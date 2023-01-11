Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eurekaherald.com
Shirley Rundell
Ann “Shirley” Rundell, formerly of Eureka and Valley Center, died on January 3, 2023, at Newton Presbyterian Manor, in Newton, at the age of 82. She was born on August 19, 1940, in Zion, Arkansas, the daughter of Sherman and Lola (Jennings) Campbell. She graduated from West High School in Wichita, in May of 1958, and married the love of her life, Gary, on June 1, 1958.
eurekaherald.com
James Hollis BradBury
James Hollis Bradbury of Dearing, died peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home in Dearing, surrounded by family, at the age of 93. He was born on October 28, 1929, in Eureka, the son of Delbert Clifton and Dorothy Grace (Criswell) Bradbury. He was raised in Eureka and Wichita, graduating from North High School with the Class of 1948. On July 2, 1950, he was united in marriage to Patricia Elizabeth Purviance. To this union, three children were born: Guy Cris, Holly Ann, and Sherry Sue. The marriage dissolved in 1971. On July 13, 1972, Hollis was united in marriage to Marilyn Rose Oakley in Maryville, Missouri. To this marriage, Marilyn brought her two children: Jacqueline Ann and Charles Henry Peaster, Jr.
eurekaherald.com
Doris ‘Carol’ Cross
Doris ‘Carol’ Cross, 75, resident of Andover and Eureka, KS, passed away January 7, 2023, following a brief battle with brain cancer. Carol was born February 5, 1947, to parents, Wayne and Doris Winston in Beaver, Okla. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Doris,...
eurekaherald.com
It’s A Girl!
First Greenwood County Baby For 2023 Arrived Tuesday, January 3First time parents, Broly Shoemaker and Adelaina Lemus, both of Eureka, welcomed their daughter Amelia Luna Lemus on Tuesday, January 3. Amelia Luna was born at 7:35 a.m. at Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital, in El Dorado, being the first Greenwood ...
eurekaherald.com
Choose Eureka
January is School Choice Month. Parents have the right and the responsibility to decide where their child or children will attend school. Schools in this part of southeastern Kansas are mostly, if not all, public schools. One avenue of school choice, therefore, is location. For example, living in the school ...
eurekaherald.com
Helen Taylor
Helen Taylor, 86, of rural Eureka, died on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home. She was born October 29, 1936, in Merced, Calif., the daughter of Joaquin and Mary (Perez) Martinez. She was the sixth oldest of fourteen children. In 1959, she married Richard Taylor. While he served in...
eurekaherald.com
Toronto News -
As I sit here this morning trying to type this column, I am plagued with writer’s block and sleepiness! Can’t seem to stay awake.What National Holiday is celebrated on January 11?The Toronto United Methodist Church is having a Kansas Day soup supper Friday January 27, at 5 p.m. at the ...
eurekaherald.com
Three Patriots Placed At Burlington; Koop Tied For Outstanding Wrestler
Three West Elk Patriots claimed hardware during the 31st Burlington Wildcat Invitational last Saturday, January 7, as Patriots Creyo Koop, Evan Coble and Morgan Anderson claimed 1st, 2nd and 4th, respectfully.Koop went undefeated at the tournament to claim first place honors, in the 165-pound class. He was also voted as ...
eurekaherald.com
Greenwood County History -
A number of years ago my mother, Zenith Lindamood, wrote up a historical account of encounters with Indians in the eastern Greenwood County area. I had forgotten about her work and research on this subject until recently, when I ran across her notes. It is interesting, and I decided to ...
eurekaherald.com
Severy Residents Looking For Answers As They Grieve Family Pet
A Severy family is grieving after their two-yearold full white pitty mix, Iris, was shot while the family was on a walk on their property last Thursday, January 5.Brian and Cristen Calvin, along with their dogs, went for a walk in their pasture on Thursday evening, around 5 p.m. The ...
Comments / 0