James Harden Makes History In 76ers-Pistons Game On Tuesday Night
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden passed Kyle Lowry for 25th on the NBA’s All-Time assists list with his 15-assist performance against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
76ers Call Up Recent First-Round Pick From G League On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers recalled guard Jaden Springer from the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League.
Thunder vs. Sixers: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Thursday
The Oklahoma City Thunder play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (18-23) continue their East Coast road trip as they play the Sixers (25-15) on the road. In their last...
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
OKC Thunder Pull Off Upset Victory vs. 76ers in South Philly
The Oklahoma City Thunder find success against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.
"They gave me half the dosage my dad was getting" - Metta Sandiford-Artest revealed the Chicago Bulls made him take medicine for his mental health
Having witnessed Artest's troubles, the Bulls tried to prevent the worse from happening
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Phoenix Suns are signing recent Philadelphia 76ers player Saben Lee.
WNEP-TV 16
When should Joel Embiid return? | Locked On 76ers
When Should Joel Embiid return? The 76ers center has missed the past three games with what the team is calling a sore left foot.
76ers vs. Pistons: PJ Tucker Likely to Return to Action?
PJ Tucker is on pace to return to the Sixers' lineup on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony...
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads OKC Thunder past Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
PHILADELPHIA — Before the game Thursday, coach Mark Daigneault was asked about the Thunder’s sizable split in home (13-9) vs. road (5-14) success. “I don’t know,” Daigneault said with a shrug. ...
Joel Embiid, 76ers Praise Jaden Springer's Showing vs. Pistons
Joel Embiid, James Harden, and other 76ers standouts had nothing but great things to say about Jaden Springer after Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Milwaukee Bucks Hold Off Atlanta Hawks 114-105
Summary of the Milwaukee Bucks victory over the Atlanta Hawks.
76ers vs. Pistons: Nerlens Noel’s Memories of Philly, Joel Embiid
How Nerlens Noel felt returning to Philadelphia to start against his former teammate Joel Embiid for the Detroit Pistons.
