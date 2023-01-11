Police post identity of Blanchard man the victim in fatal pre-dawn Sunday crash in Beech Creek Township.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man charged after issuing multiple threats to kill a woman
Shamokin, Pa. — A man allegedly threatened a woman's life with five different scenarios over the course of four phone calls. Officer Benjamin Busko spoke with the woman at a home on the 20 block of S. Third Street, Shamokin, on Dec. 23 after she called police, according to an affidavit. She allegedly showed Busko times when James Albert Colross, 22, placed the calls and recounted several threats, including that...
Crash into tree kills Halifax woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 11. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that when they arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 1:55 p.m., they found that the driver had lost control of her car.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Three ‘Gas Drive-Offs’ at Area Convenience Store
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area State Police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Three Gas “Drive-Offs” at Area Gas Station. Clearfield-based State Police responded to three “gas drive-offs” at a convenience store on Morrisdale Allport Highway, in Morris Township, Clearfield County. According to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Area Man Dies Following Tractor-Trailer vs. Car Collision on Route 879
PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man died from injuries he suffered in an accident that occurred last Friday morning on State Route 879. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this collision happened around 11:34 a.m. on Friday, January 6, on State Route 879 (Curwensville Grampian Highway), in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
Police: Man charged for lying on ATF form for firearm
Muncy, Pa. — Police say a Muncy man failed to disclose a previous drug conviction when he filled out a form to purchase a firearm. Trooper Tyler Morse of the State Police at Montoursville says Deon Caprice Brown, 54, lied on the firearms transaction record form when he checked "no" for previous convictions. Brown was arrested in Maryland in 1996 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, to which he pled guilty. ...
WJAC TV
DA: Centre Co. man sentenced for role in deadly Route 322 crash that killed Ohio woman
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Clearfield County District Attorney's office say a Centre County man was sentenced Monday for his role in a fatal crash that claimed the life of an Ohio woman and seriously injured her husband. Police arrested Steven Hunt, now age 28, last...
Clearfield County crash leaves one dead
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An 89-year-old man was killed Friday after a crash in Clearfield County, according to troopers. Richard Hoover, of Curwensville, was in his 2017 Hyundai Elantra when he tried to pull out from a parking lot and onto state route 879 in Pike Township just after 11:30 in the morning, state police […]
Prior Centre County resident sentenced to prison for fatal Clearfield County crash
The October 2021 crash along U.S. Route 322 in Clearfield County killed a 74-year-old grandmother from Ohio.
Money stolen from State College-area convenience store, police asking public for help
The burglary was reported early Thursday morning.
Police: Local man goes on rampage through hospital
Williamsport, Pa. — A man who chased a nurse was finally stopped when several UMPC Williamsport Police Officers were able to subdue him. Senior Police Officer Michael Luna said he heard a disturbance in the Emergency Room at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. When he arrived in the area of the noise, Rhamir Hatcher, 21, of Williamsport was being taken down by...
Pair caught inside church without permission
Coal Township, Pa. — Two unwelcome guests were chased out of a church when police responded with a K-9 unit. Jesse Weit and Amanda Bentley were caught as they left a church near Lincoln Street and Grant Street in Shamokin on Dec. 19, police said. The 36-year-old Weit was detained near the entrance. Bentley ran toward Marshall Street, but was located by officers a short time later, according to the affidavit. ...
Man accused of jumping on trooper during brother’s arrest
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have two brothers in custody after one allegedly jumped on a state trooper’s back as they attempted to arrest the other. Officials said state troopers responded to the 100 block Whyne Road, Mifflin Township, for a neighbor dispute. Troopers say there had been several previous incidents between the […]
Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure
MONTOUR TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early Tuesday morning fire destroyed a Columbia County structure. At 3:52 a.m., the Buckhorn Fire Company said they were dispatched to the 200 block of Hollow Road, Montour Township, for the report of a structure fire. When first responders arrived on the scene, the call was upgraded to […]
Man threatens to kill state police, blow up barracks
McClure, Pa. — A Snyder County man was jailed after he called 911 at least 12 times and threatened to kill state police. William L. Allen, 49, of McClure, made the calls to 911 early the morning of Jan. 4 following a domestic situation at his home. Trooper Dylan Tamecki of state police at Selinsgrove says Allen told the dispatcher he wanted state police sent to the home. Allen specified...
Community raises money for family of woman shot, killed
DANVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 49-year-old hospital employee was shot and killed in Montour County last month, and now the community is stepping up to help her family in any way they can. Vikki Wetzel had many roles in her life being a single mother of 3, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and hard worker […]
therecord-online.com
Clinton County jury finds Lock Haven man guilty of escape
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Matthew Joseph Cole, 36, formerly of Renovo, most recently of Arch Street, Lock Haven, was convicted of escape, a felony of the third degree, flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and attempted escape, a felony of the third degree, following a one-day jury trial in Clinton County Court on Friday of last week.
Mother pleads to judge to help her son accused of attempted homicide
Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of attacking a woman with a hammer in front of her children was denied jail-to-treatment Tuesday. The mother of Sharif Mumin Cliett, 34, addressed Judge Ryan Tira, saying multiple times her “child needed help” as she begged for his release to a mental health treatment facility. ADA Martin Wade said the prosecution was “highly” opposed to any bail modification. Related reading: Man allegedly laughed...
9-hour police standoff closes roadway in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State and local law enforcement were sent to a home in Clearfield after a reported domestic disturbance turned into a nine-hour standoff with man holding a gun. Police activity was initially reported by 511PA on Route 322 westbound at Flegal Road on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 7. Flegal Road […]
Driver strikes 2 trees, goes airborne in fatal crash
BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On January 8, at about 2:08 a.m., crews responded to a fatal car crash on Railroad Street, according to Pennslyvania State Police. Troopers say that 28-year-old Levi L Confer lost control of his car while rounding a corner. Confers car then struck a tree, spun mid-air, and struck […]
Man charged for failing to pay tow bill
Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man had a company tow his vehicle from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg and then ignored the bill, police say. Cornelius L. McMullen, 50, has not paid the $200 bill from Bing's Auto, according to Officer Jackson Dylan Stroup of Mifflinburg Police. Bing's was dispatched on Sunday, Oct. 8 to tow McMullen's disabled 2009 Nissan station wagon from Lewisburg to Mifflinburg. A representative from Bing's called McMullen...
Comments / 0