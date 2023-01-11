James Hollis Bradbury of Dearing, died peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home in Dearing, surrounded by family, at the age of 93. He was born on October 28, 1929, in Eureka, the son of Delbert Clifton and Dorothy Grace (Criswell) Bradbury. He was raised in Eureka and Wichita, graduating from North High School with the Class of 1948. On July 2, 1950, he was united in marriage to Patricia Elizabeth Purviance. To this union, three children were born: Guy Cris, Holly Ann, and Sherry Sue. The marriage dissolved in 1971. On July 13, 1972, Hollis was united in marriage to Marilyn Rose Oakley in Maryville, Missouri. To this marriage, Marilyn brought her two children: Jacqueline Ann and Charles Henry Peaster, Jr.

