, Pa. — Police say a Muncy man failed to disclose a previous drug conviction when he filled out a form to purchase a firearm. Trooper Tyler Morse of the State Police at Montoursville says Deon Caprice Brown, 54, lied on the firearms transaction record form when he checked "no" for previous convictions. Brown was arrested in Maryland in 1996 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, to which he pled guilty. ...
MUNCY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County crash leaves one dead

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An 89-year-old man was killed Friday after a crash in Clearfield County, according to troopers. Richard Hoover, of Curwensville, was in his 2017 Hyundai Elantra when he tried to pull out from a parking lot and onto state route 879 in Pike Township just after 11:30 in the morning, state police […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Local man goes on rampage through hospital

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who chased a nurse was finally stopped when several UMPC Williamsport Police Officers were able to subdue him. Senior Police Officer Michael Luna said he heard a disturbance in the Emergency Room at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. When he arrived in the area of the noise, Rhamir Hatcher, 21, of Williamsport was being taken down by...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pair caught inside church without permission

Coal Township, Pa. — Two unwelcome guests were chased out of a church when police responded with a K-9 unit. Jesse Weit and Amanda Bentley were caught as they left a church near Lincoln Street and Grant Street in Shamokin on Dec. 19, police said. The 36-year-old Weit was detained near the entrance. Bentley ran toward Marshall Street, but was located by officers a short time later, according to the affidavit. ...
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Man accused of jumping on trooper during brother’s arrest

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have two brothers in custody after one allegedly jumped on a state trooper’s back as they attempted to arrest the other. Officials said state troopers responded to the 100 block Whyne Road, Mifflin Township, for a neighbor dispute. Troopers say there had been several previous incidents between the […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure

MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early Tuesday morning fire destroyed a Columbia County structure. At 3:52 a.m., the Buckhorn Fire Company said they were dispatched to the 200 block of Hollow Road, Montour Township, for the report of a structure fire. When first responders arrived on the scene, the call was upgraded to […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man threatens to kill state police, blow up barracks

McClure, Pa. — A Snyder County man was jailed after he called 911 at least 12 times and threatened to kill state police. William L. Allen, 49, of McClure, made the calls to 911 early the morning of Jan. 4 following a domestic situation at his home. Trooper Dylan Tamecki of state police at Selinsgrove says Allen told the dispatcher he wanted state police sent to the home. Allen specified...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Community raises money for family of woman shot, killed

DANVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 49-year-old hospital employee was shot and killed in Montour County last month, and now the community is stepping up to help her family in any way they can. Vikki Wetzel had many roles in her life being a single mother of 3, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and hard worker […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Clinton County jury finds Lock Haven man guilty of escape

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Matthew Joseph Cole, 36, formerly of Renovo, most recently of Arch Street, Lock Haven, was convicted of escape, a felony of the third degree, flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and attempted escape, a felony of the third degree, following a one-day jury trial in Clinton County Court on Friday of last week.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Mother pleads to judge to help her son accused of attempted homicide

Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of attacking a woman with a hammer in front of her children was denied jail-to-treatment Tuesday. The mother of Sharif Mumin Cliett, 34, addressed Judge Ryan Tira, saying multiple times her “child needed help” as she begged for his release to a mental health treatment facility. ADA Martin Wade said the prosecution was “highly” opposed to any bail modification. Related reading: Man allegedly laughed...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

9-hour police standoff closes roadway in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State and local law enforcement were sent to a home in Clearfield after a reported domestic disturbance turned into a nine-hour standoff with man holding a gun. Police activity was initially reported by 511PA on Route 322 westbound at Flegal Road on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Flegal Road […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WBRE

Driver strikes 2 trees, goes airborne in fatal crash

BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On January 8, at about 2:08 a.m., crews responded to a fatal car crash on Railroad Street, according to Pennslyvania State Police. Troopers say that 28-year-old Levi L Confer lost control of his car while rounding a corner. Confers car then struck a tree, spun mid-air, and struck […]
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for failing to pay tow bill

Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man had a company tow his vehicle from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg and then ignored the bill, police say. Cornelius L. McMullen, 50, has not paid the $200 bill from Bing's Auto, according to Officer Jackson Dylan Stroup of Mifflinburg Police. Bing's was dispatched on Sunday, Oct. 8 to tow McMullen's disabled 2009 Nissan station wagon from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg. A representative from Bing's called McMullen...
MIFFLINBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy